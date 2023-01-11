Read full article on original website
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Colin Simmons: Nation’s No. 1 EDGE will make a key first trip to check out Georgia football this weekend
SAN ANTONIO, Tex. -- There will be a rare recruiting moment this weekend for the ‘Dawgs. Recruting never stops for the national champions. Never. But there are some weekends when it accelerates. This will be one of those weekends with a key first visit for 5-star Texas EDGE prospect...
Look: Football World Reacts To Georgia's Massive Departure
Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight College Football Playoff national title. It was a dominant effort over an overmatched TCU team that saw its title dreams disappear quickly. The end result was a 65-7 thrashing and a potential dynasty emerging. Unfortunately, not ...
Recruits React to UGAs Dominating National Title Performance
Some noteworthy recruits were more than pleased with UGAs historic victory over TCU in the national title game.
Georgia football: Betting odds for starting quarterback in 2023
Georgia football will need a new starting quarterback in 2023, so who has the best chance of becoming the Dawgs’ next QB1?. When you have a position room full of four and five-star talent, trying to find the right starter can be more challenging than even getting them to commit to your school. It’s not a time to stroke egos or be concerned with hurting feelings, you have to pick the right guy for the job.
Football player injured in Bulldogs game 7 years ago happy to cheer Dawgs to championship
ATHENS, Ga. — Many folks grow up bleeding red and black. Some have to be won over, like Devon Gales. Seven years ago, he was injured playing against UGA. “I knew we were going to win,” said Gales. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
WRDW-TV
WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs land at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs have landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. At the airport, they will board buses to head to Athens. WATCH LIVESTREAM. Atlanta News First will be at the airport for the team’s arrival and will follow them back to Athens. We will...
Popculture
University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence
Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
WXIA 11 Alive
After back-to-back titles, calls grow to build Stetson Bennett a statue
ATHENS, Ga. — It's pretty hard to imagine, after Georgia's bombastic national championship victory over TCU on Monday night - sealing the first back-to-back titles of the College Football Playoff era and cementing UGA as a gold standard program in college football - that the quarterback behind all this, Stetson Bennett, won't one day be immortalized in some way or another in Athens.
Kirby Smart accomplishes something Nick Saban has not, as Georgia goes 15-0 to win national title
LOS ANGELES — Kirby Smart knows Alabama hasn’t done it. Last season’s national championship team couldn’t accomplish it either. Georgia capped off an unbeaten season in the most brutally dominant way. It steamrolled TCU on the way to a 65-7 win. It’s the most lopsided bowl game victory of all-time.
Football World Shocked By Georgia Player's Postgame Quote
One Georgia football player sent a message to all of the haters on Monday night. Linebacker Nolan Smith, who played his final game as a Bulldog on Monday night, made sure to let everyone know that he didn't appreciate some pundits predicting the team to go 7-5 this season. "They thought we were ...
‘So nice, they did it TWICE!’: Atlanta students celebrate Bulldogs win
ATLANTA — Students at an Atlanta school celebrated the University of Georgia’s victory in the College Football National Championship with a song. “Squad, so nice they did it TWICE!” Ron Clark Academy wrote on Instagram. RCA students performed a rap on Instagram to celebrate the Dawgs’ national...
Football World Reacts To Clemson's Significant Firing
Clemson will have a new offensive coordinator next season. The program has parted ways with Brandon Streeter, per multiple reports. Streeter has been part of Clemson's coaching staff since 2015. He was the team's quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator before being promoted to offensive ...
Look: Audio Of Kirby Smart's Pregame Speech Has Leaked
Georgia made sure Monday night's National Championship Game against TCU wouldn't be close. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 38-7 lead going into halftime and didn't hold back as they went on to win 65-7. They've now won two straight championships as they finished this season with a perfect 15-0 record. ...
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett head football coach Bill Stewart steps down for Georgia Tech job
North Gwinnett head football coach Bill Stewart announced his resignation Wednesday night after accepting a job at Georgia Tech. Stewart, who led North to its only state football championship in 2017, will serve as an analyst at Tech under new head coach Brent Key.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Upgrades announced for Lithonia basketball court
DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson announced Jan. 9 that updates will be made to the basketball court located on Bruce Street in Lithonia. A news release states that crews have begun resurfacing, restriping, and replacing basketball goals at the basketball court. A county spokesperson added that repairs are expected to be completed in “a couple of weeks,” as of Jan. 11.
It was a great night for many!
As bar patrons screamed the lyrics to the National Anthem from the top of their lungs, one could feel the excitement in the air. Sports bars are a great part of sports fandom and big games. There might not have been a better example of that energy than on Monday night in a room filled […] The post It was a great night for many! appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
WXIA 11 Alive
Residents recall moment storm hit in LaGrange
As the storm roared east from Alabama and into Georgia Thursday, it took aim at LaGrange and Troup County. Dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Stone Mountain, GA
Stone Mountain, Georgia, is well-known for its 3,200 acres of nature trails and green spaces and is only 30 minutes east of Atlanta. Located in eastern DeKalb County, Stone Mountain is an approximately 1.7-square-mile Atlanta suburb. It's the gateway to exploring Stone Mountain Park. One of the Park's highlights is...
WEATHER UPDATE: Kemp orders state of emergency after North Georgia storms
[9:45 p.m.]: Strong winds and falling trees caused damage to power lines Thursday. Efforts to restore power to customers...
WGAU
Damage, arrests reported in aftermath of downtown championship celebration
Tuesday was a day for assessing damage in downtown Athens, with pieces of a public art display among the casualties of fans celebrating in the aftermath of the Georgia Bulldogs national championship win in Los Angeles. Athens-Clarke County Police say arrests were made. The Bulldog football team returned to Athens last night.
