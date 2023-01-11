ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAW

New ice breaker to be built for Great Lakes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) visited the Port of Green Bay at Ace Marine on Thursday, where she and other leaders highlighted a new ice breaker for the Great Lakes. They hope the ice breaker will boost commerce statewide. The Great Lakes Winter Commerce Act...
GREEN BAY, WI
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
big10central.com

Wisconsin senior Tyler Wahl takes the court ahead of Michigan State game

University of Wisconsin senior Tyler Wahl walks onto the court without a boot on his right ankle Tuesday night as the 18th-ranked Badgers prepare to face the Michigan State Spartans. Locations. Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl misses a second straight game with ankle injury. The Badgers don't have leading scorer Tyler Wahl...
MADISON, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

WWE star Braun Strowman teams up with Green Bay Packers to honor fan Jackson Sparks, who died in the Waukesha Christmas Parade

WWE superstar and Green Bay Packers fan Braun Strowman teamed up with the Pack to create a pair of custom boots he'll wear this Friday night on "Smackdown," and will then auction them off to benefit those affected by the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy in 2021. The boots are in honor of 8-year-old...
GREEN BAY, WI
Beloit Daily News

Visit Beloit, Huddle Up Group presents sports complex options

BELOIT—Tourism organization Visit Beloit teamed up with Huddle Up Group to provide a presentation to the Beloit community Thursday on a possible sports tourism venue that includes three recommendations. The group recommended three different facilities. The first being their main recommendation—a new flat field complex. The second recommendation would be a new or enhanced multi-sheet ice facility, and the third would be to enhance an existing diamond complex. Matt Bosen...
BELOIT, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy