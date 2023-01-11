ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Announcement

NFL fans return to the familiar position of awaiting news on Aaron Rodgers' future. The quarterback ended his 18th NFL season when the Detroit Lions eliminated the Green Bay Packers from playoff contention Sunday night. All eyes are again on the four-time MVP, who must decide whether to return next season.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend Mallory Edens

Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. The NFL legend has spent his entire career in Wisconsin, playing since he was selected with the 24th pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. His accolades include a Super Bowl ring and a Super Bowl MVP to cap off the 2010 season, four regular-season MVPs, […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend Mallory Edens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Aaron Rodgers must retire after disappointing 2022 NFL season

After signing a monster extension worth $150.8 million across the next three seasons prior to the 2022 campaign, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled to adapt to life without Davante Adams and had one of his worst years since coming into the NFL. The Packers ultimately missed out on the playoffs after getting shocked by the Detroit Lions in Week 18 and now, the future of Rodgers is very unclear. The veteran already said he’s yet to make a decision on returning for Year 19 or retiring.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Convinced Packers Wide Receiver Is Leaving

There might be at least one playmaker that won't be on the Green Bay Packers roster next season. After the Packers' season came to an end on Sunday night, wide receiver Allen Lazard spoke to the media and was asked if this was his last game. He had a fascinating answer to it. "Going into the game, ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Detroit Sports Nation

Predicting when Jared Goff will break Aaron Rodgers’ NFL record

Back on November 6, 2022, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff completed 14 of 26 passes for just 137 yards and two touchdowns to go along with one interception during a 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers. Since throwing that interception, Goff has now played in nine consecutive games without throwing a pick. In fact, he is now within striking distance of breaking Aaron Rodgers‘ NFL record for most consecutive passes without throwing an interception.
DETROIT, MI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

WWE star Braun Strowman teams up with Green Bay Packers to honor fan Jackson Sparks, who died in the Waukesha Christmas Parade

WWE superstar and Green Bay Packers fan Braun Strowman teamed up with the Pack to create a pair of custom boots he'll wear this Friday night on "Smackdown," and will then auction them off to benefit those affected by the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy in 2021. The boots are in honor of 8-year-old...
GREEN BAY, WI

