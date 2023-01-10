Read full article on original website
Access Lifts and Handlers - January - February 2023
Delivered directly to your inbox, Access, Lift & Handlers Newsletter features the pick of the breaking news stories, product launches, show reports and more from KHL's world-class editorial team. Visit the Dealer Locator and search by manufacturer to find the right piece of equipment in your local area. Featured Training...
Power Logistics names European director
UK-based power rental specialist Power Logistics, which provides site electrics, stage power and project management and lighting for live events, has appointed Patrick Elissen as its new European director, as part of a major expansion into the European market. Described as an “experienced international sales and marketing professional”, Elissen will...
Falcon spider aids plant expansion
Hungary-based packaging materials manufacturer Hamburger Containerboard (HC) has expanded its equipment fleet with a new spider lift from Denmark-based Falcon Lifts, following the expansion of its operations. The company, which operates 18 paper mills across five countries and employs a staff of around 2,600 people, recently took delivery of a...
JLG booms get bi-energy update
JLG Industries has updated two of its compact crawler lift models with Bi-energy technology, making the elevating work platforms more environmentally friendly. The company’s X770AJ and X1000AJ boom lifts now feature both a Kubota D902 diesel engine and a lithium-ion battery pack, that offers low-noise operation and reduced exhaust emissions. The dual power system enables MEWP operators to use the machines both indoors and outdoors.
United Rentals named ‘Top 100 Best Places to Work’
United Rentals has been named as one of the Top 100 Best Places to Work in 2023 as part of the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award. The rental firm, which placed 81st out of the top 100 companies in the US, were chosen based on anonymous feedback of employees between October 2021 and October 2022, with participants asked to complete a review of the work environment and employer.
