Englewood mechanic takes low mileage MK4 Supra with 900 HP for joyride, loses control and flips before crashing into stopped train

Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in Colorado
DougCo elementary school uses excessive restraint on second-graderSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Crews sweep encampment at Denny's, resident praises city
Nothing Bundt Cakes location opens in Castle RockNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Take the Winter Park ski train and skip I-70 trafficBrittany AnasDenver, CO
13-year-old crashes through Aurora fence with 4 other teens in car
The Aurora Police Department says a 13-year-old boy was injured after driving a car through a fence on Thursday morning.
Man sentenced for fatal Englewood hit-and-run crash
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man was sentenced Thursday for a June hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Englewood. Edwin Solano, 20, of Thornton pleaded guilty to two counts in connection with the crash that killed John Lucero as he was pushing a bike across South Broadway. Solano was...
Man killed while speeding through intersection in Aurora
A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Aurora Tuesday night.
Family’s car stolen from driveway while inside eating dinner
A family in unincorporated Jefferson County said their car was stolen from their driveway while they were inside the house having dinner.
Colorado police officer filmed driving SUV across frozen lake
Two Colorado police departments teamed up on Wednesday to work on their ice-driving skills. What better place to do that than a frozen mountain lake?. According to a post on Twitter, the Broomfield Police Department and the Georgetown Police Department sent their vehicles through an ice driving course which appears to be set up on Georgetown Lake. Georgetown Lake is home to an ice racing club that hosts events on weekends in January and February, so locals are used to seeing vehicles cruise across its solid surface.
Video shows suspected vandal cutting fiber line, thousands lose internet and phone service
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thousands of residents in the Pikes Peak region were without internet and phone service for much of Wednesday. 13 Investigates is learning it was all caused by an act of vandalism, caught on a nearby businesses surveillance video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1D9erlEn_R4 The video, taken just after 3:30 A.M. Wednesday morning, shows an The post Video shows suspected vandal cutting fiber line, thousands lose internet and phone service appeared first on KRDO.
Man causes $6,000 in damage after throwing bike at moving train in Colorado
The Aurora Police Department is looking for a man that allegedly threw a bicycle at a moving train at the RTD’s Florida Avenue Station. According to police, the unidentified suspect threw the bike on December 21. It reportedly landed between train car couplers and became lodged in a set of sliding glass doors. Police report that the incident resulted in around $6,000 in damage.
Woman allegedly carjacked victim before leading Lakewood police on pursuit
A woman was arrested Friday for allegedly carjacking someone then leading Lakewood police on a pursuit before crashing.
Wild crash in Englewood caught on video
The moment the driver of a red Toyota Supra lost control and crashed along Santa Fe Drive Monday was captured on video.
Firefighters rush to put out burning building on West 92nd Avenue
Firefighters rushed to put out a fire at a building on West 92nd Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Copter4 flew over the scene that showed crews putting water on the burning building. The building is located in the 7300 block of W 92nd Ave. A large plume of white smoke was billowing from the building, along with flames that could be seen coming from the windows. Several windows appeared to be boarded up. Firefighters said it appears that the building is abandoned.What caused the fire is being investigated.
Denver's Wolf Rigs disrupts RV market with its Humvee conversion
Wolf Rigs outfits military-style Humvees into luxurious overland camper vans with a bathroom, kitchenette, and queen-sized bed.
Man sentenced for killing, dumping body during drug deal
A 22-year-old will spend 35 years behind bars for murdering a man during a drug deal and then dumping his body in a field.
CO: AVALANCHES TRIGGERED BY SKIERS WITHIN MINS
Skiers trigger two back-to-back avalanches in Colorado's Loveland Pass Thursday afternoon. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Crews sweep encampment at Denny's, resident praises city
(Denver, Colo.) A regular speaker during public comment period at Denver City Council meetings praised the city Monday for swiftly cleaning up an encampment at a Denny’s. Craig Arfsten said the parking lot of the Denny’s at Alameda and Interstate 95 became overrun with RVs and tents. “The city has no other choice but to clean up the encampments for the well-being of the community,” Arfsten said. "I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the response times of these cleanup efforts.”
75-year-old's perfect pitch leads to $400,000 worth of sidewalk repairs
DENVER — A 75-year-old woman who uses a wheelchair to get around the city is the person behind the pitch for $400,000 in sidewalk repairs in her neighborhood. Phyllis Mack has to negotiate her safety every time she leaves her home. The sidewalks around her home are often too narrow, or too damaged to safely maneuver her wheelchair. It's even more treacherous after snow.
16-year-old killed after being attacked in car, family says
A young girl was shot on Wednesday night while in a stopped car in the Montbello neighborhood. FOX31 has learned from the family that the victim was just 16 years old and died Thursday morning at a local hospital.
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in Colorado
A major discount retail chain is expected to close multiple store locations in Colorado this year. Read on to learn more about which stores will be affected. According to a recent report by Business Insider, the major discount retail chain Big Lots is expected close multiple store locations in several states, including at least four locations in Colorado.
Hundreds of gallons of oil spills on busy road, into creek
When the city was moving the two waste items on Thursday, Jan. 12, the second one ruptured and spilled out onto the street.
Girl injured in Peoria St. shooting in Denver Wednesday night dies, police say
A girl who was injured in a shooting in northeast Denver early Wednesday night has died, Denver Police Department officials said Thursday.
Man Finds Snake Coming Out of His Toilet in a Colorado Hotel
As a kid, there was one movie that scared me for life. Well, maybe not the movie, but one particular scene from the horror flick called "Ghoulies". If you have seen the movie or the trailer, you know exactly what I am talking about. The infamous toilet scene. I am pretty sure that scene had me looking in the toilet for a monster for years after seeing it.
