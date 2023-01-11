Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. LINK, the native token of the blockchain oracle network Chainlink, has registered an increase of more than 14% since the start of 2023. However, this rally does not make up for the massive decline in its price in 2022, which came in at more than 73%.

14 HOURS AGO