Jennifer Coolidge’s Golden Globes Hair Would Make Tanya McQuoid Proud

By Samantha Holender
 2 days ago

Tanya McQuoid may have quite literally fallen to her tragic, albeit very Tanya McQuoid-esque death in the White Lotus season two finale, but Jennifer Coolidge is making sure the character’s last wishes live on. As such, she channeled Monica Vitti (not to be confused with Peppa Pig) at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, January 10. While there was no Vespa involved in her arrival (le sigh), hairstylist Janine Thompson did create a very voluminous hairstyle inspired by “the sex appeal, mystery, and glamor of a 1950s Italian movie star.”

Of course, we have the “how to,” which features a pretty long list of Better Not Younger hair products. First things first: Thompson prepped Coolidge’s hair with a little heat protectant and hair thickener to prevent frizz. Then, the very large rollers came out to play. "Once Jennifer's hair was dry, I brushed through all of her hair and started to form it into those classic curls we all associate with fun-loving, free-spirited Italian beauties,"  Thompson said in a press release shared with Marie Claire.  "A rogue curl here, a sexy piece there." To finish it all off, Thompson used a little License to Curl Revival Boost Spray and a spritz of the Wake Up Call High-Hold Thickening Hairspray. "You only need a bit to lock it all in, but keep that voluptuous, fluffy, sexy look," she explained.

Hair may have brought the drama, but the Legally Blonde star’s makeup was just as noteworthy. She worked with makeup artist Lilly Keys , who used alllll Victoria Beckham Beauty products to whip up a soft, smoky eye, nude lip, and dewy base. As for nails? Vanessa Sanchez McCullough created a gorgeous black set with gold triangle details that played off the actress’ sequin Dolce & Gabbana dress.

Now that the red carpet has wrapped, we’ll just be sitting here, dreaming of Coolidge’s acceptance speech for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series (check back in to see if she wins) and secretly hoping Mike White manages to resurrect Tanya for White Lotus season three.

Shop Jennifer's Look

Better Not Younger License to Curl, Curl Revival Boost Spray

 Better Not Younger Wake Up Call High Hold Thickening Hair Spray

Better Not Younger No Remorse Heat Protection & Taming Spray

