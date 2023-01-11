NEW 49ers Rumors: Raiders SIGNING Jimmy G? DeMeco Ryans Turning Down Texans? 49ers vs. Seahawks News

Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation
While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
This is how much the cheapest seat is for 49ers playoff game vs. Seahawks
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are back in the playoffs for the second straight year. Unlike last year, the team will get to play at least one home game in front of their fans — thanks to being the No. 2 seed in the NFC. San Francisco (13-4) will face division rival […]
NBC Bay Area
Will the Bay Area Storm Impact 49ers-Seahawks NFL Playoffs Game at Levi's Stadium?
Will the parade of storms pounding the Bay Area play a role in this weekend's big playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium?. Time will tell, but for now ground crews are working long hours preparing the field for the game, which includes bringing in large fans to blow the area dry. The prep work reassures 49ers fans the team will be fine come game day.
Pete Carroll's priceless reaction to Seahawks-49ers wild-card game: 'Unfortunately, we’re playing the Niners'
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was excited about advancing to the playoffs this week but was admittedly less enthused about having to face San Francisco in the wild-card round.
bvmsports.com
Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans receive permission to interview Sean Payton, per reports
Filed under: Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans receive permission to interview Sean Payton, per reports Payton’s interviews are lining up fast. By BrendenErtle@BrendenErtle Jan 11, 2023, 4:30pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans receive permission to interview Sean…
Keys For Seahawks To Win Against 49ers
Charles Davis joins Paul Burmeister to break down the keys for the Seahawks to win against the 49ers in the NFC Wild Card round.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans, Ryan Tannehill
When asked if there is a quarterback at the top of the draft the team would want, Colts GM Chris Ballard said the team would pull the trigger on making a trade: “Yes. I’d do whatever it takes.” (Zak Keefer) Ballard was asked if his desire to...
Yardbarker
The Seattle Seahawks Are Overmatched Against the San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks face off in Wild Card Weekend. The 49ers are riding a hot steak and seem unbeatable, while the Seahawks managed to squeak in. The 49ers seem to have too many weapons for Seattle to even stay remotely on pace.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks vs. 49ers: ‘We’re Underdogs?’ Says Coach Pete Carroll
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll doesn't seem to have time to partake in sports gambling. Maybe it helps that he's contractually not allowed to. Either way, he cares little for the point spread, over/under and betting odds for Saturday's NFC Wild Card matchup between the Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
chatsports.com
Todd Downing Replacements Ft. Kliff Kingsbury & Nathaniel Hackett | Tennessee Titans News & Rumors
Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans fired Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing and three other Titans assistant coaches on Jan. 9th, 2022 following the end of the 2022 NFL regular season. Titans Today and Chat Sports host Tom Downey reveals a list of 10 coaches that could be the new Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator for the 2023 NFL Season. The Titans lost seven-straight games to end the 2022.
chatsports.com
DeAndre Hopkins To Chicago? Bears Trade Rumors: Colts Want The #1 Pick? Poles Keeping Justin Fields?
Chicago Bears Now: DeAndre Hopkins trade rumors are heating up after reports of the Arizona Cardinals shopping their all-pro WR have surfaced. Hopkins has 2 years and just over $34 million on his contract and former ESPN NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, who’s now with The Score, reports that he’d likely want a new deal if traded. The Bears have a major need at WR and the cap space to absorb Hopkins.
Bears, Texans, Cardinals lead finalized 2023 NFL Draft order
The Chicago Bears, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals own the first three respective picks in the 2023 NFL Draft order, with the first 18 selections finalized after the final week of regular-season games.
chatsports.com
NFL Playoffs Rushing Yards Leader Odds
Christian McCaffrey is the SI Sportsbook favorite to tally the most rushing yards in the playoffs, ahead of Miles Sanders. Over the past five NFL seasons, the leading postseason rusher played at least three playoff games. Colin Kaepernick (2012 – 264 yards) still holds the NFL record for rushing yards in a single postseason by a quarterback. The following season, he posted the second-best total (243) in the history of the league. As a result, no quarterback over the past 35 years has been the top postseason rushing leader.
chatsports.com
BREAKING: Roquan Smith Signs MASSIVE Contract Extension With Ravens | Details, Analysis, Ravens News
Roquan Smith contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens leads today’s show. Massive Ravens news and rumors of a new deal for Roquan Smith come from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, which includes five years and $100 million, with $45 million fully guaranteed and $60 million in total guarantees. With the Roquan Smith news of his contract extension, what does this mean for Lamar Jackson rumo.
Seahawks Wild Card injury report: 4 players questionable vs. 49ers
The Seahawks have listed four players as questionable for Saturday’s playoff game against the 49ers: Phil Haynes, DeeJay Dallas, Xavier Crawford and Shelby Harris. However, coach Pete Carroll told reporters Dallas and Harris should both be good to play. The team will also be getting safety Ryan Neal back after he missed last week’s game with a knee injury.
chatsports.com
2023 NFL Mock Draft: 1st Round Projections & Some 2nd Round Picks After Regular Season
The 2023 NFL Draft is quickly approaching with several teams already looking to the offseason, and that means it’s NFL mock draft season! Today’s 2023 NFL mock draft is the first that features the Chicago Bears with the #1 overall pick, with the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks rounding out the top 5. NFL Draft rumors are still wide open as to who will be.
chatsports.com
Super Bowl Betting Futures Update: Wild Card Round
14 teams remain in the hunt for this year's Super Bowl. 18 weeks of action have whittled the contenders down to this final number, with seven AFC and seven NFC sides left in contention for the ultimate prize in football. Hard to believe, but the season is almost over. Here...
chatsports.com
Analyzing NY Jets OC Mike LaFleur’s favorite routes to call
As the New York Jets ponder whether to keep offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, I thought it would be interesting to look back at some of his 2022 play-calling tendencies. In this particular study, I want to focus on the types of routes he dialed up. Which routes did he like to call the most often? Which routes were lower on his priority list?
Yardbarker
Seahawks QB Geno Smith on Contract Talks: 'Business First'
When the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 in overtime at Lumen Field on Sunday night, they didn't know what would happen next. Seattle's playoff hopes hung in the arms of the Detroit Lions, who got the job done and defeated the Green Bay Packers to send the Seahawks to the playoffs, where they'll visit the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Saturday in the NFC Wild Card.
