ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Hyde Park Man Pleads Guilty To Robbing Bank With What Looked Like A Rifle

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Hyde Park man pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday to robbing a local bank with what appeared to be a rifle. 59-year-old Paul Whooten of Hyde Park pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery for holding up a Rockland Trust bank on Truman Parkway using a BB gun that looked like a rifle in 2019, according to U.S Attorney Andrew Lelling's office.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Man robs Chinatown bank with a spray bottle, police say

Boston Police report arresting an Uxbridge man on charges he held up the Santander Bank branch at 61 Harrison Ave. in Chinatown shortly after 9 a.m. on Thursday. Police say that Shawn Senay, 21, gave a teller a note demanding money. He then "pulled out a bottle from his pocket containing an unidentified liquid and began spraying it towards the teller," police say.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Transit police arrest 3 suspects in assault and robberies on MBTA

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police have arrested three suspects connected to assault and robberies on the T. Police say they received a report of a man being assaulted by three men and one female on Thursday around 5 p.m. at the Harvard Square MBTA station. One of the suspects was allegedly armed with a crowbar.
BROCKTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

MA Police, Drug Task Force, seize $100,000 in drugs, ghost gun, $60,000 in cash after suspect struggles with officers

Police in Massachusetts recently made an arrest, seized hundreds of grams of methamphetamines, Fentanyl, cocaine, and crack with a street value of approximately $100,000. On Friday, January 6, 2023, Weymouth Police detectives arrested 32-year-old Max Russo of Weymouth, following an investigation. Officers attempted to stop Russo, who was operating a...
WEYMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police issue arrest warrant for suspect in Plymouth stabbing that left man hospitalized

PLYMOUTH, Mass — Plymouth police are searching for a suspect that allegedly stabbed a man in the chest outside a 711 Wednesday night. Officers arrived at the convenience store on Court Street shortly before 11 p.m. to find a 37-year-old man suffering from a single stab wound to the chest. The man was treated at the scene and transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital.
PLYMOUTH, MA
universalhub.com

Gang rode the Red and Green lines with a crowbar at rush hour, robbing and beating people, police say

Transit Police report arresting three of the four people they say got on the Red Line at Harvard with a crowbar, then used it to threaten people they beat and robbed on a trip that ended at the Fenway Green Line stop, where they got off a trolley and smashed the crowbar into a person's face before running towards Brookline Thursday afternoon.
BROOKLINE, MA
whdh.com

Correction officer charged with smuggling drugs into Middlesex Jail

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian have announced that Francisco Morales-Urizandi, 32, of Tewksbury, was arraigned today in Lowell District Court on Friday after allegedly conspiring to violate the Controlled Substances Act and delivering drugs to prisoners in the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction.
TEWKSBURY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy