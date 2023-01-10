ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wild941.com

Tampa Pet Groomer Turns Dogs Into Exotic Animals

Groomer Darling Elliot is making a name for herself in the Tampa Bay area by turning regular dogs into pieces of artwork. She treats her clients’ pets like canvases, creating hand-painted artwork and transforms them into exotic animals, cartoon characters and more. Darling Elliott and her daughter work together...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Green comet visible Thursday night in Tampa

Newly-discovered comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) (yes that is the full name) could be visible tonight in the Tampa Bay area. It was discovered last year as it moved past Jupiter but tonight, it will make its closest approach to the sun.
TAMPA, FL
pascosheriff.com

Free Food Distribution 2.9.2023

Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Pasco Sheriff’s Charities, Farm Share, UF/IFAS Extension, the Gentlemen’s Course, Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County Inc., and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution! The next food distribution event will be at the UF/IFAS Extension in Pasco County on Thursday, February 9 and will begin at 9 a.m. It’s first come first served, so come out early! We’re thrilled to connect our community to this resource. See you there!
PASCO COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

SPCA Tampa Bay waives adoption fees for ‘pocket pets’

January 13, 2023 - Those looking to adopt pocket pets like rabbits, guinea pigs and ferrets can do so at SPCA Tampa Bay’s Largo shelter without paying any related fees. According to Friday’s release, the special event runs until Jan. 31, and over 45 of the “furry, fluffy or bouncy” pets need a loving local home. For more information, visit the website here.
LARGO, FL
naturecoaster.com

Lu the Hippo Monumental 63rd Birthday

Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park will host a special celebration for Lu the Hippopotamus’ 63 rd birthday on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 10:30 am. Children from the local elementary school will join visitors at the park in singing “happy birthday” to Lu the hippo. Park staff will present Lu with his specially made birthday cake.
HOMOSASSA SPRINGS, FL
fox13news.com

Special Operations personnel find home in Tampa

Tampa's MacDill Air Force Base is the home of US Special Operation Command (SOCOM). Since the command was established in 1987, it’s active and retired personnel have become part of the local community.
TAMPA, FL
floridaing.com

Starkey Park Florida: Navigating to an Unforgettable Adventure

Woohoo! The park is the perfect place to go on any trip – it’s got everything you need for a longer stay, like rental cabins and tent camping. The campground has all the bells and whistles – full restroom and shower facilities so you don’t need to worry about getting dirty, picnic shelters for days filled with delicious food and awesome conversations, plus a playground for the kids (or anyone who wants). So-o much fun waiting to be had here!
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Bay News 9

First-time home buyers urged to 'get ready'

TAMPA, Fla. — With a softening economy expected, potential home buyers are being encouraged to “get ready” for any economic forces that may help stabilize or drop home prices into a buyer's market. What You Need To Know. The Housing and Education Alliance helps people on how...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Hank Williams Jr. Is Coming To Tampa

SIGN UP FOR CLUB QYK INFORMATION ON ALL COUNTRY CONCERTS COMING TO TAMPA BAY:. Multiple Florida cities have ranked high for best cities for dive bars. Who doesn’t love cheap drinks and a chill atmosphere? Here in the Tampa Bay area, we have so many staple bars to choose from, and even more dive bars for a more laid back evening.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Here Are The Best Thrift Stores In Tampa

I use to go thrifting all the time, but now I think my obsession is back. There are some great thrift stores here in the Tampa Bay Area with awesome deals. Do you get excited when you find something unique for a good price? Well, you have came to the right article. According to Yelp, these are the 5 best thrift stores in Tampa! I have been to one of these locations, but plan on check out the rest.
TAMPA, FL

