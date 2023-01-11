ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Zac Selmon to direct next era of Bulldog athletics

Mississippi State has a history of promoting athletic directors from within. This time, the University is looking outside, far outside for a new boss of Bulldog athletics. Zac Selmon has been named to the position Friday. There is a 11:00am press conference called by University president Dr. Mark Keenum. Selmon...
STARKVILLE, MS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Baylor Football: 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears are coming off a 6-7 season in 2022 and will look to improve on that record in 2023. In order to do that, the Bears will need to add some pieces that can contribute right away. The NCAA Transfer Portal has become one of...
WACO, TX
The Spun

SEC School Reportedly Targeting Oklahoma Athletics Figure

Mississippi State is reportedly targeting Oklahoma deputy AD Zac Selmon as the school's new athletic director, per college football insider Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. No deal is finalized, but Selmon is set to visit with the school in Starkville on Thursday. Selmon, 37, would become the ...
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

BONEYARD: Bulldogs closing in on new hires

Mississippi State's search for a new director of athletics appears to be coming to a close. As first reported by Genespage.com, Oklahoma deputy athletics director Zac Selmon has emerged as a priority candidate to replace former Bulldog A.D. John Cohen. Selmon is believed to be one of two finalists for the position. Current Georgia Southern A.D. Jared Benko is the other serious name of interest.
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
WLOX

Mississippi State University announces new athletic director

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University announced the hiring of a new athletic director on Friday. MSU President Dr. Mark Keenum says Zac Selmon will serve as the Bulldogs’ 18th athletic director. “In seeking a new Director of Athletics, we talked with some of the nation’s very best...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Supes, sheriff races all contested in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY — A little more than a week into the qualifying period for county offices, all five Clay County supervisor seats and the sheriff’s race are contested. Incumbent Sheriff Eddie Scott is seeking reelection, and has drawn one Democratic primary opponent so far in Cedric Sykes. Scott,...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Woman arrested, charged for stabbing man in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man was stabbed and a woman is in jail after an argument. Now, 23-year-old Vanglorious Jones is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The incident happened about early Tuesday morning, about midnight, in the 1200 block of Ash Street in Columbus. The victim...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo restaurant faces wrongful death lawsuit

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of a man beaten to death files a wrongful death lawsuit against Steele's Dive restaurant in Tupelo. The mother of Leonard "KC" Cooper claims in the lawsuit her son was intentionally and maliciously beaten to death in the parking lot of the restaurant last April.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Rollover causes traffic delays on Tupelo highway

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - First responders are on the scene of a rollover on Highway 22 over Highway 45 in Tupelo. As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, traffic in the right lane going southbound is blocked. Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the Tupelo Police Department and Tupelo Fire...
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

No injuries after storms cause damage in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Storms swept through Monroe County Thursday morning causing significant damage in parts of the county. Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) tweeted a video of the damage after a possible tornado came through. The video showed debris scattered in the area and damage to a home. Monroe County […]
MONROE COUNTY, MS
The Daily South

Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant

Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo Police: More arrests anticipated after barbershop drug bust

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police expect to make more arrests following a large drug bust at a barbershop. Officers used a search warrant on Jan. 5 at Spectacular Cuts on Tupelo Commons Drive. According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers seized more than 10,000 alleged fentanyl pills, more than...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Macon Police, Miss. Bureau of Narcotics investigate pharmacy break-in

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon Police and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics are investigating a pharmacy break-in. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck told WCBI that video surveillance showed that two burglars heaved a cinderblock through the window of City Drug on Jefferson Street between 3 and 4 this morning.
MACON, MS
wtva.com

Woman identified as victim killed in Lowndes County crash

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Tuesday morning in Lowndes County killed a 40-year-old woman. The crash happened on Casey Lane in New Hope. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Summer Yearby. The coroner said Yearby was a passenger in a northbound car. The driver of...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy