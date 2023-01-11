ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NHL

LA Kings vs. New Jersey Devils: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the New Jersey Devils:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Devils: 26 - 12 - 3 (55 pts) Kings: 25 - 14 - 6 (56 pts) The Kings have outshot their opponent in each of their last six games, dating back to Dec. 31 vs. Philadelphia. During that time, the team collectively outshot their opponents 191-156.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KELOLAND

Third period surge sends Wild past Islanders

NEW YORK (AP) – Frederick Gaudreau, Sam Steel and Kirill Kaprizov scored in the third period to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 victory against the New York Islanders. Filip Gustavsson made 19 saves for the Wild, who snapped a three-game losing streak in the finale of a two-game road trip. Scott Mayfield scored […]
ELMONT, NY
NHL

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Golden Knights

The Oilers conclude a four-game road trip and play the second half of a back-to-back Saturday at T-Mobile Arena against the Pacific Division leaders. The Edmonton Oilers wrap up four games on the road and a back-to-back set on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena against the Vegas Golden Knights. You...
NHL

NHL Buzz: Pacioretty out for Hurricanes against Penguins

Leddy back for Blues; Bastian nearing return for Devils; Kreider doubtful for Rangers on Sunday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Max Pacioretty will not play for the Hurricanes when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, ATTSN-PT, ESPN+, SN NOW).
RALEIGH, NC
FOX Sports

Sabres take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Predators

Buffalo Sabres (20-18-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (19-15-6, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Nashville Predators. Nashville has a 9-6-3 record in home games and a 19-15-6 record overall. The Predators have allowed 116...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

NSH@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens posted a 4-3 victory over the Predators on Thursday night at the Bell Centre. Before the game, P.K. Subban was honored with a homecoming celebration. After addressing the crowd, former teammate Carey Price even joined him on the ice for a triple low five that sent the fans in the building and social media platforms everywhere into a frenzy.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

The Wrap: Coyotes Drop Final Game of Homestand to Senators on Thursday

Lawson Crouse scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season and Dylan Guenther added a goal and an assist, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 5-3 to the Ottawa Senators in the final game of their three-game homestand on Thursday. Barrett Hayton also scored, extending his goal streak to three games,...
TEMPE, AZ
NHL

Live Blog: Lightning at Blues

Live updates from St. Louis, where the Bolts open the trip against the Blues. The Lightning get a big five-game Western Conference road trip underway on Saturday night in St. Louis. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it:...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

DUE-ING IT RIGHT!

ST. LOUIS - Incredibly, it was actually the second 2-on-1 of the period for the gritty Flames call-up. Walker Duehr was turned aside the first time. He wouldn't allow it a second. From the media's vantage point in the press box, you didn't know whether to watch No. 71 lean...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

NSH@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens are looking to bounce back from a disappointing shutout loss earlier in the week. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis wasn't pleased with his team's performance against the Kraken on Monday night, and with good reason. The Habs were down 3-0 after 20 minutes and were ultimately blanked 4-0 by Seattle. Goaltender Martin Jones made 21 saves to earn the shutout. Sam Montembeault made 37 saves for the Canadiens, who were coming off a 5-4 win over the Blues last Saturday but have lost eight of their last nine games (1-7-1). Cayden Primeau backed up Montembeault after he was recalled from the AHL's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis. Jake Allen is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ STARS

Calgary's projected lines and pairings for Saturday's matinee in Dallas. The Flames continue a five-game road trip on Saturday when they visit the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Puck drop is set for 12 p.m. MT, so adjust your schedules accordingly!. The Flames held a 30-minute practice in...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Knights 4, Panthers 2

Splitting their four-game trip, the Panthers sit at 19-20-4 in the standings. "It doesn't help the frustration right now," Panthers forward Sam Reinhart said. "It was a big opportunity for us tonight. It's unfortunate we didn't get anything out of it. Certainly there's an identity forming and that belief is coming back in this locker room. That's an important part."
FLORIDA STATE
NHL

Andersen returns, Hurricanes top Blue Jackets to end 4-game skid

COLUMBUS -- Frederik Andersen made 21 saves in his return from injury for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 6-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday. The 33-year-old goalie missed 29 games with a lower-body injury. He hadn't played since Nov. 6, a 3-1 loss to...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Hofer, Highmore named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic

Goaltender Joel Hofer and forward Matthew Highmore have been selected to represent the Springfield Thunderbirds, the St. Louis Blues' AHL affiliate, at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic. Hofer, drafted by the Blues in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft and recently signed to a two-year contract extension, has...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Devils Practice in Cali | NOTEBOOK

New Jersey practices ahead of facing three California teams as part of the their season-long five-game road trip. The Devils practice Thursday afternoon in California ahead of facing Anaheim (Friday), Los Angeles (Saturday) and San Jose (Monday). The Devils will also play in Seattle to complete their season-long five-game road...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Mailbag #49: Just Past Halfway

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are back in the win column with a 6-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. Before a busy back-to-back weekend at PNC Arena, let's answer some of your questions. (Please Note: Some questions have been edited for clarity.) Update on Pacioretty? -...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Preview: Ducks Cap Franchise-Record Homestand Tonight vs. New Jersey

The Ducks have reached the finale of a franchise-record 10-game homestand, tonight hosting the New Jersey Devils and celebrating Lunar New Year at Honda Center. PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | TV: ESPN+/Hulu | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. Anaheim will look to close the nearly month-long homestand...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Golden Knights Rally to Beat Panthers, 4-2

The Vegas Golden Knights (28-13-2) erased a 2-1 deficit in the third period to claim a 4-2 win against the Florida Panthers (19-20-4) on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. Nick Cousins was credited with the game's first goal at 2:02 of the opening period to get the Panthers going with a 1-0 lead. Early in the second period, Keegan Kolesar fed Nicolas Roy for the equalizer, but a goal from Sam Reinhart midway through the frame gave Florida a 2-1 lead heading into the third period. Jack Eichel brought Vegas back to even midway through the third and William Carrier deflected home the go-ahead tally with 2:36 to go. An empty-net goal from William Karlsson sealed the 4-2 victory for the Golden Knights.

