Reading, PA

Muhlenberg hands Berks Catholic its first loss of the season

READING, Pa. - Heavyweight showdown on the court between Muhlenberg and Berks Catholic on Friday night. The host Muhls coming out on top with the upset over the Saints, 48-46. A wild final minute of play in this one, the Muhls holding a 46-42 lead couldn't hold off the Saints charge as they'd tie it up heading into the final seconds. J'Daniel Mosquera would get followed with a second left and knock down both free throws to give the Muhls the win.
READING, PA
Bonus points allow No. 6 Cornell wrestlers to edge Lehigh

ITHACA, N.Y. - Sixth-ranked Cornell picked up a technical fall and a major decision to edge No. 20 Lehigh 18-15 on Saturday at the Friedman Center. The Mountain Hawks (4-6) split the ten bouts with the Big Red but the bonus points put the Big Red over the top in the final score.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Easton cheerleading hosting a clothing drive for Nationals

EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area High School cheerleading squad will be headed to the national competition in Florida later in the season. The Red Rovers looking to to add to their trophy case there. In looking to alleviate costs to get down there, the Red Rovers are hosting a...
EASTON, PA
$1.65M awarded to help complete D&L Trail in Lehigh Valley

CATASAUQUA, Pa. - State funding will help crews complete a nearly two-mile stretch of the Delaware & Lehigh Trail, according to a news release from the office of state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-Lehigh). The stretch of trail will connect Catasauqua and Hanover Township with Allentown, according to the news release.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Work progressing on community-owned grocery store in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Co-Op, a group bringing locally-sourced food to the community, is moving ahead with its biggest plan. Things are progressing on a new community-owned grocery store. Crews are working along East Broad Street in Bethlehem. The new store will be open year-round, and sell fresh, locally-produced...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Fire tears through house in Hanover Twp.

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Officials are investigating a fire that tore through a Lehigh County home. Firefighters were called around 3:15 p.m. Friday to a house in the 1600 block of Irving Street in Hanover Township. Thick flames and heavy smoke were seen billowing out of the home. It's not...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Crews fight fire at apartment complex in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Schuylkill County Friday. Firefighters were sent to the complex at the 600 block of West John Ohara Street in Pottsville shortly before 6 p.m., according to county dispatchers. There have been no reports of injuries. Dispatchers say people...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Allentown School District appoints 2 new directors

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors appointed Andrene Brown and Evelyn Santana to fill two vacant seats during a special meeting held Thursday night at the administration building. The vote was 7-0. The appointments came after the board formally accepted the resignations of now-state Sen. Nick Miller, who announced his resignation last month, and Charlie Thiel, who announced his resignation Thursday night.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Montgomery County issues Code Blue

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Code Blue has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday, January 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. and ending on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Jury convicts Monroe County man of manslaughter in 2021 shooting

POCONO TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County jury has convicted a man of voluntary manslaughter in a shooting at an apartment complex. Jamaine Wilkins was accused of killing Prince Xavier Brown in February 2021 at Swiftwater Apartments in Pocono Township. Investigators said the men were involved in a "love triangle"...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Annual remembrance of the Opera House Fire of 1908

The Boyertown Area Historical Society will hold it's annual remembrance for the Opera House Fire of 1908. That fire killed 170 people. They will gather at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Fairview Cemetery in Boyertown at "The Unidentified." That's where 105 of the graves of the mass tragedy victims...
BOYERTOWN, PA
The Flying V serves up delicious poutine and sandwiches

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Our good friends from The Flying V visited the Sunrise kitchen Friday morning, making their signature poutine and steamy hotdog. The Flying V has a food truck and a new restaurant location in Bethlehem. They serve a variety of poutine feasts, including a breakfast poutine with fresh...
BETHLEHEM, PA

