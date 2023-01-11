Read full article on original website
LA Kings vs. New Jersey Devils: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the New Jersey Devils:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Devils: 26 - 12 - 3 (55 pts) Kings: 25 - 14 - 6 (56 pts) The Kings have outshot their opponent in each of their last six games, dating back to Dec. 31 vs. Philadelphia. During that time, the team collectively outshot their opponents 191-156.
Third period surge sends Wild past Islanders
NEW YORK (AP) – Frederick Gaudreau, Sam Steel and Kirill Kaprizov scored in the third period to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 victory against the New York Islanders. Filip Gustavsson made 19 saves for the Wild, who snapped a three-game losing streak in the finale of a two-game road trip. Scott Mayfield scored […]
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Golden Knights
The Oilers conclude a four-game road trip and play the second half of a back-to-back Saturday at T-Mobile Arena against the Pacific Division leaders. The Edmonton Oilers wrap up four games on the road and a back-to-back set on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena against the Vegas Golden Knights. You...
NHL Buzz: Pacioretty out for Hurricanes against Penguins
Leddy back for Blues; Bastian nearing return for Devils; Kreider doubtful for Rangers on Sunday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Max Pacioretty will not play for the Hurricanes when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, ATTSN-PT, ESPN+, SN NOW).
Sabres take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Predators
Buffalo Sabres (20-18-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (19-15-6, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Nashville Predators. Nashville has a 9-6-3 record in home games and a 19-15-6 record overall. The Predators have allowed 116...
NSH@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens posted a 4-3 victory over the Predators on Thursday night at the Bell Centre. Before the game, P.K. Subban was honored with a homecoming celebration. After addressing the crowd, former teammate Carey Price even joined him on the ice for a triple low five that sent the fans in the building and social media platforms everywhere into a frenzy.
The Wrap: Coyotes Drop Final Game of Homestand to Senators on Thursday
Lawson Crouse scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season and Dylan Guenther added a goal and an assist, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 5-3 to the Ottawa Senators in the final game of their three-game homestand on Thursday. Barrett Hayton also scored, extending his goal streak to three games,...
Live Blog: Lightning at Blues
Live updates from St. Louis, where the Bolts open the trip against the Blues. The Lightning get a big five-game Western Conference road trip underway on Saturday night in St. Louis. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it:...
DUE-ING IT RIGHT!
ST. LOUIS - Incredibly, it was actually the second 2-on-1 of the period for the gritty Flames call-up. Walker Duehr was turned aside the first time. He wouldn't allow it a second. From the media's vantage point in the press box, you didn't know whether to watch No. 71 lean...
NSH@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens are looking to bounce back from a disappointing shutout loss earlier in the week. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis wasn't pleased with his team's performance against the Kraken on Monday night, and with good reason. The Habs were down 3-0 after 20 minutes and were ultimately blanked 4-0 by Seattle. Goaltender Martin Jones made 21 saves to earn the shutout. Sam Montembeault made 37 saves for the Canadiens, who were coming off a 5-4 win over the Blues last Saturday but have lost eight of their last nine games (1-7-1). Cayden Primeau backed up Montembeault after he was recalled from the AHL's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis. Jake Allen is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ STARS
Calgary's projected lines and pairings for Saturday's matinee in Dallas. The Flames continue a five-game road trip on Saturday when they visit the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Puck drop is set for 12 p.m. MT, so adjust your schedules accordingly!. The Flames held a 30-minute practice in...
5 TAKEAWAYS: Knights 4, Panthers 2
Splitting their four-game trip, the Panthers sit at 19-20-4 in the standings. "It doesn't help the frustration right now," Panthers forward Sam Reinhart said. "It was a big opportunity for us tonight. It's unfortunate we didn't get anything out of it. Certainly there's an identity forming and that belief is coming back in this locker room. That's an important part."
Andersen returns, Hurricanes top Blue Jackets to end 4-game skid
COLUMBUS -- Frederik Andersen made 21 saves in his return from injury for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 6-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday. The 33-year-old goalie missed 29 games with a lower-body injury. He hadn't played since Nov. 6, a 3-1 loss to...
Hofer, Highmore named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic
Goaltender Joel Hofer and forward Matthew Highmore have been selected to represent the Springfield Thunderbirds, the St. Louis Blues' AHL affiliate, at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic. Hofer, drafted by the Blues in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft and recently signed to a two-year contract extension, has...
Devils Practice in Cali | NOTEBOOK
New Jersey practices ahead of facing three California teams as part of the their season-long five-game road trip. The Devils practice Thursday afternoon in California ahead of facing Anaheim (Friday), Los Angeles (Saturday) and San Jose (Monday). The Devils will also play in Seattle to complete their season-long five-game road...
Mailbag #49: Just Past Halfway
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are back in the win column with a 6-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. Before a busy back-to-back weekend at PNC Arena, let's answer some of your questions. (Please Note: Some questions have been edited for clarity.) Update on Pacioretty? -...
Preview: Ducks Cap Franchise-Record Homestand Tonight vs. New Jersey
The Ducks have reached the finale of a franchise-record 10-game homestand, tonight hosting the New Jersey Devils and celebrating Lunar New Year at Honda Center. PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | TV: ESPN+/Hulu | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. Anaheim will look to close the nearly month-long homestand...
Stars discuss improving execution in preparation for a daunting schedule
Lundkvist faces former team as Dallas heads into challenging two weeks before the All-Star break. NHL players and coaches are typically focused on their next game, so they don't usually have time to look at stretches in a season. But because Dallas has a run of good teams before the...
Golden Knights Rally to Beat Panthers, 4-2
The Vegas Golden Knights (28-13-2) erased a 2-1 deficit in the third period to claim a 4-2 win against the Florida Panthers (19-20-4) on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. Nick Cousins was credited with the game's first goal at 2:02 of the opening period to get the Panthers going with a 1-0 lead. Early in the second period, Keegan Kolesar fed Nicolas Roy for the equalizer, but a goal from Sam Reinhart midway through the frame gave Florida a 2-1 lead heading into the third period. Jack Eichel brought Vegas back to even midway through the third and William Carrier deflected home the go-ahead tally with 2:36 to go. An empty-net goal from William Karlsson sealed the 4-2 victory for the Golden Knights.
Mrazek makes 31 saves, Blackhawks top Avalanche for 3rd straight win
CHICAGO -- Petr Mrazek made 31 saves and had an assist for the Chicago Blackhawks in their third straight win, 3-2 against the Colorado Avalanche at United Center on Thursday. Mrazek, who made his first start since Jan. 1, won for the first time since Dec. 3. "It felt good...
