Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MSU WR, Philadelphia Grad Tulu Griffin Enters Transfer Portal
Mississippi State wide receiver Tulu Griffin has entered the transfer portal. He announced this on Twitter Friday afternoon. The Philadelphia HS graduate had 4 touchdowns, 35 receptions and nearly 450 receiving yards this past season, which all are career highs for a season.
Zac Selmon to direct next era of Bulldog athletics
Mississippi State has a history of promoting athletic directors from within. This time, the University is looking outside, far outside for a new boss of Bulldog athletics. Zac Selmon has been named to the position Friday. There is a 11:00am press conference called by University president Dr. Mark Keenum. Selmon...
Huskies Make Scholarship Offer to Extra-Tall Texas Cornerback
Selman Bridges stands 6-foot-4 as he roams the secondary.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Baylor Football: 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker
Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears are coming off a 6-7 season in 2022 and will look to improve on that record in 2023. In order to do that, the Bears will need to add some pieces that can contribute right away. The NCAA Transfer Portal has become one of...
SEC School Reportedly Targeting Oklahoma Athletics Figure
Mississippi State is reportedly targeting Oklahoma deputy AD Zac Selmon as the school's new athletic director, per college football insider Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. No deal is finalized, but Selmon is set to visit with the school in Starkville on Thursday. Selmon, 37, would become the ...
BONEYARD: Bulldogs closing in on new hires
Mississippi State's search for a new director of athletics appears to be coming to a close. As first reported by Genespage.com, Oklahoma deputy athletics director Zac Selmon has emerged as a priority candidate to replace former Bulldog A.D. John Cohen. Selmon is believed to be one of two finalists for the position. Current Georgia Southern A.D. Jared Benko is the other serious name of interest.
WLOX
Mississippi State University announces new athletic director
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University announced the hiring of a new athletic director on Friday. MSU President Dr. Mark Keenum says Zac Selmon will serve as the Bulldogs’ 18th athletic director. “In seeking a new Director of Athletics, we talked with some of the nation’s very best...
KWTX
Houston woman killed in fiery head-on collision while attempting to pass vehicle on Central Texas road
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Houston woman driving a 2017 Volvo SUV was killed after colliding head-on with a Ford F-350 pickup on FM 485. DPS troopers said the woman was travelling westbound on FM 485 about 5 miles west of Hearne,...
Major discount supermarket to host grand opening for new location in Mississippi
If you've been looking for more ways to save on your grocery bills, you may be interested to know that a major discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Mississippi to help you do just that. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event.
Commercial Dispatch
Supes, sheriff races all contested in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY — A little more than a week into the qualifying period for county offices, all five Clay County supervisor seats and the sheriff’s race are contested. Incumbent Sheriff Eddie Scott is seeking reelection, and has drawn one Democratic primary opponent so far in Cedric Sykes. Scott,...
wcbi.com
Woman arrested, charged for stabbing man in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man was stabbed and a woman is in jail after an argument. Now, 23-year-old Vanglorious Jones is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The incident happened about early Tuesday morning, about midnight, in the 1200 block of Ash Street in Columbus. The victim...
wtva.com
Police, firefighters responded to wreck in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Emergency personnel responded to a bad wreck Thursday afternoon in Tupelo. The wreck happened on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. WTVA reached out to the Tupelo Police Department for details.
wtva.com
Tupelo restaurant faces wrongful death lawsuit
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of a man beaten to death files a wrongful death lawsuit against Steele's Dive restaurant in Tupelo. The mother of Leonard "KC" Cooper claims in the lawsuit her son was intentionally and maliciously beaten to death in the parking lot of the restaurant last April.
wtva.com
Rollover causes traffic delays on Tupelo highway
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - First responders are on the scene of a rollover on Highway 22 over Highway 45 in Tupelo. As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, traffic in the right lane going southbound is blocked. Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the Tupelo Police Department and Tupelo Fire...
No injuries after storms cause damage in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Storms swept through Monroe County Thursday morning causing significant damage in parts of the county. Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) tweeted a video of the damage after a possible tornado came through. The video showed debris scattered in the area and damage to a home. Monroe County […]
The Daily South
Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant
Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
wcbi.com
Columbus Police looking for two suspects who robbed customers at the bar in the VFW Post
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police need your help locating two robbery suspects. The department tells WCBI two people entered the bar armed at the Columbus VFW Post 4272 demanding money from customers. One person was struck in the head by a gun. Police were initially called at 6:58 p.m. Columbus...
wtva.com
Tupelo Police: More arrests anticipated after barbershop drug bust
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police expect to make more arrests following a large drug bust at a barbershop. Officers used a search warrant on Jan. 5 at Spectacular Cuts on Tupelo Commons Drive. According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers seized more than 10,000 alleged fentanyl pills, more than...
wcbi.com
Macon Police, Miss. Bureau of Narcotics investigate pharmacy break-in
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon Police and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics are investigating a pharmacy break-in. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck told WCBI that video surveillance showed that two burglars heaved a cinderblock through the window of City Drug on Jefferson Street between 3 and 4 this morning.
wtva.com
Woman identified as victim killed in Lowndes County crash
NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Tuesday morning in Lowndes County killed a 40-year-old woman. The crash happened on Casey Lane in New Hope. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Summer Yearby. The coroner said Yearby was a passenger in a northbound car. The driver of...
Comments / 0