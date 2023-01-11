Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah Snowboarder Thankful to Be Alive After he is Caught Up in an Avalanche near Kessler Peak, See the VideoZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
ksl.com
Should the IOC 'grab Salt Lake City while it can' to host the 2030 Winter Games?
SALT LAKE CITY — The International Olympic Committee should go ahead and give the 2030 Winter Games to Salt Lake City rather than delaying a decision, according to a communications company boss who's been involved with the Olympics for more than 40 years. Given that other 2030 bids "have...
ksl.com
Utah's snowpack to get another boost, as another storm arrives this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's mountain snowpack is about to get another boost. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City office has issued another winter storm warning for Utah's mountains, ahead of a storm that has the potential to deliver yet another foot or more of snow this weekend.
ksl.com
UTA's west-side Salt Lake microtransit service sees 930% growth in year since launch
SALT LAKE CITY — It turns out that residents of Salt Lake City's west side are turning to microtransit much faster than city or Utah transit officials had imagined when they launched a pilot program at the end of 2021. While they say this is a good thing, it also poses new challenges as the service continues moving forward.
ksl.com
Get Gephardt: Kearns woman recovers thousands drained from money app
KEARNS, Utah — Money transfer apps are attractive for a lot of reasons: It's relatively easy to send money to friends and to pay bills, the fees are fewer than traditional outlets for sending money and the apps are available everywhere. A Kearns woman thought she had protection with...
ksl.com
Housing market 2023 predictions: When will home prices drop?
SALT LAKE CITY — If 2022 was a roller coaster year for the housing market, 2023 is expected to bring a painful but necessary real estate hangover. Nationally, a growing number of experts and firms are predicting U.S. home prices will fall, some expecting slight, single-digit drops, while others expect prices to fall by double digits, perhaps even over 20%.
ksl.com
SLCC appoints director to serve growing Hispanic student population
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake Community College is taking steps to better serve its growing Hispanic student population by appointing Tranquilino "Kino" Hurtado as its first Hispanic-serving institution initiatives director. The college is among a majority of Utah higher education institutions that are aiming to become a Hispanic-serving...
ksl.com
BYU-bound Kailey Woolston driving repeat 6A title bid for nationally ranked Lone Peak
HIGHLAND — There was a moment during Lone Peak's 68-48 win over Springville in the Knights' non-region finale last Friday that made Kailey Woolston smile. It wasn't the 21 points she scored, the 3-pointers made, the 12 rebounds, or even the defensive steals for the 5-foot-11 ace who prides herself as much on the defensive side of the ball as she does on offense.
ksl.com
Pac-12 top 10: Key players return for Utah and Washington, and other top stories from the week
Our quick-hitting recap of the top Pac-12 storylines from the week …. Quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe announced they're returning for the 2023 season, instantly elevating the Utes to contender status in what should be a loaded conference. There is one significant unknown in Salt Lake City,...
ksl.com
Have You Seen This? BYU gymnast slays Barbie-themed floor routine
LIFE IN PLASTIC — Now that's how you party, Barbie. BYU gymnast Rebekah Ripley set the gym-ternet ablaze over the weekend at the inaugural Super16 Gymnastics Meet at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The senior from St. George became an overnight sensation with her floor routine set to a version of the 1997 classic "Barbie Girl" by Aqua.
ksl.com
"We must stand": Utah community raise their voices for women in Afghanistan
SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns and Afghan refugees gathered at Washington Square Park Saturday afternoon to show solidarity and support for women's rights in Afghanistan. Around 80 people held signs, listened to speeches and raised their voices, cheering "let girls learn," "Taliban are terrorists" and "women's rights are human rights."
ksl.com
Belo leads Montana State over Weber State 67-52
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Jubrile Belo had 17 points and 12 reboundsin Montana State's 67-52 victory over Weber State on Saturday night. Raequan Battle scored 12 points while going 5 of 13 (1 for 4 from distance) for the Bobcats (12-7, 5-1 Big Sky Conference). Darius Brown II finished with nine points. eights assists and three steals.
ksl.com
Roommates, family of 2 BYU students killed in crash share grief, as driver is sent to prison
PROVO — Ashley Lowe, who was driving a car hit by Caesar Castellon-Flores on Oct. 15, 2021, said she often wishes she had stayed unconscious that night. The horrible events of that evening are stuck in her memory — discovering that the blood on her arm wasn't hers, trying desperately to get paramedics to check her friends for a pulse to try and save them, and realizing she was alone in the car and her roommates were no longer alive.
ksl.com
Unhoused but not unloved, mother of 10 dies on Provo streets
PROVO — She was the mother of 10 children — nine daughters and one son. Tamu Smith said her mother was loved — and yet, she said, on Jan. 1, Edna Cox died on the streets of Provo, having succumbed to the elements due to homelessness. Smith,...
ksl.com
1 dead in accident on I-15 in Ogden
OGDEN — A car crash occurred on 31st Street at the I-15 on-ramp Saturday. At least one person has died as a result of the accident, according to Ogden police. At approximately 5:46 p.m., Ogden police responded to a rollover accident in the 700 west block of 31st Street. According to police, a white SUV had been traveling west on 31st street heading toward the light at the I-15 on-ramp. A Honda Pilot was stopped at the light on the east side and went to turn north onto I-15.
ksl.com
2 arrested in 14-year-old Utah freeway shooting death
SALT LAKE CITY — Two people suspected of being involved in the 2009 shooting death of Cesar Ramirez on I-15 were arrested Wednesday. Ramirez, 18, was shot in rush-hour traffic near 2100 South on I-15 on Jan. 9, 2009, and died several days later of his injuries. Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related, and say it escalated from an altercation between two rival gangs.
ksl.com
Park City councilman charged with disorderly conduct in alleged cussing tirade
PARK CITY — Park City Councilman Jeremy Rubell is facing a misdemeanor charge over an incident in which he is accused of cussing and yelling at a ski instructor and three Park City residents. Rubell is charged with disorderly conduct, a class C misdemeanor, which carries a maximum of...
ksl.com
Teen dies after accident in Summit County
ECHO, Summit County — A teenage boy who was seriously injured after his four-wheeler was hit by a pickup truck Thursday night has died. Two teenage boys were riding four-wheelers on Echo Road around 6 p.m. when they pulled over to the shoulder and turned off their vehicles, said Capt. Andrew Wright with Summit County Sheriff's Office.
ksl.com
Body found in South Ogden may have gone unnoticed for months, police say
SOUTH OGDEN — A body found near a road Friday may have been there for months, South Ogden police say. Police were dispatched to a report of a body found in the area of 4800 South and Washington Boulevard Friday evening. Officers located the body on the side of the road, police said.
ksl.com
Ex-security guard sent to prison for shooting, killing homeless man who was walking away
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who worked as a security guard was sentenced to prison Friday for shooting and killing a homeless man while on the job as the man was walking away. Timothy Richard Lutes, 31, will serve between two and 20 years for murder, a second-degree felony with a gun enhancement, and a term of five years to life for unlawful use of a firearm, a first-degree felony. Third District Judge Randall Skanchy ordered that the sentences run consecutively.
ksl.com
Massive gift headed to Ukraine, courtesy of neighbors in Midway
MIDWAY — The students at Midway Elementary gathered outside their school recently, waving Ukrainian flags and shouting "We love Ukraine!" as a final touch to a community donation that has been months in the making. "I was just overcome," said Midway resident Klynn Lochhead. "It was just so amazing...
