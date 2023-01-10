Hello World! Welcome Friends! Building a home is one of the biggest investments you make in your life. It is arguably one of the most important and complicated decisions, because it will be with you for many years to come. If you are considering a new home, now is the time to research potential sites, talk to architects and contractors, and find out what will work best for your needs. There are several factors to consider when building a new home, and below is a list of some of the most important factors you should consider as you begin to make your decision.

2 DAYS AGO