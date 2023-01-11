NEW 49ers Rumors: Raiders SIGNING Jimmy G? DeMeco Ryans Turning Down Texans? 49ers vs. Seahawks News

Christian McCaffrey is the SI Sportsbook favorite to tally the most rushing yards in the playoffs, ahead of Miles Sanders. Over the past five NFL seasons, the leading postseason rusher played at least three playoff games. Colin Kaepernick (2012 – 264 yards) still holds the NFL record for rushing yards in a single postseason by a quarterback. The following season, he posted the second-best total (243) in the history of the league. As a result, no quarterback over the past 35 years has been the top postseason rushing leader.

1 DAY AGO