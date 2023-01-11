Todd Downing Replacements Ft. Kliff Kingsbury & Nathaniel Hackett | Tennessee Titans News & Rumors

The Tennessee Titans offense was bad in 2022, and that started with offensive coordinator Todd Downing. Titans coach Mike Vrabel fired Downing on Monday after two seasons running the team's offensive operations. The Titans had one of the worst offenses in the NFL this season, ranking fifth-worst in points, third-worst in total yards and passing yards and tied for last in first downs. This was a stark downturn from the success the Titans experienced in the years before Downing took the reins, when the Titans peaked at No. 2 in the NFL in total offense and No. 4 in scoring in 2020.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO