Athens, GA

The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Georgia's Massive Departure

Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight College Football Playoff national title. It was a dominant effort over an overmatched TCU team that saw its title dreams disappear quickly. The end result was a 65-7 thrashing and a potential dynasty emerging. Unfortunately, not ...
FanSided

Georgia football: Betting odds for starting quarterback in 2023

Georgia football will need a new starting quarterback in 2023, so who has the best chance of becoming the Dawgs’ next QB1?. When you have a position room full of four and five-star talent, trying to find the right starter can be more challenging than even getting them to commit to your school. It’s not a time to stroke egos or be concerned with hurting feelings, you have to pick the right guy for the job.
WRDW-TV

WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs land at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs have landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. At the airport, they will board buses to head to Athens. WATCH LIVESTREAM. Atlanta News First will be at the airport for the team’s arrival and will follow them back to Athens. We will...
Popculture

University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence

Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
WXIA 11 Alive

After back-to-back titles, calls grow to build Stetson Bennett a statue

ATHENS, Ga. — It's pretty hard to imagine, after Georgia's bombastic national championship victory over TCU on Monday night - sealing the first back-to-back titles of the College Football Playoff era and cementing UGA as a gold standard program in college football - that the quarterback behind all this, Stetson Bennett, won't one day be immortalized in some way or another in Athens.
The Spun

Football World Shocked By Georgia Player's Postgame Quote

One Georgia football player sent a message to all of the haters on Monday night. Linebacker Nolan Smith, who played his final game as a Bulldog on Monday night, made sure to let everyone know that he didn't appreciate some pundits predicting the team to go 7-5 this season. "They thought we were ...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Clemson's Significant Firing

Clemson will have a new offensive coordinator next season. The program has parted ways with Brandon Streeter, per multiple reports.  Streeter has been part of Clemson's coaching staff since 2015. He was the team's quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator before being promoted to offensive ...
The Spun

Look: Audio Of Kirby Smart's Pregame Speech Has Leaked

Georgia made sure Monday night's National Championship Game against TCU wouldn't be close. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 38-7 lead going into halftime and didn't hold back as they went on to win 65-7. They've now won two straight championships as they finished this season with a perfect 15-0 record. ...
thechampionnewspaper.com

Upgrades announced for Lithonia basketball court

DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson announced Jan. 9 that updates will be made to the basketball court located on Bruce Street in Lithonia. A news release states that crews have begun resurfacing, restriping, and replacing basketball goals at the basketball court. A county spokesperson added that repairs are expected to be completed in “a couple of weeks,” as of Jan. 11.
TheAtlantaVoice

It was a great night for many!

As bar patrons screamed the lyrics to the National Anthem from the top of their lungs, one could feel the excitement in the air.  Sports bars are a great part of sports fandom and big games. There might not have been a better example of that energy than on Monday night in a room filled […] The post It was a great night for many! appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Stone Mountain, GA

Stone Mountain, Georgia, is well-known for its 3,200 acres of nature trails and green spaces and is only 30 minutes east of Atlanta. Located in eastern DeKalb County, Stone Mountain is an approximately 1.7-square-mile Atlanta suburb. It's the gateway to exploring Stone Mountain Park. One of the Park's highlights is...
WGAU

Damage, arrests reported in aftermath of downtown championship celebration

Tuesday was a day for assessing damage in downtown Athens, with pieces of a public art display among the casualties of fans celebrating in the aftermath of the Georgia Bulldogs national championship win in Los Angeles. Athens-Clarke County Police say arrests were made. The Bulldog football team returned to Athens last night.
