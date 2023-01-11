ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Austin Butler kicks off Golden Globes weekend cuddling with Kaia Gerber

Austin Butler kicked off Golden Globes weekend romancing girlfriend Kaia Geber at an intimate dinner that W magazine hosted with Louis Vuitton. W editor-in-chief Sara Moonves and Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquiere hosted the party at a private residence in Beverly Hills. A spy told us that Butler and Gerber, “cuddled up in the corner,” as guests noshed on caviar, lobster and desserts. Butler is one of the stars featured on the magazine’s current Best Performances issue. Stars Cate Blanchett, Michelle Williams and Michelle Yeoh were also spotted at the party. Gerber apparently won’t be escorting Butler, who is nominated in the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Independent

Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech

Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
Rolling Stone

Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event

Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
Page Six

Here’s what you didn’t see on TV at the Golden Globes

While the Golden Globes was slammed as “awkward” and “uncomfortable” in its comeback on Tuesday hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, the show did manage to bring back some Hollywood glitz to the proceedings by attracting A-list stars including Brad Pitt, Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Eddie Murphy, Sean Penn and more. Inside the Beverly Hilton, the awards — once known for its unhinged, boozy glamour as compared to the staid Oscars — was a bit more subdued this time around. But as in other years, the real action went down at the bar at the back of the ballroom, and in the crowd when the...
Closer Weekly

‘Eight Is Enough’ Actor Adam Rich’s Net Worth After Death at Age 54: Legacy and Fortune

After winning the role of Nicholas Bradford in the comedy-drama Eight Is Enough, Adam Rich became one of the biggest stars on television. Just 9 years old at the time, viewers got to see him grow up on screen while the show aired from 1977 to 1981. The actor left behind a huge legacy and net worth after his death in January 2023. Scroll below for details on the late star’s fortune.
wegotthiscovered.com

Robert Downey Jr. personally urged Gerard Butler to keep churning out ‘Fallen’ sequels

Things could have turned out very differently for Gerard Butler had Olympus Has Fallen ended up losing the battle of 2013’s twin films to spiritual contemporary White House Down. It was the former that emerged victorious in the end, giving rise to a pair of sequels, with fourth installment Night Has Fallen remaining in active development.
Elle

Best Twitter Reactions To Rihanna's Golden Globes Dress

Despite not walking the red carpet, Rihanna still managed to create an internet buzz with her Golden Globes outfit. The new mum skipped the fanfare outside and went straight into the awards show, but not before photographers managed to capture a few snaps of her with A$AP Rocky. For context,...
Page Six

Melissa Rivers sounds off on the best and worst Golden Globes 2023 looks

Melissa Rivers has never been one to bite her tongue. The “Fashion Police” co-host and daughter of late icon Joan Rivers was watching Tuesday’s Golden Globes 2023 arrivals along with the rest of us — and while she declared the red carpet “on life support” in an interview with Page Six Style last year, she was thrilled to see the step-and-repeat recovering. Well, sort of. “I like to think that it’s gone from the ICU [to a unit that’s] a step down,” Rivers tells us post-Globes. “You’re not yet out of the hospital but, you know, we’re not standing over the bed...
Elle

Netflix's Kaleidoscope: Is There A 'Best' Order To Watch Episodes?

Wednesday aside, there's really only one other Netflix show people are talking about right now: Kaleidoscope. But now that you know how to watch the episodes in chronological order, is there a 'best' order to watch them?. In case you didn't know, the 'choose your own adventure' style show centres...
The Independent

Skinamarink: The experimental horror being called the ‘scariest film ever made’

Horror fans have a new contender for “scariest film ever” on their hands.Each new year sees the release of a bunch of buzzy new titles hoping to be met with acclaim and approval from fans of the genre.In the last five years, films that generated word-of-mouth excitement ahead of being unveiled included Ari Aster’s Hereditary, Dashcam in 2021 and, last year, Terrifier 2.Now, you can add Skinamarink to that list. The film, an independent release from Canadian director Kyle Edward Ball that cost just $15,000 (£12,000) to make, is currently making waves on the horror scene.To fully explain the...
Elle

The Best Movies to Watch on Valentine’s Day, Whether You’re Coupled Up or Solo

Valentine's Day is a divisive holiday, even for people in couples. Some like to celebrate, some don't, some take it seriously, and some just take advantage of all the available chocolate at the drugstore. If you happen to be craving a little romance regardless of your relationship status, there's definitely a movie out there with exactly the type of loving feeling you're looking for. Below is a list of romantic comedies, dramas, period pieces, and even films about Valentine's Day itself to watch when you come home from dancing with your honey—or if you're hibernating all night solo.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy