Steve Guttenberg: 'Nancy Brophy' husband ignored warning signs
Steve Guttenberg plays Daniel Brophy, the victim of wife Nancy Brophy's crime in the Lifetime movie "How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story." He suspected Daniel fatally ignored warning signs.
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization
Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Brendan Fraser Sings Sadie Sink's Praises for 'The Whale' Performance
The world has rejoiced in Brendan Fraser’s career renaissance, sparked by his big comeback role in The Whale, but he's not letting that go to his head. His performance in the Darren Aronofsky-directed film has led to raucous applause at various screenings—which has been more than well-deserved—as well as an abundance of celebration over his return to the big screen, with many anticipating he'll sweep the awards circuit for his incredible work, but during a post-screening talkback, attended by Parade, at the Roxy Cinema in New York City on Wednesday, Jan. 11, which included Fraser, playwright Samuel D. Hunter, and producer Jeremy Dawson, the actor flipped the script to sing his young costar’s praises, instead.
Happy Birthday, Julia Louis-Dreyfuss! 13 Celebrities Who Were Born on Friday the 13th
If you're superstitious, you might want to avoid black cats and ladders for the rest of the day. So why do we fear Friday the 13th, anyway (other than a certain horror flick)? National Geographic reports that one theory says "the trepidation surrounding Friday the 13th is rooted in religious beliefs surrounding the 13th guest at the Last Supper—Judas, the apostle said to have betrayed Jesus—and the crucifixion of Jesus on a Friday." The two elements put together—13 and Friday—create one seemingly inauspicious day.
Jennifer Garner Has the Perfect Response After 'White Lotus' Star Says She Wants to 'Play a Dolphin'
Jennifer Garner is letting Jennifer Coolidge know it is, in fact, possible to play a dolphin. The White Lotus actress, 61, revealed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards that her dream role was to play a dolphin. Yes, you heard that right!. Now, Garner is letting her know it is,...
What We Know About 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret'
Judy Blume has written more than two dozen books during her career, which spans more than five decades. Perhaps her most famous, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, is being turned into a movie. The sure-to-be-smash flick, out this spring, will follow a similar coming-of-faith-and-age plotline as Blume's timeless...
