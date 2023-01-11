Read full article on original website
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Following Indecent Assault
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to an indecent assault that occurred at about 6:55 PM on Thursday, January 12, 2023, in the area of 50 Malden Street in the South End. Anyone...
Boston Police seek to ID several suspects wanted in connection to an assault
BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help in locating several suspects wanted in connection to a recent assault and battery. Officers responded to Atlantic Avenue on Sunday, January 1, after a group of men punched and kicked the victim several times sending him to the hospital.
iheart.com
Hyde Park Man Pleads Guilty To Robbing Bank With What Looked Like A Rifle
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Hyde Park man pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday to robbing a local bank with what appeared to be a rifle. 59-year-old Paul Whooten of Hyde Park pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery for holding up a Rockland Trust bank on Truman Parkway using a BB gun that looked like a rifle in 2019, according to U.S Attorney Andrew Lelling's office.
whdh.com
Arlington police charge 3 men in connection with alleged home improvement scam
ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington police have arrested three men in connection with an alleged home improvement scam. Officers notified by an elderly resident of a potential scam on Jan. 10 said three men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work and damaged his property. “This...
universalhub.com
Man robs Chinatown bank with a spray bottle, police say
Boston Police report arresting an Uxbridge man on charges he held up the Santander Bank branch at 61 Harrison Ave. in Chinatown shortly after 9 a.m. on Thursday. Police say that Shawn Senay, 21, gave a teller a note demanding money. He then "pulled out a bottle from his pocket containing an unidentified liquid and began spraying it towards the teller," police say.
whdh.com
Transit police arrest 3 suspects in assault and robberies on MBTA
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police have arrested three suspects connected to assault and robberies on the T. Police say they received a report of a man being assaulted by three men and one female on Thursday around 5 p.m. at the Harvard Square MBTA station. One of the suspects was allegedly armed with a crowbar.
fallriverreporter.com
MA Police, Drug Task Force, seize $100,000 in drugs, ghost gun, $60,000 in cash after suspect struggles with officers
Police in Massachusetts recently made an arrest, seized hundreds of grams of methamphetamines, Fentanyl, cocaine, and crack with a street value of approximately $100,000. On Friday, January 6, 2023, Weymouth Police detectives arrested 32-year-old Max Russo of Weymouth, following an investigation. Officers attempted to stop Russo, who was operating a...
Police issue arrest warrant for suspect in Plymouth stabbing that left man hospitalized
PLYMOUTH, Mass — Plymouth police are searching for a suspect that allegedly stabbed a man in the chest outside a 711 Wednesday night. Officers arrived at the convenience store on Court Street shortly before 11 p.m. to find a 37-year-old man suffering from a single stab wound to the chest. The man was treated at the scene and transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital.
universalhub.com
Woman who said devil made her set a Dorchester house on fire ruled not competent to answer to charges
Nikia Rivera, 45, will remain committed to a state facility in Worcester after a Dorchester judge ruled she is not competent to face proceedings in the case against her for allegedly trying to burn down a Mora Street three decker, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports. Rivera was charged...
fallriverreporter.com
Brockton Police help reunite missing person with family using Project Lifesaver
The family of a missing person can rest easy tonight after Brockton Police reunited them with the help of a program available in their community. According to Brockton Police, Project Lifesaver is an electronic monitoring system that sends out a radio frequency to help police locate loved ones. Officer Jodi...
Boston police seek help locating missing 13-year-old girl
BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking help locating a missing 13-year-old girl. Able Ebbi was last seen around 5 p.m. on Thursday, at Boston Latin School. Ebbi is described as a black female with a thin build. She has black medium length hair and dark brown eyes. She was...
whdh.com
Search warrants connected to investigation of missing Cohasset mother returned, impounded by judge
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Search warrants connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, a mother of three last seen on New Year’s Day, have been returned and impounded, according to officials. Quincy District Court officials confirmed to 7NEWS that investigators returned the warrants to the clerk’s office on Friday....
universalhub.com
Gang rode the Red and Green lines with a crowbar at rush hour, robbing and beating people, police say
Transit Police report arresting three of the four people they say got on the Red Line at Harvard with a crowbar, then used it to threaten people they beat and robbed on a trip that ended at the Fenway Green Line stop, where they got off a trolley and smashed the crowbar into a person's face before running towards Brookline Thursday afternoon.
ABC6.com
‘The devil made me do it’: Dorchester woman who set house on fire found not competent to stand trial
BOSTON (WLNE) — A woman who was charged with arson after setting a house on fire last month was found not competent to stand trial in court on Friday. A spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said 45-year-old Nikia Rivera will be committed to the Worcester Recovery Center and Hospital.
Man Shot At, Robbed, Assaulted In Auburn; Police Ask For Help
Auburn police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in a recent violent robbery where a man was shot at and beaten, authorities said. Investigators arrested one man already in the case but are searching for two more. The attack happened on Sunday, Jan. 8, just before 6:15...
Police searching for missing woman from East Boston last seen in November
BOSTON — Authorities are searching for a Boston woman they say was last seen in November 2022 after being dropped off in Somerville. Reyna Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston, is described as a 5′5″, 145lb Hispanic woman with black hair and brown eyes. She was last...
whdh.com
Correction officer charged with smuggling drugs into Middlesex Jail
BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian have announced that Francisco Morales-Urizandi, 32, of Tewksbury, was arraigned today in Lowell District Court on Friday after allegedly conspiring to violate the Controlled Substances Act and delivering drugs to prisoners in the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction.
