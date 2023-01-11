Read full article on original website
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
dawgnation.com
Colin Simmons: Nation’s No. 1 EDGE will make a key first trip to check out Georgia football this weekend
SAN ANTONIO, Tex. -- There will be a rare recruiting moment this weekend for the ‘Dawgs. Recruting never stops for the national champions. Never. But there are some weekends when it accelerates. This will be one of those weekends with a key first visit for 5-star Texas EDGE prospect...
dawgnation.com
Chris Smith issues a warning about Georgia football: ‘This team is going to be a problem for years to come’
LOS ANGELES —Nolan Smith and Chris Smith won’t be around to help this defense next season. Both are moving on to the NFL after two excellent careers at Georgia. They’ll be tough to replace, as Nolan Smith was the team’s vocal leader while Chris Smith was a unanimous First-Team All-American.
Five Star set to Visit Athens for National Championship Parade
5 star EDGE prospect Eddrick Houston will be an Athens this Saturday as Georgia celebrates its 2nd straight National Title
dawgnation.com
WATCH Georgia QB Gunner Stockton: Why he’s still grinning despite not playing in 2022
LOS ANGELES — Gunner Stockton jumped into a jam-packed Georgia quarterbacks room grinning ear to ear. Stockton, a rising sophomore from Rabun County, is still smiling despite not logging any game snaps this season. “Everybody wants to come in and start, but when you’ve got Stetson (Bennett) and all...
dawgnation.com
WATCH: QB Brock Vandagriff shares immediate plans, value of Georgia quarterbacks room
LOS ANGELES — Brock Vandagriff places more value in being a Georgia quarterback than any numbers could possible quantify, and that’s why he’s not planning on going anywhere anytime soon. It’s also why Vandagriff, despite playing just 11 snaps in three games this season, has always been...
Bulldogs national title trophy is on display again today in Athens
The Georgia Bulldog football team’s latest national championship trophy is on display again today in Athens, between 12 and 3 at the Wal Mart store on Lexington Road. A parade and Sanford Stadium celebration of the second title in two years is set for Saturday afternoon. From WSB TV…
saturdaydownsouth.com
Aaron Murray puts Stetson Bennett in a class by himself
Aaron Murray believed Stetson Bennett is the greatest quarterback in Georgia’s history. Bennett secured his 2nd consecutive national championship with the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday night. The national championship capped off an impressive season for Bennett and the Bulldogs. Bennett was a Heisman Trophy finalist and led the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff.
WXIA 11 Alive
Crowd cheers for Georgia Bulldogs as team returns to Athens behind championship win against TCU
The team flew into Atlanta Tuesday night and rode on buses back to campus in Athens. Fans awaited their arrival.
UGA fans celebrate arrival of UGA Bulldogs back in Athens
ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs have arrived back home in Athens and their fans were there to welcome them back. The boys are back in town, or in this case, the defending champs the University of Georgia Bulldogs are back in town. Tuesday night, the Dawgs arrived back...
WXIA 11 Alive
After back-to-back titles, calls grow to build Stetson Bennett a statue
ATHENS, Ga. — It's pretty hard to imagine, after Georgia's bombastic national championship victory over TCU on Monday night - sealing the first back-to-back titles of the College Football Playoff era and cementing UGA as a gold standard program in college football - that the quarterback behind all this, Stetson Bennett, won't one day be immortalized in some way or another in Athens.
WXIA 11 Alive
Re-watch | Georgia Bulldogs arrive at Hartsfield-Jackson after winning CFP National Championship
One day after winning the national title, the Dawgs are back in Georgia. They beat TCU 65-7. After arriving at Atlanta's airport, the team headed back to Athens, Ga.
atlantanewsfirst.com
UGA students celebrate National Championship win in Athens
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -UGA students celebrated their National Championship win all through the night and into Tuesday morning in Downtown Athens. “Unbelievable. We want one more,” said Scott Gabriel, a UGA grad. Gabriel and his dog Kirby, named for Coach Kirby Smart, knew exactly how to celebrate...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart shares plan with Georgia football transfers coming and some soon to be going
LOS ANGELES — Georgia football transfers are coming — and some will soon be going —in the wake of the Bulldogs’ 65-7 CFP Championship Game win over TCU on Monday night. As hard as it might be to imagine football players not wanting to be a...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart tips hand on Georgia quarterback position: mobility a priority
LOS ANGELES — The Georgia QB situation sounds as uncertain in the aftermath of the Bulldogs 65-7 win over TCU as it did a year ago. Coach Kirby Smart said earlier this week “it will take its course,” adding that “we’ve got a lot of time to prepare for that,” an indicator things remain up in the air.
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett head football coach Bill Stewart steps down for Georgia Tech job
North Gwinnett head football coach Bill Stewart announced his resignation Wednesday night after accepting a job at Georgia Tech. Stewart, who led North to its only state football championship in 2017, will serve as an analyst at Tech under new head coach Brent Key.
Popculture
University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence
Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
Jontavis Curry's state championship-winning run named high school football National Play of the Year
Competing with 17 other national plays of the week, Jontavis Curry's state championship-winning touchdown run has been voted National Play of the Year. The Thomson (Georgia) running back sealed the Bulldogs' first state championship since 2002 with an 86-yard ankle-breaking touchdown on third and ...
WXIA 11 Alive
Dawgs return home after 2023 national title win
They beat TCU 65-7 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. They returned to Athens Tuesday.
Damage, arrests reported in aftermath of downtown championship celebration
Tuesday was a day for assessing damage in downtown Athens, with pieces of a public art display among the casualties of fans celebrating in the aftermath of the Georgia Bulldogs national championship win in Los Angeles. Athens-Clarke County Police say arrests were made. The Bulldog football team returned to Athens last night.
atlantanewsfirst.com
