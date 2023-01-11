Read full article on original website
Isaiah Spencer helps Madison Central knock off defending champ Clinton in Region 4-6A opener
MADISON — Through the first half of the season, Madison Central had tough breaks in close games. But now, the Jaguars have seen to turned the corner a bit. Behind the stellar play of Isaiah Spencer and big contributions from Jordan Archer and Marc Rowe, Madison Central held off rival Clinton 65-60 ...
vicksburgnews.com
Carter named as a 2023 McDonald’s All-American nominee
Vicksburg High School girl’s basketball player Layla Carter has been selected as a 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game nominee. Carter, who is a two-time Dandy Dozen and All-State player, earned her honor on Wednesday. Last season, Cater led the Missy Gators to the third round of the playoffs under...
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg native Donny Fuller as a administrative coach for the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game
Vicksburg native Donny Fuller has been selected as a administrative coach for the Mississippi/Alabama All Star Game. Fuller, who is the assistant athletics director at Gulfport High School, was selected to the all-star game on Tuesday. Fuller had a coaching career that expanded over 30 years including 17 years as...
Jackson State ‘still the standard’ says T.C. Taylor
Jackson State is moving forward in its post-Deion Sanders era as its new head coach makes his stamp on the program. The post Jackson State ‘still the standard’ says T.C. Taylor appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WLBT
Former Nebraska wide receiver, internet phenom visits Jackson State
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A high school internet phenom and now collegiate athlete visited Jackson State Tuesday in search of a new home. According to his Light on College Sports, Decoldest Crawford, who went viral for his unique name while being recruited in 2021 and for his NIL deal with a Louisiana air conditioning company, posted on his Instagram story that he visited Jackson State after announcing his departure from Nebraska.
Two Rankin County students selected for U.S. Senate Youth Program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi students will be representing the state during the 61st annual United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) Washington Week March 4-11. On Wednesday, the USSYP announced that high school students Joshua Emerson Bowman and Nadia Esmee Harden will join Sen. Roger F. Wicker and Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith during that week. Both […]
This Mississippi city is in doghouse, ranking at bottom of 2023 Best Cities in U.S. to walk your dog
Those looking for a new leash on life for themselves and their pups may want to think twice in Jackson, Mississippi — or even the South for that matter. Mississippi’s Capital City ranked at the bottom of the 2023 Best Cities in which to walk your dog. To...
vicksburgnews.com
Sheriff Pace files for re-election, Riggs joins the race
Former Warren County Undersheriff Jeff Riggs and current Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace have qualified to run for sheriff of Warren County. Riggs, who was the undersheriff in Warren County from 1997-2018, showed up at the courthouse on Thursday to make everything official. Riggs spent most of his life serving...
vicksburgnews.com
Krewes being sought for 22nd annual Vicksburg Mardi Gras Parade
Vicksburg Main Street Program is looking for Krewes to join the 22nd Annual Mardi Gras Parade in downtown Vicksburg. The parade will begin at 4 p.m. at Belmont/Washington Street intersection, proceed north on Washington and end at Jackson/Washington Street intersection. “People come from all over just for this colorful annual...
Large pipe leak found on Chastain Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A large leak has been discovered in the area of Chastain Road in Jackson. Third party manager Ted Henifin said emergency utility crews are responding in order to fix the issue. Henifin said updates will be provided as more information is learned about the impact about the pipe break.
Trial for former Madison County engineer moved to April
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The federal trial against former Madison County Engineer Rudy Warnock was pushed back to April 3, 2023. The Madison County Journal reported Warnock’s attorneys filed a motion to continue in December 2022. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi agreed to continue the case. Warnock faces up to […]
WLBT
City of Canton hit hard by severe storms overnight
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Mayor William Truly says the storm hit fast Thursday morning and unexpectedly, leaving debris behind everywhere. Part of a metal roof is at the doorstep of one downtown business. The mayor says today is the first step in the long road to recovery. City workers...
WLBT
Jackson judge to owner: Demolish Briarwood building or face jail time
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All around the Briarwood One building, signs of life can be found, from wood assembled for a makeshift campfire to shopping carts with stripped wires and clothing littering the nearby sidewalk. Those signs of life aren’t what Jackson’s code enforcers nor elected officials want to see...
Two injured in shooting at I-55 gas station in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were shot inside a vehicle. The incident happened on Wednesday, January 11 at a gas station in the 4600 block of Interstate 55 North. Officer Sam Brown said two people were sitting inside a white pickup truck when multiple gunmen began shooting at them. […]
beckersasc.com
$30M Mississippi medical office building in development
Newmark Healthcare has arranged a $30 million construction loan to develop a 99,000-square-foot medical office building in Madison, Miss., according to a Jan. 11 report from Rebusiness Online. The building will be constructed by Boldt Healthcare Real Estate Development. The new medical office will be located on the Baptist Memorial...
vicksburgnews.com
MDOC shuttles women inmates from metro facility to Delta prison
Incarcerated women are being moved from the state’s designated women’s prison in central Mississippi to a formerly decommissioned prison in the Delta more than a hundred miles away. Nearly 300 women at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl have been relocated to the Delta Correctional Facility in Greenwood....
vicksburgnews.com
St. George feeds first responders
St. George Orthodox Church Men’s group hosted an appreciation meal for all first responders from Vicksburg and Warren County today. In a release to the media, St. George said, “This event starts off the New Year, and serves to honor those who serve our community.”. Father Gabriel Karam,...
WLBT
Teen shot in the leg at apartment complex in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was shot at an apartment complex in Vicksburg on Tuesday evening. The Vicksburg Police Department says the 17-year-old was shot in the leg at the Carr Central Apartments on Cherry Street at 6:49 p.m. According to the department, the victim drove to a convenience...
WAPT
Hinds County escapee captured in Texas
RAYMOND, Miss. — One of two Hinds County escapees has been captured, Sheriff Tyree Jones said. According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, Tyler Payne, 31, and Traverro McElroy, 36, escaped around 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and were found missing from their cell during the 11:25 a.m. Christmas Day headcount.
Jackson man arrested for fatal shooting of Crystal Springs teen
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Crystal Springs police said they arrested the final suspect in the shooting death of a teenager at a gas station. Police said Icesarion D. Barnes, 25, of Jackson, was arrested on Wednesday, January 11 in the Flag Chapel area of Jackson. Barnes was charged with capital murder in the shooting […]
