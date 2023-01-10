Michigan State pulls away late to defeat Wisconsin 69-65

With Michigan State traveling to the Kohl Center on Tuesday, the Badgers were unable to get back in the win column, losing to the Spartans 69-65. Operating without leading scorer Tyler Wahl (ankle), Wisconsin had three players score in double-digits including Steven Crowl (19), Chucky Hepburn (14) and Connor Essegian (13). Crowl in particular came alive in the second half, producing 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT).

On the opposite side for Michigan State, Stevens Point native Joey Hauser led the way with 20 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while Tyson Walker (13), Jaden Akins (12) and A.J. Hoggard (10) also reached double-digits. The Spartans were able to go 16-17 from the free-throw line, with the only miss coming on a questionable and-one attempt for Malik Hall late in the second half. Some may say, ball don’t lie.

Tom Izzo’s squad took a 33-31 lead into halftime and were able to gut out a two-point advantage again in the second half out scoring Wisconsin 36-34. The Spartans out rebounding the Badgers 18-7 in back half of the contest.

Overall, Wisconsin was able to take advantage of turnovers in the contest, turning 14 MSU mistakes into 27 points on the opposite end, outscoring the Spartans 27-2 in that category, but it wasn’t enough for the Badgers to end up on top. Michigan State made their final eight field-goal attempts and were able to eek out the 69-65 victory on the road.

With the loss, Wisconsin is now 11-4 on the campaign and 3-2 versus the Big Ten. Up next for the Badgers, they will take on Indiana in Bloomington on Saturday at 12pm CT before returning to the Kohl Center on Jan. 17 to take on Penn State.

Michigan State moves to 12-4 with a 4-1 Big Ten record. The Spartans will head to Champaign to face off with the Fighting Illini on Friday before heading back home Monday to face the #3 ranked Purdue Boilermakers.