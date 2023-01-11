Read full article on original website
Jamie Lee Curtis Rocks Tee Featuring Her Viral Golden Globes Moment
Jamie Lee Curtis has become the new symbol for women supporting women, and she couldn't be more thrilled. The actress went viral following this year's Golden Globe awards, after the camera captured her enthusiastic response to Michelle Yeoh's win for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her work in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Jennifer Coolidge Almost Turned Down Award-Winning 'White Lotus' Role
White Lotus would have never been the same if it weren't for Jennifer Coolidge—and it almost wasn't!. The award-winning actress has been honored with an Emmy, a Golden Globe and a Critic's Choice award for her role as Tanya McQuoid on the hit HBO Max series, but she recently revealed she almost turned down the role.
Jennifer Lopez Looks Angelic in All-White Suit While Promoting New Movie
Jennifer Lopez is getting ready for the release of her upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding with some fierce fashion choices, no less. The 53-year-old actress looked nothing short of radiant in her latest Instagram post shared on Thursday, Jan. 12, as she rocked an all-white ensemble to promote the new film.
Jennifer Garner Has the Perfect Response After 'White Lotus' Star Says She Wants to 'Play a Dolphin'
Jennifer Garner is letting Jennifer Coolidge know it is, in fact, possible to play a dolphin. The White Lotus actress, 61, revealed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards that her dream role was to play a dolphin. Yes, you heard that right!. Now, Garner is letting her know it is,...
Rob Lowe Playfully Poses With Co-star Pooch in Adorable Film Premiere Photos
Rob Lowe had the best red carpet date for Netflix’s screening of Dog Gone on Wednesday, Jan. 11—his canine co-star, Gonker. The duo posed for some paw-fect photos together at the event held at The Bay Theater in Los Angeles. The actor rocked a black Saint Laurent mohair...
Happy Birthday, Julia Louis-Dreyfuss! 13 Celebrities Who Were Born on Friday the 13th
If you're superstitious, you might want to avoid black cats and ladders for the rest of the day. So why do we fear Friday the 13th, anyway (other than a certain horror flick)? National Geographic reports that one theory says "the trepidation surrounding Friday the 13th is rooted in religious beliefs surrounding the 13th guest at the Last Supper—Judas, the apostle said to have betrayed Jesus—and the crucifixion of Jesus on a Friday." The two elements put together—13 and Friday—create one seemingly inauspicious day.
Brendan Fraser Sings Sadie Sink's Praises for 'The Whale' Performance
The world has rejoiced in Brendan Fraser’s career renaissance, sparked by his big comeback role in The Whale, but he's not letting that go to his head. His performance in the Darren Aronofsky-directed film has led to raucous applause at various screenings—which has been more than well-deserved—as well as an abundance of celebration over his return to the big screen, with many anticipating he'll sweep the awards circuit for his incredible work, but during a post-screening talkback, attended by Parade, at the Roxy Cinema in New York City on Wednesday, Jan. 11, which included Fraser, playwright Samuel D. Hunter, and producer Jeremy Dawson, the actor flipped the script to sing his young costar’s praises, instead.
John Larroquette Confirms He Got Paid in Marijuana for One of His Early Roles
No doubt John Larroquette has experienced plenty of highs and lows throughout his 50-year acting career. But in one instance, he took a job for the high. The star of the new NBC Night Court reboot (which premieres Jan. 17) confirms to Parade that he narrated the prologue of the 1974 horror film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre in exchange for marijuana courtesy of director Tobe Hooper.
How Finn Wolfhard Almost Spoiled the 'Stranger Things' Spinoff
The Stranger Things team may soon be giving Finn Wolfhard the Tom Holland treatment!. The actor stopped by The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, where they spent some time chatting about the upcoming season of the hit Netflix series, including the time Wolfhard almost ruined the potential spinoff. "@finnwolfhardofficial spoiled...
The Surprising Reason John Larroquette Took His Career-Defining Role on 'Night Court'
Get in a car and drive about 30 miles north of Portland, Oregon, into southwest Washington. That’s where you’ll find actor John Larroquette. He and his wife, Elizabeth, have lived on a piece of rural property for about five years. He collects books and likes to narrate plays in his home recording studio. Sometimes the couple head into the city to try new restaurants and go to the theater and concerts. “It’s really beautiful,” he says. “And at my age, it’s time to slow down and be out somewhere.”
Happy Birthday, Julia Louis-Dreyfus! Her 10 Funniest 'Seinfeld' Quotes
The happiest of birthdays to Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who turns 62 on January 13, 2018. In honor of her special day, we've rounded up some of our top favorite Elaine Benes quotes from Seinfeld. 1. Mr. Peterman: “Elaine, can you keep a secret?”. Elaine: “No sir, I can’t.”
What We Know About 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret'
Judy Blume has written more than two dozen books during her career, which spans more than five decades. Perhaps her most famous, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, is being turned into a movie. The sure-to-be-smash flick, out this spring, will follow a similar coming-of-faith-and-age plotline as Blume's timeless...
