🏀 TMP girls open MCL tournament with win over Hill City
STOCKTON – The TMP-Marian Monarchs girls outscored Hill City 22-0 to open the game and never trailed on their way to a 49-15 win over the Ringnecks Saturday in the first MCL tournament feather-bracket game of the day at Stockton Grade School. Julianna Baalman hit her first three-pointer of...
🏀TMP boys win; girls come up short in home opener vs Ellis
The TMP-Marian boys and girls basketball teams split a doubleheader Friday night with Ellis in their home opener. The Monarch girls struggled with foul trouble and a late rally fell short in a 38-31 loss to the Railers. The TMP boys used a big second quarter run and pulled away for a 65-36 win.
🏀 Tiger women come up 1-point short vs. 19th-ranked Lopers
HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team rallied from a 13-point first half deficit Saturday vs. No. 19 Nebraska-Kearney but the Tigers come up one point short, losing 53-52 to the Lopers at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The Tigers (13-6, 8-3 MIAA) had a chance to win the game on their last possession but a Katie Wagner free throw line jumper fell short helping the Lopers (16-3, 9-2 MIAA) escape with their third-straight road win in Hays.
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Thomas More Prep-Marian v Stockton
The TMP-Marian Monarch girls basketball team opens play at the MCL Tournament Saturday against the Hill City Ringnecks. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. from the Stockton Grade School. You can hear the Monarchs on 99.5 KHAZ and online by clicking HERE. The pregame show is set for 2:40 p.m.
🏀 Hammeke layup leads Tigers to win over Nebraska-Kearney
HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State overcame a sluggish offensive performance and 20-rebound differential to knock off Nebraska-Kearney 57-55. Kaleb Hammeke hit a layup with six seconds to play to give the Tigers the lead. The Lopers missed a 3-pointer at the horn to give FHSU the win. FHSU is now 12-5 overall and 7-4 in the MIAA. UNK drops to 3-13 overall, 1-9 in the MIAA.
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High vs Garden City
The Hays High Indians host Garden City Friday night in a Western Athletic Conference matchup. The girls game will tipoff at approximately 6:00 with the boys to follow from Hays High School. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download the Team1Sports app...
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Thomas More Prep-Marian v Ellis
The TMP-Marian Monarchs are at home for the first this season as they play host to the Ellis Railroaders. The girls game is scheduled to tipoff at 6:00 p.m. with the boys to follow from Al Billinger Fieldhouse. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You...
Central Plains USD 112 votes to close Wilson High School
HOLYROOD — A vote that was cast in April 2022 was finalized Monday evening at the Central Plains Elementary School in Holyrood. The USD 112 Board of Education voted 5-2 to close Wilson High School at the close of the 2022-23 school year. The vote followed a two-hour public forum held at Wilson High School on Jan. 4, and came nearly three hours into Monday's board meeting.
Unseasonably warm weekend — with winter front right behind
Get the grills out — but have your snow shovels ready. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is predicting high temperatures near 60 on Saturday and Sunday — 10 to 20 degrees above the average high for mid-January. Saturday will bring gusty south winds, which are expected...
Hays Middle School teacher joins Ellis Board of Education
ELLIS — The Ellis USD 388 Board of Education welcomed its newest member Monday evening. Stephanie Johnson was selected for the role following the opening of the monthly board meeting. Johnson was the sole applicant for the position vacated by Jared Schiel, who moved out of the district. She...
Natoma Lions Club good works continued throughout 2022
Natoma Lions Club good works continued throughout 2022 with members serving the Natoma community, state, national and world through annual programs. Lion members joined in the Christmas spirit for the year-end project, “Remember the Elderly." The program began in the heart of one man, Lion member Arthur Hachmeister, and...
NWS: Rain, snow mix likely to begin late Wednesday afternoon
The National Weather Service in Dodge City has increased the likelihood of precipitation in northwest Kansas. There is a 20 percent chance of rain in the Hays area after 4 p.m. Wednesday, increasing to 60 percent and turning to snow into the evening. Less than a half an inch of...
Hays PD Activity Log, Jan. 1-7
The Hays Police Department responded to 56 calls from Jan. 1-7, 2023 according to the HPD Activity Log.
🎙 Post Podcast: Hays Chamber annual awards banquet set for Jan. 31
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Hays Chamber president and CEO Sarah Wasinger and vice president of membership Rhonda Meyerhoff share details from the upcoming Chamber Awards banquet.
Plainville cattle sale to support Kansas FFA members, chapters
PLAINVILLE — In conjunction with the Kansas FFA Foundation, Heartland Regional Stockyards Inc. will hold an inaugural FFA Special Sale on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the sale facility in Plainville. The auction will feature a weigh-up sale beginning at 10 a.m. and feeder calf and yearling calf sale at...
Cattleman's Cafe to offer 'grandma's cooking' in new Hays location
A new Hays resident is planning to open a new American-style restaurant in the former Mokas building, 1230 E. 27th. Chester Mayhew will be expanding his family's restaurant business, Cattleman's Cafe, to Hays. Mayhew said he hopes to have the restaurant open by mid-Febraury. Chester will be the owner and...
United Way’s free laundry initiative expanding to Larned
Last August, United Way of Central Kansas introduced Laundry Love to the Great Bend community where the organization provides free laundry services for low- or no-income families and individuals. Hosting the event at a laundromat once a month, United Way helped more than 50 families and provided nearly 240 loads of free laundry in the first three months.
Normal paper/cardboard recycling operations resume in Hays
Please be advised that normal recycling operations have resumed, and all paper/cardboard recycling goods collected by the Solid Waste Division are once again being recycled at the city’s recycling facility. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused but appreciate everyone’s patience during the downtime. City...
KDHE: 15 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 15 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Dec. 31 and Jan. 6. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County remains in the substantial category, the KDHE reported, while Russell, Trego and Rush counties...
