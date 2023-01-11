PHOTOS: Wisconsin drops second-straight in 69-65 loss to Michigan State

On Tuesday night, the Wisconsin Badgers were not able to close out their matchup against the Michigan State Spartans and fell 69-65 at the Kohl Center. This was also the Badgers’ second-straight game without star forward Tyler Wahl due to an ankle injury.

Wisconsin built a small lead in the second half, thanks to a 15-point second half from forward Steven Crowl, but the Badgers’ shooting went cold at the end of the game. Crowl finished the game with 19 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Hopefully, Wahl can make his return on Saturday, as the Badgers will face off against talented forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and the Indiana Hoosiers on the road.

