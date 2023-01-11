Read full article on original website
How XRP created a ‘Ripple’ in the market with its latest price surge
XRP prices surge due to social dominance and address activity. Mixed indicators, including a decline in sentiment and activity, suggest an uncertain future for XRP going forward. Ripple [XRP], the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, witnessed a surge in prices over the last 24 hours, according to an 11 January...
Ripple developers get new grant but what part does XRP have to play
Ripple’s open-developer funding department announced a new grant for developers. XRP NFT traders opted against trading as retail investors were on the brink of losing recent gains. According to RippleX, the department of Ripple [XRP] that arms its developers with the tools and support for infrastructural development, announced a...
Avalanche investors could be disoriented as AVAX exhibits these signs
Avalanche DEXs reach new milestones in terms of deposit capacity. NFTs, revenue, and minted NFTs on Avalanche decline while stakers on network witness a surge. Avalanche, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, witnessed noteworthy growth in its decentralized exchange (DEX) market. This was due to the fact that the deposit capacity of GLP on Yeti Finance, a popular DEX on Avalanche, reached a new milestone.
Polkadot [DOT]: Why the bears shouldn’t be too excited about the $5.272 hurdle
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. DOT could overcome the $5.272 hurdle and target $5.490. DOT saw an increase in development activity but a fluctuation in trading volumes. Polkadot [DOT] posted over 23% gains...
Going long on Ripple [XRP]? You should read this before making a move
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. XRP could trade within the $0.3687 – $0.3783 range or break above it. Demand in the derivatives market remained positive. Ripple [XRP] rallied in the past two...
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB’s gala party to begin soon
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX had a negative impact on the SHIB coin. It is the 16th largest cryptocurrency today, with a market capitalization of $4.9 billion. SHIB is currently the second-most popular memecoin, trailing only behind Dogecoin (DOGE).
‘Collectible NFTs’ fail to bolster SHIB utility: An exercise in futility?
Shiba Inu has announced the launch of its limited physical collectible NFTs to augment SHIB utility. The limited collectible will be for its genesis Shoboshi NFT holders. Shiba Inu [SHIB] has devised a unique strategy to pique the interest of its audience by announcing plans to create collectible NFTS and physical items for its genesis NFT holders.
Litecoin is ready for strong adoption in 2023, thanks to these factors at play
Litecoin’s hash rate made a significant contribution to investor confidence since September. LTC may experience some selling pressure now that it is overbought. There are heavy expectations regarding Litecoin [LTC] this year, especially with the upcoming 2023 halving. It appears that the market has already been preparing for a robust 2023, something which was evident in LTC’s price action and hash rate.
Monero has been on a solid bullish run, here is what buyers can look for
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Monero saw steady buying pressure in recent months, which has accelerated since December. The current rally could push toward $200 since a key resistance area was breached. Monero...
Active addresses troop into the Fantom residence; what is next for FTM
Fantom was the second blockchain with the highest active addresses in the last seven days. FTM risked a price fall due to the dump of its realized capitalization. After its previous cancellation by a part of the crypto community, Fantom [FTM] seems to be committed to proving how pertinent it is to the ecosystem. In the last quarter of the previous year, Fantom witnessed notable comebacks. The restoration drove the open-source smart contract platform to create an eye-catching roadmap for 2023.
LINK investors flood the market, but could declining VRF demand pose problem?
Chainlink price spike due to increased address interactions. There was a decline in VRF demand, and network growth, but growing whale interest and collaborations. Chainlink [LINK], a decentralized oracle network, has recently seen a significant increase in price over the past few days. According to data from Santiment, this spike in price can be attributed to the growing number of addresses interacting with the Chainlink network. Despite this positive development, it is important to note that this surge in price may be short-lived due to new developments.
Axie Infinity [AXS]: A hike in user activity on the play-to-earn platform means that…
User activity on Axie Infinity has grown consistently since 2023. AXS’s price has seen an uptick as well. With re-emerging interest in NFTs and the gaming vertical of the crypto ecosystem, leading play-to-earn platform Axie Infinity [AXS] saw an increase in user activity since the beginning of 2023, data from DappRadar showed.
TRON [TRX] uptrend momentum slows: Is a short-term price consolidation likely?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. TRX was bullish on the lower timeframes. TRX could break above or oscillate within the $0.05630 – $0.05695 range. TRON’s [TRX] recent price action followed Bitcoin [BTC]...
TRON celebrates new milestone as TRX rallies: Should investors maintain caution?
TRON zooms past another use growth milestone, with plans to continue with same energy. TRX investors enjoy some bullish relief after a bearish start in 2023. The TRON [TRX] network achieved important milestones in the last one month, especially in terms of user growth. Now, the network crossed 135 million users, as per a 13 January tweet.
1INCH has a flying start to 2023 with major partnership… Details inside
1INCH is looking for organic growth avenues through new strategic collaborations. 1INCH attempted to exit its bottom range at press time as bulls regained dominance. Now that the cryptocurrency market is recovering, there is a resurgence of growth-centric partnership announcements. 1INCH Network’s [1INCH] latest announcement suggested that it had gone down the same route. A tweet on 12 January revealed the DEX’s partnership with Beefy Finance, a yield optimizer designed to operate across multiple blockchain networks.
Avalanche [AVAX] gains 25% in a day, thanks to the Amazon AWS
AVAX rallied to gain over 25% within 24 hours in a recent rally. The rally is tied to the recent Avalanche partnership with Amazon AWS. Even though the market may be in a downturn, Avalanche [AVAX] has taken advantage of every chance to forge significant partnerships. With its most recent alliance, Avalanche is putting itself in a position to provide institutional services, which may mark the beginning of the next stage of blockchain use.
ETH sharks on accumulation spree, but how long will it take for bubble to burst?
Ethereum sharks accumulate a large amount of ETH, and prices surge. Data suggests a possible bubble, short-term holders may sell. A 12 January tweet by Santiment revealed that sharks had accumulated a significant amount of Ethereum [ETH] over the last two months. This led to a surge in ETH’s prices. The trend of ETH accumulation by large holders could also influence overall market sentiment and prices.
Chainlink (LINK) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you go long on LINK?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. LINK, the native token of the blockchain oracle network Chainlink, has registered an increase of more than 14% since the start of 2023. However, this rally does not make up for the massive decline in its price in 2022, which came in at more than 73%.
BUSD faces depegging scare: What’s going on, Binance?
BUSD under FUD because of reports showing insufficient backing. Until the time of writing, the stablecoin was able to maintain its peg. The stablecoin of trading platform Binance [BUSD] is in the spotlight now. Even though it is the largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance has been repeatedly criticized. A recent report has now expressed concerns about the integrity and longevity of the the stablecoin’s peg.
Can Polygon’s planned hardfork pull MATIC out of bears’ clutches?
The Polygon hardfork intended to address the spike in gas fees and reorgs. Active Addresses have seen more increase compared to December 2022. Polygon’s [MATIC] declared its intent to hardfork its network on 12 January while teasing new features. As per the tweet, the fork will mitigate the increase in gas prices that occurs whenever there is heavy network usage.
