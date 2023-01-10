Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wild941.com
Tampa Pet Groomer Turns Dogs Into Exotic Animals
Groomer Darling Elliot is making a name for herself in the Tampa Bay area by turning regular dogs into pieces of artwork. She treats her clients’ pets like canvases, creating hand-painted artwork and transforms them into exotic animals, cartoon characters and more. Darling Elliott and her daughter work together...
stpetecatalyst.com
SPCA Tampa Bay waives adoption fees for ‘pocket pets’
January 13, 2023 - Those looking to adopt pocket pets like rabbits, guinea pigs and ferrets can do so at SPCA Tampa Bay’s Largo shelter without paying any related fees. According to Friday’s release, the special event runs until Jan. 31, and over 45 of the “furry, fluffy or bouncy” pets need a loving local home. For more information, visit the website here.
fox13news.com
'Get certified': Stranger saves 10-day-old baby with CPR at Riverview restaurant
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Leanna Graham and Randy Pickford say they cannot wait to reconnect with the woman who saved their baby's life. Back in October, they went out for a family dinner, then noticed something terribly wrong. "We went out to Fred’s Market on 301, our favorite restaurant," Graham described,...
naturecoaster.com
Lu the Hippo Monumental 63rd Birthday
Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park will host a special celebration for Lu the Hippopotamus’ 63 rd birthday on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 10:30 am. Children from the local elementary school will join visitors at the park in singing “happy birthday” to Lu the hippo. Park staff will present Lu with his specially made birthday cake.
Green comet visible Thursday night in Tampa
Newly-discovered comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) (yes that is the full name) could be visible tonight in the Tampa Bay area. It was discovered last year as it moved past Jupiter but tonight, it will make its closest approach to the sun.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Your Favorite New Tampa Restaurant!
Taxes. Death. Stonewood being chosen by our readers as New Tampa’s Favorite Restaurant. Despite some changes in operating partners over the years, little else has changed at Stonewood. Since opening in 2002, it has consistently been voted the area’s favorite, even in the face of some tough new challengers like Via Italia and the Grill at Morris Bridge.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Your Favorite Wesley Chapel Restaurant!
Our local readers cast their votes, and despite a number of new options, Noble Crust Tops The List in Wesley Chapel…Again. Since opening in 2017, Noble Crust has established itself as one of Wesley Chapel’s premier restaurants, and based on the votes of our readers, the premier restaurant.
Family concerned for safety of Clearwater teen missing for over a week
The Clearwater Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an 18-year-old man who was reported missing last week.
Cookie company Tiff's Treats will open first Florida location in Tampa this month
The Tampa Bay cookie war is on.
Missing teen found dead in Clearwater wooded area
An 18-year-old boy who was last seen riding his bike on Jan. 5 was found dead in a wooded area Friday, according to public safety officials.
wild941.com
Here Are The Best Thrift Stores In Tampa
I use to go thrifting all the time, but now I think my obsession is back. There are some great thrift stores here in the Tampa Bay Area with awesome deals. Do you get excited when you find something unique for a good price? Well, you have came to the right article. According to Yelp, these are the 5 best thrift stores in Tampa! I have been to one of these locations, but plan on check out the rest.
Dog left abandoned in crate near Humane Society of Tampa Bay
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay said someone left a dog in a crate on the side of the road. The dog had no access to food or water.
Weeki Wachee Springs State Park celebrating 75 years
The only place you can meet a mermaid is celebrating 75 years. Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is one of Florida's original and most iconic attractions that's still open today.
Freeze Watch issued for parts of Pasco, Hernando, Citrus counties
A Freeze Watch has been issued for northern parts of the Tampa Bay area Friday, according to an advisory from the National Weather Service.
Chicago hot dog chain Portillo's opens new Central Florida location
Core Orlando fans of their Midwestern powerhouse menu still have a bit of a drive
Feeling lucky? Here’s how many people won Mega Millions jackpots on Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th may be known for bad luck and masked killers at summer camps, but this Friday could be very lucky for whoever wins the Mega Millions jackpot.
Three Florida Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin revealed 2023's worst U.S. cities for these pests.
727area.com
Top 10 Restaurants in St. Petersburg and Clearwater to Visit in 2023
If you are on a trip to St Petersburg and Clearwater, you will soon realize that it has much more to offer than just stunning beaches and picturesque sunsets. The area is also becoming a hot spot for foodies, with new restaurants and fancy bars popping up. From beachside shacks...
East Bay High School searched for firearms 3 times in 1 week
Hillsborough County School officials say three guns were found in, or near East Bay High School this week.
Florida Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
