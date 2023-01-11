Read full article on original website
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Former Georgia 5-Star Recruit Transferring After National Title
Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary, a former five-star recruit, will reportedly be looking for a new home. Singletary is planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in the coming days, according to On3Sports' Jake Rowe. The Jacksonville (Fla.) native was one of three five-star defensive backs ...
dawgnation.com
Colin Simmons: Nation’s No. 1 EDGE will make a key first trip to check out Georgia football this weekend
SAN ANTONIO, Tex. -- There will be a rare recruiting moment this weekend for the ‘Dawgs. Recruting never stops for the national champions. Never. But there are some weekends when it accelerates. This will be one of those weekends with a key first visit for 5-star Texas EDGE prospect...
Look: Football World Reacts To Georgia's Massive Departure
Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight College Football Playoff national title. It was a dominant effort over an overmatched TCU team that saw its title dreams disappear quickly. The end result was a 65-7 thrashing and a potential dynasty emerging. Unfortunately, not ...
Ellis Robinson IV, nation's No. 1 cornerback, visiting Georgia Bulldogs this weekend, says Athens 'feels like home'
A few of the nation's top college football programs are hosting major recruiting talents this weekend, highlighted by the Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs. Among the visitors headed to Athens, however, perhaps no one could make a bigger splash than IMG Academy (Florida) star Ellis Robinson ...
WXIA 11 Alive
Crowd cheers for Georgia Bulldogs as team returns to Athens behind championship win against TCU
The team flew into Atlanta Tuesday night and rode on buses back to campus in Athens. Fans awaited their arrival.
WXIA 11 Alive
Re-watch | Georgia Bulldogs arrive at Hartsfield-Jackson after winning CFP National Championship
One day after winning the national title, the Dawgs are back in Georgia. They beat TCU 65-7. After arriving at Atlanta's airport, the team headed back to Athens, Ga.
Nick Saban votes Alabama No. 2 to Georgia in last coaches poll of the 2022 season
Alabama coach Nick Saban is consistent. Saban spent the days before the College Football Playoff field was announced campaigning for Alabama to be a part of the four-team field. And after Georgia throttled TCU 65-7 in Monday's national title game, Saban voted Alabama second behind the Bulldogs in the final USA Today coaches poll of the season.
Look: Stetson Bennett Lands Work Shift After National Title
Stetson Bennett is already a working man and it's only been two days since he led Georgia to a second straight championship. Bennett will be working a shift at Raising Canes, which is a fast food chain, on the University of Georgia's campus to help celebrate the title. He did a similar thing ...
WXIA 11 Alive
After back-to-back titles, calls grow to build Stetson Bennett a statue
ATHENS, Ga. — It's pretty hard to imagine, after Georgia's bombastic national championship victory over TCU on Monday night - sealing the first back-to-back titles of the College Football Playoff era and cementing UGA as a gold standard program in college football - that the quarterback behind all this, Stetson Bennett, won't one day be immortalized in some way or another in Athens.
Popculture
University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence
Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
Look: PETA Is Not Happy With College Football Mascot
PETA is not happy with a famous college football mascot. The animal rights organization doesn't want the University of Georgia to continue using a live Bulldog mascot. This comes in the wake of the school winning its second straight national title in football. "As the back-to-back national ...
Football World Reacts To The Mark Richt Announcement
The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class was unveiled on Monday. Mark Richt was part of it. Richt spent 18 seasons as a head coach at Georgia (2001-15) and Miami (2016-18). He posted an overall record of 171-64, which included six division titles, two SEC championships and 10 double-digit win ...
Look: Football World Surprised By Stetson Bennett's Decision
When it mattered most, Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs led his program to its second consecutive national championship. The 65-7 rout was the sort of performance that left viewers- including ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit- completely lost for words. The 25-year-old passed for 304 yards ...
Savannah Tribune
A Georgia Legend Comes Out Of Retirement For Winter Freeze Modifieds
A Georgia Racing legend is coming out of retirement to compete in the Winter Freeze XIII Savannah Car Rentals Modified Division on February 2-4 at Screven Motor Speedway. Mark Miner, formerly of Stockbridge, GA, now living in Fenton, MO will climb into a Mike Vaughn Racing #7 Vaden Chevrolet Special for a pair of $2,000-to-win $200-to-start races.
Look: Stephen A. Smith Congratulated The Wrong College Team
Georgia ran roughshod over TCU in Monday's 62-7 blowout to win its second consecutive national championship. The college football world has spent Tuesday acknowledging Kirby Smart's Bulldogs as the new kings of college football. Stephen A. Smith, however, opened First Take by congratulating their ...
WGAU
Damage, arrests reported in aftermath of downtown championship celebration
Tuesday was a day for assessing damage in downtown Athens, with pieces of a public art display among the casualties of fans celebrating in the aftermath of the Georgia Bulldogs national championship win in Los Angeles. Athens-Clarke County Police say arrests were made. The Bulldog football team returned to Athens last night.
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett head football coach Bill Stewart steps down for Georgia Tech job
North Gwinnett head football coach Bill Stewart announced his resignation Wednesday night after accepting a job at Georgia Tech. Stewart, who led North to its only state football championship in 2017, will serve as an analyst at Tech under new head coach Brent Key.
iheart.com
Four Georgia Residents Win Big In Mega Millions Lottery Drawing
Four lucky Georgia residents won big in Tuesday night's Mega Million Jackpot Drawing. According to WSB-TV, winners purchased their tickets from locations all across the state. Winning tickets worth $10,000 were purchased at a gas station in Norcross, a gas station in Alpharetta, a grocery store in Cordele, and "a convenience store in Murrayville."
Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in Georgia
A highly-rated supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new place to get high-quality food items and other household essentials, you may be interested to learn that the grocery store chain Publix just opened their newest Georgia supermarket location at Covington Town Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
WMAZ
Georgia woman shot in head in front of children in road rage incident on I-85
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A northern Georgia family's night at Monster Jam in Greenville, South Carolina turned into nightmare on Sunday as they were driving back to their home in Stephens County, Georgia. Branden Stevanus, his wife Heather and their 3 and 6-year-old children were heading down I-85 southbound...
