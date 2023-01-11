ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Key quotes from Tom Izzo following Michigan State basketball's win over No. 18 Wisconsin

By Andrew Brewster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hzAza_0kAVjhiS00
Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State basketball was able to pull out one of the best wins of their season to date on Tuesday night when they knocked off No. 18 Wisconsin on the road.

After the game, Tom Izzo spoke to the media about his team’s win. You can find the best quotes from that session below.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Izzo calls A.J. Hoggard 'The Man'

Izzo on Tyler Wahl's injury

Izzo on backup big men

Izzo credits veteran experience for big win

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisportsheroics.com

What’s Crazier? Wisconsin Badgers Missing Dance or Winning Big 10?

At one point, the Wisconsin Badgers were among the hottest teams in the country. They were fresh off a win against the 12th ranked Maryland Terrapins and had the thought of a conference title in the back of their optimistic minds. The excitement continued to build as they gained a full head of steam after starting their conference play with the aforementioned impressive win over Maryland. They knocked off perennial contender Iowa and trampled out of conference opponents Lehigh and Western Michigan. They had won 6 in a row, including beating in state rival Marquette, who could themselves be one of the best teams in the country. But then they just… stopped.
MADISON, WI
The State News, Michigan State University

COLUMN: The rut was coming, but how Michigan State responds is the true measurement

When Adam Nightingale was named Michigan State's new head coach in April, immediate expectations were not very high for year one.It wasn't a knock toward Nightingale or a disbelief in the hiring - rather an indictment on the program he was inheriting. This is a Michigan State team that, under the previous regime, finished last in the conference four times in the last five seasons. Not only has MSU hockey never won a Big Ten Tournament game, the Spartans have also never hosted a Big Ten Tournament game. A slew of players left and joined via the transfer portal, leaving...
EAST LANSING, MI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers: ESPN Insider Makes Bold Statement About Next Season

One insider thinks the Wisconsin Badgers have a high ceiling in 2023. The Wisconsin Badgers have made giant leaps in recruiting since Dec. 1st. New head coach Luke Fickell and his prestigious staff have flipped recruiting and transfers who want to play high-quality football in Madison. One ESPN insider thinks the Badgers can climb very high in Fickell’s first season.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Wisconsin's Massive Commitment

USC wide receiver transfer C.J. Williams has announced his commitment to the Wisconsin Badgers. The former four-star recruit is the highest-rated commitment the Badgers have seen in the internet rankings era. "Ain’t this they’ve been waitin’ for? #OnWisconsin," Williams wrote on Twitter. The ...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Luke Fickell, Wisconsin trolls Illinois teams with Chicago billboards

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is making it known that the Badgers are building a recruiting pipeline in Chicago. Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers are off to a good start on the recruiting trail in his short time as head coach of the football program. Not only did Fickell...
CHICAGO, IL
WLNS

5th Quarter: First place on the line for multiple CAAC teams

It’s Friday! That means we have another round of local high school basketball games to cover. Be sure to check back regularly to see the latest scores, updates and more! Our big game this week is Charlotte vs Ionia boys. It’s sure to be an exciting game! BOYS FINAL/OT: Ionia 49, Charlotte 45 FINAL: Mason […]
LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

204K+
Followers
255K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy