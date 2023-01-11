ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

abc57.com

Notre Dame Women’s Basketball steamrolls Wake Forest 86-47

SOUTH BEND, Ind – The Irish take care of Wake Forest in a bounce back win. After the loss to North Carolina over the weekend, the Irish responded by taking it out their frustration on Wake Forest, beating them by nearly 40 points and leading in every statistical category.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WETM

Where to Watch: SU vs. Notre Dame

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team will host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish inside the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday evening. The Orange beat the Irish at Notre Dame by a point back in December 2022. Tip time Saturday inside the Dome is 7 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Next defensive star for the Irish

Notre Dame football is in search of its next star on the defensive side of the football; there are a few options that could step up for the Irish. With the last bonafide star Kyle Hamilton currently in the NFL, who could be the next star on defense for the coach Marcus Freeman?
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Grim transfer portal update for the Irish

The transfer portal is still smoking hot, but the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are dead cold at the moment. The latest hits come as ND is set to begin classes in a week. USC Trojans WR CJ Williams is transferring to the Wisconsin Badgers. Texas A&M DT Anthony Lucas is...
NOTRE DAME, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Tri Kappa accepting 2023 scholarship applications

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Epsilon Lambda chapter of Tri Kappa is accepting applications for a variety of scholarships. Tri Kappa is a philanthropic sorority within the state of Indiana. Founded in 1901, there are now nearly 8,000 members across the state. Tri Kappa supports a variety of projects for charity, culture, and education.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Community Schools announces changes to bus routes to ensure efficiency

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart Community Schools Transportation Department has made some changes to bus routes in order to ensure efficiency. Following a mid-year evaluation of routes, the department identified several areas where various routes can be combined. This combination of routes helps allow for flexibility to better accommodate...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Man shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- A 19-year-old was shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart and walked into the hospital to be treated, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Police were called out to 8th Street and Indiana Avenue around 9:13 p.m. Wednesday. At the same time, a man went to Elkhart General...
ELKHART, IN
buildingindiana.com

$6.4M Awarded in South Bend–Elkhart READI Funds

The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) awarded $6.4 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant funds to 11 programmatic projects during its meeting at the ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart. The $6.4 million was in addition to $40 million in READI funds awarded in September to Quality of Place projects. With the awarding of the programming funds, the South Bend – Elkhart region has allocated all of its READI dollars.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Police: Speed a factor in M-60 crash that injured Stevensville woman

Speed appears to be a factor in a crash that injured a Stevensville woman. Cass County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, to M-60, south of Yankee Street, in Howard Township. The initial investigation shows the 25-year-old Stevensville woman was traveling eastbound and swerved...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
abc57.com

Autopsy determines Garvin Roberson died of drowning

An autopsy confirmed the cause of death for Garvin Roberson, the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, was drowning, according to Michigan State Police. No other injuries were found, police said. The case has been closed and all reports have been forwarded to the Elkhart Police Department, who took the...
ELKHART, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Holderman Resigns As WWFT Chief

Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory will have to find a new chief. In a letter to the Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory Board, Fire Chief Garrett Holderman announced his intention to resign from his position, effective Feb. 7. Holderman succeeded previous Chief Michael Wilson, who retired from service in 2022. Holderman has been...
WARSAW, IN

