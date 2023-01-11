Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bulldoggers Swept by OKU
The Dewey Bulldoggers were coming fresh off a loss from Caney Valley Friday night when they took on the Oklahoma Union Cougars this Saturday night from Dewey. The Bulldoggers were up 8-2 after one, but would be their last lead, as the Cougars would take over to end the half and extend that lead in to the end of the game, winning 39-32.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Huskies Too Much For Newkirk to Handle.
Pawhuska completed the final game of its six-game road stretch against Newkirk. The #13 Lady Huskies would blow past Newkirk 59-15. PHS allowed only two points in the first quarter and none in the fourth. Pawhuska would jump out big on a 20-0 run to end the game early. The...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Jenks Sweeps BHS
Bartlesville High was swept on the road at Jenks, as both the Trojan teams beat BHS to spoil the Bruins road trip on Friday night. On the girl’s side first, Bartlesville scored the first basket, but that was its only lead of the game. Jenks would slowly pull away from the Lady Bruins, winning 56-40.
bartlesvilleradio.com
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bulldoggers Drop Homecoming to Trojans
The Dewey Bulldoggers hosted the Caney Valley Trojans tonight for some homecoming hoops. Starting off, it was all Dewey. They jumped out to a 17-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, including this buzzer beater from guard Jace Williams. After the first quarter though, it would be all...
bartlesvilleradio.com
No Shot Clock For HS Basketball
There will be no shot clock anytime soon at higher-classification high school basketball games across the state. The OSSAA shot down a proposal on Wednesday to enact a shot clock for classes 3A-6A beginning in the 2024-25 season at its board meeting. The vote was 8-7. A survey of schools...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata Boys Win Big Over South Coffeyville
The Nowata Ironmen Boys basketball squad came away with a huge win last night over South Coffeyville, 72-15. This game was over pretty much after it tipped off, as Ironmen led 33-0 after the end of the first quarter. Nowata Head Coach Nate Smith pulled his starters out after about 6 minutes were played in the first and they would not play again until the second half.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata Hoops Hosts South Coffeyville
A few high school basketball games across the area on Thursday, including one game on your radio dial. Nowata will host South Coffeyville for a non-conference contest on Ty Hewitt Court. The Ironmen guys are playing some of their best basketball of the year. Nowata’s boys are 7-4, but they...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Dewey Homecoming Friday
This is Homecoming week at Dewey High school and in conjunction with the festivities this week, KRIG has been bringing you interviews all week with Bulldogger homecoming royalty. Tonight’s program starts at 5:45 on KRIG 104.9 and it will feature, senior attendant Tania Salinas, daughter of Maria Salinas. Also...
KOKI FOX 23
College Football Hall of Famer Tim Tebow coming to Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tim Tebow is coming to Tulsa as guest speaker at the Salvation Army’s 30th Annual William Booth Society Gala. The gala will be an event celebrating The Salvation Army’s, and those who have supported the organization’s, continual efforts to “do the most good,” within the last 30 years.
Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business
Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
news9.com
Jenks, Tulsa & Muscogee Nation Leaders To Hold New Conference On New Arkansas River Dam
Jenks, Tulsa and Muscogee Nation leaders are set to hold a news conference this week on the plans for a new dam on the Arkansas River. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, Jenks Mayor Cory Box and Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill are set to host the conference. The new low-water...
KOCO
Police capture loose cow outside Stillwater Olive Garden
STILLWATER, Okla. — Police helped wrangle a cow that got loose Thursday morning in Stillwater. Authorities said police and officers with Stillwater Animal Welfare responded to the area of the Olive Garden near Perkins and Lakeview roads about a loose cow. Open the video player above to see some...
KTUL
Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. Today I wanted to write about a singer and entertainer making Tulsa proud- Ryan Tedder. Of course, Tedder is known worldwide for his music, but he should also be recognized for his philanthropy and charity work.
news9.com
Winganon Causeway At Oologah Lake To Get Major Facelift
Rogers County Commissioners recently approved a $19 million project to improve the causeway that crosses Oologah Lake. Located right in the middle of Oologah Lake, Rogers County commissioners say the Winganon Causeway is the only way to cross the lake for the roughly 870 drivers that use it every day. Major flooding in 2018 and 2019 washed out part of the road, a headache for Winganon Cafe manager Bailey Bible.
KOKI FOX 23
Fire destroys south Tulsa playground
TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed a south Tulsa playground early Friday morning. The fire was called in at a playground at Helmerich Park near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive around 1:15 a.m. The Tulsa Fire Department said the playground is a complete loss and the cause of...
Truck hits house in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A truck went into a house in east Tulsa Friday morning. The truck was seen partially inside a house in a neighborhood near East 41st Street and South Garnett Road. Tulsa police said the driver of the truck told officers he has issues with the brakes,...
KTUL
Sapulpa second grader donates 22 inches of hair to Children with Hair Loss
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A second grader at Holmes Park Elementary in Sapulpa made the big chop this week. John Haney cut off 22 inches of hair to donate to the Children with Hair Loss charity - a tradition the school says PE teacher Belinda Spears and her students participate in.
