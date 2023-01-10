One Six Solutions Earns Chicago Best Startups to Work For on Built In’s Best Places to Work List. Built In announced that One Six Solutions was honored in its 2023 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, One Six Solutions earned a place on Chicago Best Startups to Work For. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO