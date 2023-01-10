Read full article on original website
Related
Bee readers react to California’s water storage woes, homeless encampments, levee failure | Opinion
“We must accelerate projects to begin storing water that can help us as future droughts intensify,” writes Bay Area Council CEO Jim Wunderman.
onekindesign.com
Step into an old world craftsman in North Carolina devised for aging in place
This gorgeous old-world craftsman home was designed by Living Stone Design + Build along with ID.ology Interiors, located in Black Mountain, a quintessential small town just outside of Asheville, North Carolina. This style of this dwelling was a fusion design that pays homage to church cathedral ceiling detailing. Step inside this home to find 3,066 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Comments / 0