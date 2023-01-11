READING, Pa. - Heavyweight showdown on the court between Muhlenberg and Berks Catholic on Friday night. The host Muhls coming out on top with the upset over the Saints, 48-46. A wild final minute of play in this one, the Muhls holding a 46-42 lead couldn't hold off the Saints charge as they'd tie it up heading into the final seconds. J'Daniel Mosquera would get followed with a second left and knock down both free throws to give the Muhls the win.

READING, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO