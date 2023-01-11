ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

saturdaydownsouth.com

Aaron Murray puts Stetson Bennett in a class by himself

Aaron Murray believed Stetson Bennett is the greatest quarterback in Georgia’s history. Bennett secured his 2nd consecutive national championship with the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday night. The national championship capped off an impressive season for Bennett and the Bulldogs. Bennett was a Heisman Trophy finalist and led the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff.
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

After back-to-back titles, calls grow to build Stetson Bennett a statue

ATHENS, Ga. — It's pretty hard to imagine, after Georgia's bombastic national championship victory over TCU on Monday night - sealing the first back-to-back titles of the College Football Playoff era and cementing UGA as a gold standard program in college football - that the quarterback behind all this, Stetson Bennett, won't one day be immortalized in some way or another in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA students celebrate National Championship win in Athens

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -UGA students celebrated their National Championship win all through the night and into Tuesday morning in Downtown Athens. “Unbelievable. We want one more,” said Scott Gabriel, a UGA grad. Gabriel and his dog Kirby, named for Coach Kirby Smart, knew exactly how to celebrate...
ATLANTA, GA
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart tips hand on Georgia quarterback position: mobility a priority

LOS ANGELES — The Georgia QB situation sounds as uncertain in the aftermath of the Bulldogs 65-7 win over TCU as it did a year ago. Coach Kirby Smart said earlier this week “it will take its course,” adding that “we’ve got a lot of time to prepare for that,” an indicator things remain up in the air.
ATHENS, GA
Popculture

University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence

Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Here’s the latest on Georgia school closures due to severe weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - School districts across Georgia are changing schedules due to severe weather on Thursday afternoon. According to our Atlanta News First Weather Team, the center of a strong storm system passes north of North Georgia Thursday afternoon and evening, sending widespread rain and a few severe thunderstorms across the area.
GEORGIA STATE

