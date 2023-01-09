Read full article on original website
qcnews.com
Test drive review: 2023 Genesis G90 shows BMW a pretty face
Six years. That’s the short period of time in which Genesis has thoroughly rethought the G90 flagship luxury sedan three times. As the saying goes, third time’s the charm. The 2023 Genesis G90 exudes elegance and style and glides into its next stage of its young life with fewer cylinders, an optional mild-hybrid system, a new design inside and out, and new mechanical tricks as it aims for a swath of the luxury market seemingly left behind by Lexus.
Watch The Tesla Model S Cause That 8-Car Thanksgiving Pileup
Following an eight-car pileup on San Fransisco's Bay Bridge on Thanksgiving, highway surveillance footage has surfaced of the Tesla moving into the outside lane and abruptly slowing to a stop, leading to the pileup that injured nine people. The driver claims that their Tesla Model S "braked unexpectedly" while Tesla's new Full Self-Driving (FSD Beta) feature was engaged. Of the nine people injured in the crash was a two-year-old child that suffered an abrasion to the back of their head.
MotorAuthority
2023 Lexus RC starts at $45,470
The 2023 Lexus RC carries over mostly unchanged for the new model year. The only notable updates for the luxury coupe are a new appearance package and the return of the RC F Track Edition performance grade after a brief hiatus. The lineup once again starts with the base RC...
MotorAuthority
2024 Porsche 911, rotary engine's return: Car News Headlines
Porsche is working on an update for the 911, and a new could be engine on the way for the Carrera models, which include the base Carrera, plus sportier S, 4S, and GTS versions. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for a Carrera Cabriolet with most of the camouflage removed.
qcnews.com
Hyundai Ioniq 5 with e-corner tech turns on a dime
An electric powertrain allows for a lot more possibilities for improving low-speed maneuverability, as Hyundai recently demonstrated. The automaker’s Hyundai Mobis mobility-tech division has developed a hardware set called “e-corner” that allows a vehicle’s individual wheels to rotate up to 90 degrees. The system was first shown in 2021, and the general concept dates back to 2018, but Hyundai Mobis has now applied it to a Hyundai Ioniq 5 to show its potential.
msn.com
2024 Porsche 911 spy photos show off refreshed face
Now that the current 911 generation has a few years under its belt, it's no surprise that there's a refresh just around the corner. And these spy photos show that, as with all things 911, the updates are subtle but distinct. The front bumper has some of the key changes....
qcnews.com
Tesla cuts prices across the board up to 20%
Tesla has once again lowered prices. As of Thursday the automaker’s online configurator shows price cuts for every model in its lineup. The Model Y received the biggest cut, of about 20% across the lineup. Including the new, higher $1,390 destination fee, the base Model Y Long Range now starts at $54,380, while the Model Y Performance now starts at $58,380.
torquenews.com
Tesla Drastically Reduces Prices of Model 3 and Model Y in the U.S. Up to a 23% Drop
Tesla has drastically reduced prices of its vehicles in the U.S. by as much as 23%. Price Reduction of Tesla Vehicles in the U.S. Tesla has just reduced the prices of their Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the United States - some by a whopping 23%:. * The...
ZDNet
This heavy-duty e-bike had me flying off-road, grinning from ear to ear
My daily commute includes a portion of e-bike riding to and from the commuter rail station so most of my e-bike testing has focused on street riding. I enjoy exploring the outdoors too so I was excited when I was approached about testing out the Cyrusher Ranger all-terrain fat tire electric bike. My test period included the month of December so I've spent time riding the bike in light snow and the pouring rain on streets and trails through the woods.
msn.com
Enter to win a 4x4 Sprinter camper van and hit the road in 2023
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze. It's been a while since most of us have traveled, for obvious reasons, and...
