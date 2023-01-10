ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zephyrhills, FL

wild941.com

Tampa Pet Groomer Turns Dogs Into Exotic Animals

Groomer Darling Elliot is making a name for herself in the Tampa Bay area by turning regular dogs into pieces of artwork. She treats her clients’ pets like canvases, creating hand-painted artwork and transforms them into exotic animals, cartoon characters and more. Darling Elliott and her daughter work together...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

SPCA Tampa Bay waives adoption fees for ‘pocket pets’

January 13, 2023 - Those looking to adopt pocket pets like rabbits, guinea pigs and ferrets can do so at SPCA Tampa Bay’s Largo shelter without paying any related fees. According to Friday’s release, the special event runs until Jan. 31, and over 45 of the “furry, fluffy or bouncy” pets need a loving local home. For more information, visit the website here.
LARGO, FL
naturecoaster.com

Lu the Hippo Monumental 63rd Birthday

Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park will host a special celebration for Lu the Hippopotamus’ 63 rd birthday on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 10:30 am. Children from the local elementary school will join visitors at the park in singing “happy birthday” to Lu the hippo. Park staff will present Lu with his specially made birthday cake.
HOMOSASSA SPRINGS, FL
WFLA

Green comet visible Thursday night in Tampa

Newly-discovered comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) (yes that is the full name) could be visible tonight in the Tampa Bay area. It was discovered last year as it moved past Jupiter but tonight, it will make its closest approach to the sun.
TAMPA, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Your Favorite New Tampa Restaurant!

Taxes. Death. Stonewood being chosen by our readers as New Tampa’s Favorite Restaurant. Despite some changes in operating partners over the years, little else has changed at Stonewood. Since opening in 2002, it has consistently been voted the area’s favorite, even in the face of some tough new challengers like Via Italia and the Grill at Morris Bridge.
TAMPA, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Your Favorite Wesley Chapel Restaurant!

Our local readers cast their votes, and despite a number of new options, Noble Crust Tops The List in Wesley Chapel…Again. Since opening in 2017, Noble Crust has established itself as one of Wesley Chapel’s premier restaurants, and based on the votes of our readers, the premier restaurant.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
wild941.com

Here Are The Best Thrift Stores In Tampa

I use to go thrifting all the time, but now I think my obsession is back. There are some great thrift stores here in the Tampa Bay Area with awesome deals. Do you get excited when you find something unique for a good price? Well, you have came to the right article. According to Yelp, these are the 5 best thrift stores in Tampa! I have been to one of these locations, but plan on check out the rest.
TAMPA, FL

