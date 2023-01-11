Air Force, without Ethan Taylor, adjusts and outlasts Colorado State on the road to grab first conference win

FORT COLLINS • Air Force handled the curveball as best it could.

Ethan Taylor went down with an injury in practice Monday, on the tail end of a pseudo-bye week for the Falcons, who hadn't played since last Tuesday's loss.

With a starting five that played together for the first time, and a 45-minute marathon performance for Rytis Petraitis, the visitors went into Moby Arena and captured an 85-74 overtime win to end an eight-game losing streak to the Rams.

Ahead are takeaways:

Lineup changes come, in bulk.

Joe Scott teased a change with Rytis Petraitis, and possibly Beau Becker entering the starting lineup. The two entered, as well as Marcell McCreary for the first time since game one.

Ethan Taylor's injury in practice on Monday spurned the move to insert McCreary, and in many ways showed Scott a new look, and the freshman didn't disappoint.

"I think my number got called, and I just stepped up to the plate," McCreary said. "We came out with a beautiful start. Everyone had their hopes up from the start and never let it down."

McCreary's career-high, 26 points included eight in overtime to allow the Falcons to pull away in their first shot at extra time.

Petraitis and Becker may stay in the starting lineup, regardless of injuries. If nothing else, McCreary gave Scott additional choices to make in the near future.

Green finds quick footing in new bench role.

Corbin Green was tabbed to take over for Lucas Moerman after his injury.

For the first time on Tuesday, he was shifted to the bench and replaced by Beau Becker. When the final five seconds came, it was the freshman who came through with a block on Isaiah Stevens to keep the game tied and force overtime.

"I really just went out there and played," Green said. "On that block, I knew they didn't have any time left, so I knew he'd have to put it up. I was able to come across and ditch my man to get the block."

Green finished with 11 points in 25 minutes, while Becker played 20.

Recap

Air Force's slow starts stopped on Tuesday, and a 30-30 tie at halftime gave the Falcons hope.

They led for most of the second half before the Rams nearly won it on back-to-back shot attempts for Stevens — one blocked by Corbin Green and the other a wayward, 3-point attempt.

Marcell McCreary led the way with 26 points, with Jake Heidbreder's 17 and Rytis Petraitis' 16 adding to the underclassmen run.

The win was the first in Mountain West play for the Falcons, and snapped both an eight-game losing streak to Colorado State overall and a five-game losing streak at Moby Arena.

Air Force will travel to Fresno State on Saturday with a two-game winning streak in conference play on the line.