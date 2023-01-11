Read full article on original website
sportsspectrum.com
Grace College basketball player Hagen Knepp undergoing 2nd surgery in battle with cancer
Hagen Knepp has always been a skinny guy, and the extra 15 pounds he was suddenly carrying in his gut appeared out of nowhere. His preseason workouts with the Grace College men’s basketball team were becoming painful too. Determined to make an impact as a freshman, Knepp pushed through...
abc57.com
Notre Dame women's basketball tips off Thursday night against Wake Forest
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The Notre Dame women's basketball team tips off Thursday night in a game against Wake Forest. ABC57's LeVon Whittaker has a preview of the game.
abc57.com
Notre Dame Women’s Basketball steamrolls Wake Forest 86-47
SOUTH BEND, Ind – The Irish take care of Wake Forest in a bounce back win. After the loss to North Carolina over the weekend, the Irish responded by taking it out their frustration on Wake Forest, beating them by nearly 40 points and leading in every statistical category.
Battle Creek administration blindsided by ban on fans at basketball games
Battle Creek Public Schools administrators are looking into why their athletic department banned spectators from two upcoming basketball games against two Kalamazoo schools.
WETM
Where to Watch: SU vs. Notre Dame
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team will host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish inside the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday evening. The Orange beat the Irish at Notre Dame by a point back in December 2022. Tip time Saturday inside the Dome is 7 p.m.
Notre Dame football: Next defensive star for the Irish
Notre Dame football is in search of its next star on the defensive side of the football; there are a few options that could step up for the Irish. With the last bonafide star Kyle Hamilton currently in the NFL, who could be the next star on defense for the coach Marcus Freeman?
Replace and Reload: Notre Dame Must Find Answers At Defensive Tackle
Notre Dame must find a way to replace long-time standout Jayson Ademilola at defensive tackle
abc57.com
Knox High School opens brand new Career Center for Starke and Marshall County students
KNOX, Ind. -- Knox Community Schools opened its brand-new Career Center right on the high school's campus on January 4th of this year. The facility is the first of its kind in the area and hosts students from Knox Community Schools, Oregon Davis School Corporation, Culver Community Schools and North Judson-San Pierre School Corporation.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Grim transfer portal update for the Irish
The transfer portal is still smoking hot, but the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are dead cold at the moment. The latest hits come as ND is set to begin classes in a week. USC Trojans WR CJ Williams is transferring to the Wisconsin Badgers. Texas A&M DT Anthony Lucas is...
abc57.com
South Bend Tri Kappa accepting 2023 scholarship applications
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Epsilon Lambda chapter of Tri Kappa is accepting applications for a variety of scholarships. Tri Kappa is a philanthropic sorority within the state of Indiana. Founded in 1901, there are now nearly 8,000 members across the state. Tri Kappa supports a variety of projects for charity, culture, and education.
abc57.com
Benton Harbor non-profit raising money for indoor sports facility during open house January 16
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The Harbor Impact Foundation is dedicated to "changing lives through sports" and on Monday, the community is invited to join its efforts during the Renaissance Athletic Club's 2023 Open House and Fundraiser. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Renaissance...
WNDU
Police investigating after 1 hurt in shooting on South Bend’s west side
Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo to host Career College Fair & Day Party. Over 40 colleges, trade schools, and vendors will be set up for students and parents to get the information they need. Goshen College to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Featured events...
abc57.com
Man found guilty of reckless homicide in 2021 shooting on West Marion Street
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man has been found guilty of reckless homicide in the shooting death of a man on West Marion Street in January 2021, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. On Friday, a jury found 21-year-old Quincy Lunford of South Bend guilty for his...
abc57.com
Elkhart Community Schools announces changes to bus routes to ensure efficiency
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart Community Schools Transportation Department has made some changes to bus routes in order to ensure efficiency. Following a mid-year evaluation of routes, the department identified several areas where various routes can be combined. This combination of routes helps allow for flexibility to better accommodate...
Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart acquired by former South Bend resident
Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart recently was sold to Marc Waite, who is returning to the Region from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The post Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart acquired by former South Bend resident appeared first on Michiana Business News.
abc57.com
Man shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- A 19-year-old was shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart and walked into the hospital to be treated, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Police were called out to 8th Street and Indiana Avenue around 9:13 p.m. Wednesday. At the same time, a man went to Elkhart General...
buildingindiana.com
$6.4M Awarded in South Bend–Elkhart READI Funds
The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) awarded $6.4 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant funds to 11 programmatic projects during its meeting at the ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart. The $6.4 million was in addition to $40 million in READI funds awarded in September to Quality of Place projects. With the awarding of the programming funds, the South Bend – Elkhart region has allocated all of its READI dollars.
95.3 MNC
Police: Speed a factor in M-60 crash that injured Stevensville woman
Speed appears to be a factor in a crash that injured a Stevensville woman. Cass County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, to M-60, south of Yankee Street, in Howard Township. The initial investigation shows the 25-year-old Stevensville woman was traveling eastbound and swerved...
abc57.com
Autopsy determines Garvin Roberson died of drowning
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death for Garvin Roberson, the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, was drowning, according to Michigan State Police. No other injuries were found, police said. The case has been closed and all reports have been forwarded to the Elkhart Police Department, who took the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Holderman Resigns As WWFT Chief
Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory will have to find a new chief. In a letter to the Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory Board, Fire Chief Garrett Holderman announced his intention to resign from his position, effective Feb. 7. Holderman succeeded previous Chief Michael Wilson, who retired from service in 2022. Holderman has been...
