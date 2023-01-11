The last time the Tigers lost by 40 or more points heading into their Saturday matchup against No. 4 Alabama came all the way back in 1995, when No. 4 Kentucky crushed LSU 127-80 in its regular-season finale. That streak came to an end on Saturday, as the Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers 106-66 in a game that was never close.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO