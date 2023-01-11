ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ksl.com

Get Gephardt: Kearns woman recovers thousands drained from money app

KEARNS, Utah — Money transfer apps are attractive for a lot of reasons: It's relatively easy to send money to friends and to pay bills, the fees are fewer than traditional outlets for sending money and the apps are available everywhere. A Kearns woman thought she had protection with...
KEARNS, UT
ksl.com

Housing market 2023 predictions: When will home prices drop?

SALT LAKE CITY — If 2022 was a roller coaster year for the housing market, 2023 is expected to bring a painful but necessary real estate hangover. Nationally, a growing number of experts and firms are predicting U.S. home prices will fall, some expecting slight, single-digit drops, while others expect prices to fall by double digits, perhaps even over 20%.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

SLCC appoints director to serve growing Hispanic student population

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake Community College is taking steps to better serve its growing Hispanic student population by appointing Tranquilino "Kino" Hurtado as its first Hispanic-serving institution initiatives director. The college is among a majority of Utah higher education institutions that are aiming to become a Hispanic-serving...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

BYU-bound Kailey Woolston driving repeat 6A title bid for nationally ranked Lone Peak

HIGHLAND — There was a moment during Lone Peak's 68-48 win over Springville in the Knights' non-region finale last Friday that made Kailey Woolston smile. It wasn't the 21 points she scored, the 3-pointers made, the 12 rebounds, or even the defensive steals for the 5-foot-11 ace who prides herself as much on the defensive side of the ball as she does on offense.
HIGHLAND, UT
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? BYU gymnast slays Barbie-themed floor routine

LIFE IN PLASTIC — Now that's how you party, Barbie. BYU gymnast Rebekah Ripley set the gym-ternet ablaze over the weekend at the inaugural Super16 Gymnastics Meet at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The senior from St. George became an overnight sensation with her floor routine set to a version of the 1997 classic "Barbie Girl" by Aqua.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

"We must stand": Utah community raise their voices for women in Afghanistan

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns and Afghan refugees gathered at Washington Square Park Saturday afternoon to show solidarity and support for women's rights in Afghanistan. Around 80 people held signs, listened to speeches and raised their voices, cheering "let girls learn," "Taliban are terrorists" and "women's rights are human rights."
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Belo leads Montana State over Weber State 67-52

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Jubrile Belo had 17 points and 12 reboundsin Montana State's 67-52 victory over Weber State on Saturday night. Raequan Battle scored 12 points while going 5 of 13 (1 for 4 from distance) for the Bobcats (12-7, 5-1 Big Sky Conference). Darius Brown II finished with nine points. eights assists and three steals.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Roommates, family of 2 BYU students killed in crash share grief, as driver is sent to prison

PROVO — Ashley Lowe, who was driving a car hit by Caesar Castellon-Flores on Oct. 15, 2021, said she often wishes she had stayed unconscious that night. The horrible events of that evening are stuck in her memory — discovering that the blood on her arm wasn't hers, trying desperately to get paramedics to check her friends for a pulse to try and save them, and realizing she was alone in the car and her roommates were no longer alive.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Unhoused but not unloved, mother of 10 dies on Provo streets

PROVO — She was the mother of 10 children — nine daughters and one son. Tamu Smith said her mother was loved — and yet, she said, on Jan. 1, Edna Cox died on the streets of Provo, having succumbed to the elements due to homelessness. Smith,...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

1 dead in accident on I-15 in Ogden

OGDEN — A car crash occurred on 31st Street at the I-15 on-ramp Saturday. At least one person has died as a result of the accident, according to Ogden police. At approximately 5:46 p.m., Ogden police responded to a rollover accident in the 700 west block of 31st Street. According to police, a white SUV had been traveling west on 31st street heading toward the light at the I-15 on-ramp. A Honda Pilot was stopped at the light on the east side and went to turn north onto I-15.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

2 arrested in 14-year-old Utah freeway shooting death

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people suspected of being involved in the 2009 shooting death of Cesar Ramirez on I-15 were arrested Wednesday. Ramirez, 18, was shot in rush-hour traffic near 2100 South on I-15 on Jan. 9, 2009, and died several days later of his injuries. Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related, and say it escalated from an altercation between two rival gangs.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Teen dies after accident in Summit County

ECHO, Summit County — A teenage boy who was seriously injured after his four-wheeler was hit by a pickup truck Thursday night has died. Two teenage boys were riding four-wheelers on Echo Road around 6 p.m. when they pulled over to the shoulder and turned off their vehicles, said Capt. Andrew Wright with Summit County Sheriff's Office.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Ex-security guard sent to prison for shooting, killing homeless man who was walking away

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who worked as a security guard was sentenced to prison Friday for shooting and killing a homeless man while on the job as the man was walking away. Timothy Richard Lutes, 31, will serve between two and 20 years for murder, a second-degree felony with a gun enhancement, and a term of five years to life for unlawful use of a firearm, a first-degree felony. Third District Judge Randall Skanchy ordered that the sentences run consecutively.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Massive gift headed to Ukraine, courtesy of neighbors in Midway

MIDWAY — The students at Midway Elementary gathered outside their school recently, waving Ukrainian flags and shouting "We love Ukraine!" as a final touch to a community donation that has been months in the making. "I was just overcome," said Midway resident Klynn Lochhead. "It was just so amazing...
MIDWAY, UT

