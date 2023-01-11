Kraken solve Sabres for second time this season

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - A pair of early third period goals helped the Seattle Kraken defeat the Buffalo Sabres, 4-3, on Tuesday night at KeyBank Center. Buffalo was unable to secure a point in either of the last two nights as a result.

Alex Tuch capitalized on the Sabres' first shot on goal when he crashed the side of the net and was able to get a piece of a pass from Tage Thompson. The chance came almost exactly 10 minutes into the opening period, and ended the team's scoreless drought.

Buffalo had the first power play chance of the night when Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy was called for a holding minor. The team had several scoring chances, but was unable to extend the lead.

Jordan Eberle capitalized on a power play chance for the Kraken almost immediately after Buffalo's chance to tie the game at 1-1 late in the opening period. Casey Mittelstadt was in the penalty box for holding.

The Sabres took advantage of a power play chance early in the second period to re-gain the lead over Seattle, 2-1. Rasmus Dahlin was able to unleash a wrist shot from the blue line for his 13th goal of the season. Jeff Skinner and Dylan Cozens were credited with the assists.

The Kraken answered several minutes later when forward Yanni Gourde was able to get behind the Buffalo defense and chip in a Justin Schultz one-time pass into the net. Gourde's sixth goal of the year tied the score at 2-2 in the middle stanza.

Seattle would take their first lead of the night in the third period, and eventually extend it to two goals, 4-2, early in the third period, thanks largely to rookie center Matty Beniers.

The forward scored his 16th goal of the season on a second chance opportunity just over a minute into the final period. He then made a pass from below the goal line that Schultz buried to double the lead.

Tuch was able to score his second goal of the night with just over 20 seconds remaining in regulation to bring the Sabres to within a goal, 4-3. However, it was not enough to help Buffalo draw even before the end of regulation.

----------

GAME RECAP

Scoring Summary:

First Period:

BUF: 9:56 - Alex Tuch (19) (Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner)

SEA: 18:52 - Jordan Eberle (10) PPG (Andre Burakvosky)

Second Period:

BUF: 5:12 - Rasmus Dahlin (13) PPG (Jeff Skinner, Dylan Cozens)

SEA: 8:59 - Yanni Gourde (6) (Justin Schultz, Oliver Bjorktrand)

Third Period:

BUF: 19:38 - Alex Tuch (20) (Rasmus Dahlin, Dylan Cozens)

SEA: 1:06 - Matty Beniers (16) (Vince Dunn, Andre Burakovsky); 5:17 - Justin Schultz (5) (Matty Beniers, Jordan Eberle)

----------

Penalty Summary:

First Period:

BUF: 18:45 - Casey Mittelstadt (Holding - 2 min.)

SEA: 16:38 - Carson Soucy (Holding - 2 min.)

Second Period:

BUF: 18:09 - Jeff Skinner (Roughing - 2 min.)

SEA: 1:57 - Jordan Eberle (High sticking - 2 min.); 5:07 - Andre Burakovsky (Hooking - 2 min.); 18:09 - Brandon Tanev (Roughing - 2 min.)

Third Period:

BUF: NONE

SEA: 14:15 - Yanni Gourde (Cross-checking - 2 min.)

----------

STATS OF THE GAME:

----------

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

Losi and Gangi Three Stars of the Game:

1.) Matty Beniers - SEA

2.) Justin Schultz - SEA

3.) Jordan Eberle - SEA

----------

What's next:

The Sabres' four-game homestand will come to a close on Thursday night when the team welcomes the Winnipeg Jets to KeyBank Center. The two teams will drop the puck at 7 p.m. EST on the flagship home of the Sabres Radio Network - WGR Sports Radio 550. Pregame coverage with Mike Schopp and the Bulldog begins at 6 p.m. EST.