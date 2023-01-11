The world has rejoiced in Brendan Fraser’s career renaissance, sparked by his big comeback role in The Whale, but he's not letting that go to his head. His performance in the Darren Aronofsky-directed film has led to raucous applause at various screenings—which has been more than well-deserved—as well as an abundance of celebration over his return to the big screen, with many anticipating he'll sweep the awards circuit for his incredible work, but during a post-screening talkback, attended by Parade, at the Roxy Cinema in New York City on Wednesday, Jan. 11, which included Fraser, playwright Samuel D. Hunter, and producer Jeremy Dawson, the actor flipped the script to sing his young costar’s praises, instead.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO