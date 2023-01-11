Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Unique new grocery store just opened in OklahomaKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
Related
theScore
Warriors rout Spurs before NBA-record crowd at Alamodome
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — In an environment they had never faced, the Golden State Warriors relied on their experience to make it feel like just another game. Jordan Poole scored 25 points, Donte DiVincenzo added 22 and the Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 144-113 on Friday night before an NBA-record crowd of 68,323 at the Alamodome.
theScore
Valanciunas scores 33 points, Pelicans beat Pistons 116-110
DETROIT (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas scored 13 of his 33 points in the first quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans went on to beat the Detroit Pistons 116-110 on Friday night. “JV had a monster game," Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “He dominated in the post and he dominated on the boards and we needed every point and every rebound."
theScore
Edwards, Timberwolves bounce back to beat short-handed Suns
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 31 points, D’Angelo Russell had 17 and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the short-handed Phoenix Suns 121-116 on Friday night. Taurean Prince added 16 points off the bench and fellow reserve Naz Red had 13 points for Minnesota. The Timberwolves won for the fourth time in five games and bounced back from a 135-118 loss in Detroit on Wednesday night.
Utah Jazz fans excited about arena name change
The Utah Jazz announced a name change to their home base Saturday morning: Vivint Arena will change its name back to the Delta Center at the start of the 50th anniversary season this summer.
theScore
The NBA's season of parity is living up to the hype
As the NBA season tipped off, there was reason to believe that a league traditionally comprised of clearly defined haves and have-nots was finally set for an unprecedented season of parity. Preseason betting odds and projection systems indicated that 2022-23 could see the most wide-open title race in NBA history. But it's one thing to echo such conjecture before any games have been played and another to actually watch it play out on the court.
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
theScore
Potential Bills-Chiefs AFC championship to be played in Atlanta
A potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the NFL announced Thursday. The decision comes following the cancellation of the Week 17 contest between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals due to Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. Both the Bills and Chiefs approved the move last week.
theScore
Spieth misses Sony Open cut after holding share of 18-hole lead
There was trouble in paradise Friday for Jordan Spieth. With a 5-over 75 in the second round, the 29-year-old became the first player in Sony Open history to miss the cut after holding a share of the first-round lead, per Twenty First Group's Justin Ray. But it doesn't end there....
theScore
LaVine explains last-second blunder: I was trying to get a 3-point play
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine explained his decision to take a mid-range jumper while trailing by three points in the final seconds of a 100-97 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. LaVine believed he was fouled and was hoping to create an opportunity for a 3-point play. "We were...
Lightning open road trip with win as the wait for 500 continues
ST. LOUIS — Steven Stamkos had his chances to finally score his 500th career goal Saturday night against the Blues at Enterprise Center. Instead, the wait continues. The Lightning were focused on the task at hand, opening their five-game road trip with a win in St. Louis. And red-hot...
theScore
Report: Heat, Bucks among teams interested in Suns' Crowder
The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are among some of the teams interested in trading for Phoenix Suns swingman Jae Crowder, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Crowder has not appeared in a game for the Suns this season. The veteran forward did not want to come off the bench after starting 109 games over the last two seasons, Wojnarowski adds.
theScore
Magic Johnson told LeBron he'd sign Kawhi during Lakers pitch
Magic Johnson included Kawhi Leonard in his pitch to LeBron James while trying to lure the latter to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. Johnson, who was the Lakers' president of basketball operations at the time, revealed on the "All the Smoke" podcast that he told James he intended to go after Leonard as part of his efforts to build a championship team.
theScore
By the numbers: Delving into Bruins' 22-game home point streak
All good things must come to an end. The Seattle Kraken blanked the Boston Bruins 3-0 on Thursday night, marking Beantown's first regulation loss at TD Garden this season and ending the team's 22-game home point streak. In honor of the Bruins' dominance, we're taking a look at some of...
theScore
Lamar out for wild-card game vs. Bengals; Huntley questionable
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is officially out of Sunday's wild-card showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a knee injury, the team announced Friday. Jackson, who missed the final five games of the regular season, suggested that he'd be unable to play in a tweet Thursday. "I'm still in...
theScore
Hamlin visits Bills for 1st time since being cleared to go home
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills' facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital, 12 days after the safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
theScore
Matthews returns from 2-game absence in loss to Bruins
Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews got back in action Saturday against the Boston Bruins. He scored a goal and added three shots in over 20 minutes of ice time during the 4-3 loss to Boston. Matthews missed two games due to an undisclosed injury. The Maple Leafs defeated the...
theScore
Wild Card Weekend storylines: 1 key question for each NFC playoff showdown
The NFL playoffs have arrived. The Chiefs and Eagles get to rest this weekend while 12 teams battle Saturday through Monday in the wild-card round. Here's one storyline to watch in each of the NFC matchups. (All times listed are Eastern. Click to read our breakdown of the AFC games.)
Comments / 0