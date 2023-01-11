Read full article on original website
Georgia-TCU national championship game records lowest viewership in college football history
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The TCU-Georgia national championship game went "0 to 100" real quick, which drove fans away from tuning into the game, according to TV viewership numbers. The 2023 CFP National Championship between the Horned Frogs and Bulldogs averaged 17.223 million viewers across its ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU broadcasts, making it...
Re-watch | Georgia Bulldogs arrive at Hartsfield-Jackson after winning CFP National Championship
One day after winning the national title, the Dawgs are back in Georgia. They beat TCU 65-7. After arriving at Atlanta's airport, the team headed back to Athens, Ga.
11Alive Thunder Truck in Griffin
11Alive Thunder truck is on the road in Griffin. Major structural damage has been reported at Hobby Lobby and Walmart in the area.
Residents recall moment storm hit in LaGrange
As the storm roared east from Alabama and into Georgia Thursday, it took aim at LaGrange and Troup County. Dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed.
Severe weather timelapse | Atlanta
Here's as the storms move through Atlanta Thursday. 11Alive continues to track damage across the area.
Tracker | Damage reports throughout metro Atlanta region as storm system sweeps through
ATLANTA — As a storm system has swept through the metro Atlanta region on Thursday afternoon, damage reports are starting to filter in. The same system has already left a trail of damage in Alabama, and the picture is slowly becoming clearer in Georgia. Several tornadoes were confirmed in metro Atlanta, particularly to the southwest and southeast, and both tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across the region.
Solar panel manufacturer announces expansion north of Atlanta to bring 2,500 jobs
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A South Korean solar panel maker will invest more than $2.5 billion to build factories in Georgia, hiring 2,500 new employees and making components usually manufactured outside the United States, the company announced Wednesday. Qcells, a unit of Hanwha Solutions, will build a new factory in...
Camera at Atlanta Airport with severe thunderstorm warning in area
ATLANTA — UPDATE: With the storm system having passed to our east, we are retiring this live feed. Storms are moving through eastern Alabama and into west Georgia and south metro Atlanta on Thursday, bringing with them tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings. 11Alive maintains a live camera at Hartsfield-Jackson...
Georgia lawmaker introduces bill that could help HOPE scholars, expand eligibility
ATLANTA — An Atlanta lawmaker plans to introduce bills to expand the HOPE scholarship to include technical college students. This would give already-enrolled college students a chance for eligibility. "I wouldn’t be at Georgia State without the HOPE scholarship," GSU freshman Rachel Calhoun said. Calhoun is among the...
A look at how metro Atlanta school districts are working to keep students safe
ATLANTA — The same weapons detection system used at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium is now being used in most Atlanta Public Schools. All middle and high schools in the district have the new technology called "Evolv." It was in action Tuesday at Maynard Jackson High School. It allows schools to...
Roof ripped from Hobby Lobby in Griffin storm
Debris is everywhere along West Mcintosh Road. Deputies and emergency crews are working to help people in the area.
Child dies in Butts County after storm
The Butts County Medical Examiner told 11Alive a tree fell on a car traveling down Hailey Road in Jackson, Ga. The child died from the injuries.
How to check your flight status online for the Atlanta Airport
ATLANTA — Travelers flying in and out Atlanta on Wednesday morning are among those caught in the mess of a federal flight management system outage that brought flights to a halt. Those either already at the airport waiting for a flight or who have a flight later and are...
Warehouse wall destroyed in Austell storm, homes hit by trees
Debris shows the aftermath from the powerful storms that pushed through the area. Cobb officials said 14 families have been displaced.
Storm damage in Cobb County
Residents are dealing with storm impacts in Cobb County. Here's a look at some of the damage.
Residents work to clear debris in Griffin
Crews are not waiting until the morning to start clearing the debris in Griffin. Here's a look as people start to get rid of fallen trees.
Residents, neighborhood react after storm damages Austell warehouse
The building has been at the Blairs Bridge Road and Oak Ridge Pkwy for years. Surveyors with the National Weather Service will need determine if a tornado hit.
Mobile home community under shelter-in-place order in | Henry County Storm damage latest
A mobile home community in Henry County is under a shelter-in-place order. Crews are trying to rescue residents and get them to safety.
DeKalb Police still looking for car, driver 3 months after alleged road rage shooting left man dead
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It's been three months since a 40-year-old man was shot and killed as he exited I-285 onto I-675. Daniel Booth's mom said her son had just left one job and jumped on the interstate as he was heading to the next on Oct. 11, 2022. But then, his life was taken.
