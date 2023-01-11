Read full article on original website
The True Crime Community on TikTok Is Attacking the Families of the Idaho Murder VictimsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
NCAA world reacts to major Pac-12 realignment news
As conference realignment continues to grow within collegiate sports, fewer and fewer in-state rivalries will exist. A legislative bill in Washington will attempt to keep two Pac-12 schools in the same conference moving forward. A bill proposed on Tuesday will seek to keep the Washington Huskies and the Washington State Cougars in the same conference, Read more... The post NCAA world reacts to major Pac-12 realignment news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Oregon State Beavers vs. Washington State Cougars women’s basketball score updates, live stream, TV channel (1/13/23)
Oregon State resumes a Northwest women’s basketball rivalry this weekend when the Beavers play host to Washington State at 7 p.m. Friday in Gill Coliseum. The Beavers are coming off a road split of the Arizona schools. OSU evens its Pac-12 record with a win over the Cougars. Scroll...
Washington State senator details bill requiring Washington Huskies and WSU Cougars to play in same conference
Washington and Washington State are bitter rivals that battle for supremacy of the Evergreen state every year. Hatred aside, the two Apple Cup participants could be tied to each other when it comes to conference realignment. Washington State senator Drew MacEwen is the primary sponsor of a measure aiming to link the universities in the same conference and give state lawmakers input on any realignment decision.
Washington State University to debut mobile meat processing truck
SPOKANE — Spokane Ag Show attendees will get an up-close look at Washington State University Spokane County Extension’s new meat processing mobile classroom. WSU Extension purchased the custom-built refrigerated truck in December 2021 using about $210,000 from the state Department of Agriculture under the CARES Act for COVID-19 relief, said Paul Kuber, regional livestock extension specialist.
KING-5
Criminology professor: Bryan Kohberger's education wouldn't have helped him commit Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, studied the psychology of criminals and crimes similar to the one he’s accused of. While the motive behind the killings of Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene,...
Idaho slayings suspect Bryan Kohberger wanted to see ‘fruits of his actions’: Ex-agent
According to a probable cause affidavit released Thursday, 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger returned to the scene of the Idaho college killings, a chilling detail that could one law enforcement expert says isn't unheard of.
KTVB
In the News Now: Idaho killings suspect latest
The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students now has a preliminary hearing date for his case. Plus more on the timeline of events and evidence.
Sand Hills Express
Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer
Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
koze.com
GoFundMe Set Up For Lewiston Couple Killed in Crash South of Spokane
SPANGLE, WA – A GoFundMe has been set up for a Lewiston couple who were killed in a two-vehicle collision about seven miles south of Spokane. The Washington State Patrol says 61-year-old Eric LaVance has succumbed to his injuries while undergoing medical care following the January 3rd crash. His wife, 54-year-old Jeanette LaVance, died at the scene of the collision.
Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
KLEWTV
Bryden Ave. Reconstruction: Phase 1
The City of Lewiston is beginning the process of expanding Bryden Ave. from three lanes to five lanes. This project will improve safety, access, and mobility and reduce congestion for the traveling public along Bryden Avenue. In addition to the widening, new curbs, gutters, and sidewalks are going to be...
koze.com
Lewiston Man With Long Criminal History One of Two Charged in Vehicular Assault on Lewis County Deputy
OROFINO, ID – A 37-year-old Lewiston man with a long criminal history is one of two people charged in last summer’s hit-and-run crash that injured a Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputy. According to reporting from the Clearwater Progress, Keith Sarbacher and 25-year-old Shyla Chapman (address unknown) were allegedly involved in the incident which happened in the early morning hours of July 21st on US 12, four miles west of Kamiah. Both individuals face felony charges in connection with the incident which officials say was, in fact, an intentional assault upon law enforcement.
foxwilmington.com
Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Requests Info on Mystery ‘Co-Defendant’ as Next Hearing Is Set for June
Bryan Kohberger briefly appeared in court on Thursday where he waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing. This means that the Washington State University PhD student, who is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, will not appear in a courtroom again until June 26.
koze.com
ISP Investigating a Two-Vehicle Crash Between Moscow and Troy, ID
CORNWALL, ID – Two people were injured in a crash between Moscow and Troy, Idaho yesterday evening. The Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 8 and Teare Road in Latah County. A Honda Civic, driven by...
