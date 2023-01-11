ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Tracker | Damage reports throughout metro Atlanta region as storm system sweeps through

ATLANTA — As a storm system has swept through the metro Atlanta region on Thursday afternoon, damage reports are starting to filter in. The same system has already left a trail of damage in Alabama, and the picture is slowly becoming clearer in Georgia. Several tornadoes were confirmed in metro Atlanta, particularly to the southwest and southeast, and both tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across the region.
Camera at Atlanta Airport with severe thunderstorm warning in area

ATLANTA — UPDATE: With the storm system having passed to our east, we are retiring this live feed. Storms are moving through eastern Alabama and into west Georgia and south metro Atlanta on Thursday, bringing with them tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings. 11Alive maintains a live camera at Hartsfield-Jackson...
How to check your flight status online for the Atlanta Airport

ATLANTA — Travelers flying in and out Atlanta on Wednesday morning are among those caught in the mess of a federal flight management system outage that brought flights to a halt. Those either already at the airport waiting for a flight or who have a flight later and are...
Storm damage in Cobb County

Residents are dealing with storm impacts in Cobb County. Here's a look at some of the damage.

