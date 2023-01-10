United Rentals has been named as one of the Top 100 Best Places to Work in 2023 as part of the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award. The rental firm, which placed 81st out of the top 100 companies in the US, were chosen based on anonymous feedback of employees between October 2021 and October 2022, with participants asked to complete a review of the work environment and employer.

2 DAYS AGO