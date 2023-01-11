Key quotes from Tom Izzo following Michigan State basketball's win over No. 18 Wisconsin

Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State basketball was able to pull out one of the best wins of their season to date on Tuesday night when they knocked off No. 18 Wisconsin on the road.

After the game, Tom Izzo spoke to the media about his team’s win. You can find the best quotes from that session below.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Izzo calls A.J. Hoggard 'The Man'

Izzo on Tyler Wahl's injury

Izzo on backup big men

Izzo credits veteran experience for big win