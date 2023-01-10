Read full article on original website
wrul.com
Carlin Smock selected to be a 2022-23 Celia B. Godsil Grants in Place Fellow
Story courtesy of Savannah Franklund, special to WROY/WRUL News from the Rural Schools Collaborative. Rural Schools Collaborative is pleased to announce our 2022-23 Celia B. Godsil Grants in Place Fellow recipients. The Fellows will work with their respective students on place-based projects, which address specific community issues. We believe that rural teachers are placemakers. Through place-based learning efforts, teachers are able to express their dedication to the community by rooting classroom teachings in the unique history, environment, economy, and culture of the location in which they educate.
CWC Historians Aiming to Assist in Preserving Local History
“If you don’t know where you’ve come from, you don’t know where you’re going.”. Carlin Smock, a self proclaimed history nerd, history teacher, and 2005 Carmi White County High School graduate was approached to be on the White County Historical Society board last spring. She jumped at the opportunity and she says that got her wheels spinning.
Connie May (Jackson) Lenon
Connie May (Jackson) Lenon, 69, of McLeansboro, IL passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 3:41 p.m. at Hamilton Memorial Hospital in McLeansboro. Connie was born on October 15, 1953 in East Prairie, MO to the late Namath Pete Jackson and Hazel May (Lloyd) Jackson. Connie spent several years...
Local Sports Recap – January 13, 2023
Last night the Carmi-White County Lady Bulldog basketball team lost a heartbreaker at Eldorado by a final score of 58-55 in overtime. Mara Serafini led Carmi in scoring with 22 points, Caroline Simmons scored 14, Ashlyn Rager scored 6, Ebonie Hawks and Shemaine Lovell both scored 4, Lily Pollard scored 3 and Johanna Smith scored 1. Carmi falls to 7-13 on the year and 0-6 in the BDC. They will begin play in the Lady Eagle Classic in Eldorado on Saturday at 10 AM when they face off against Goreville.
Two Arrested In Carmi On Thursday
The Carmi Police Department reports two Carmi residents were arrested on Thursday. At around 8:45 a.m. Officers went to the Carmi Motel after a call was made regarding 53 year Timothy Roberts causing a disturbance at Carmi Dollar General. Roberts was taken into custody and is being charged with Disorderly Conduct. He was booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $100. A review hearing has been set for April 12, at 8:30 a.m.
