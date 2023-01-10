C-SPAN is calling on McCarthy to allow its cameras in the House after its unprecedented coverage of the leadership fight

Read full article on original website
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Schumer: Biden handling of classified docs is 'complete contrast' to Trump
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss the naming of a special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland following the discovery of classified documents at President Biden's Delaware home and in an office he used as vice president in Washington.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Why Kevin McCarthy won't call on George Santos to resign
New York Rep. George Santos doesn't seem to be going anywhere. Despite being caught in many lies and local Republicans (specifically the Nassau County GOP) calling on him to resign, Santos still has the backing of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Matt Gaetz says George Santos should go through House ethics process but should not be shunned
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz said Saturday that fellow Republican Rep. George Santos, the embattled New York congressman who has admitted to lying about parts of his biography and faces federal and local investigations into his campaign finances, "will have to go through the congressional ethics process" but shouldn't be shunned by his colleagues as it plays out.
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg tells CNN that his office's investigation of Trump Org. will continue
"A good part of the year was focused on this very, very consequential chapter and now we move on to the next chapter."
Kamala Harris mocked for repeating several word salads during climate crisis talk: 'WTF is her deal'
Vice President Kamala Harris was mocked for making a series of familiar nonsensical comments during her latest public appearance in Michigan on Thursday.
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Ex-Giuliani adviser: He knew Trump was 'bullshit artist'
Rudy Giuliani jumped back into the spotlight in 2016 as a supporter of Donald Trump's presidential campaign. "Giuliani: What Happened to America's Mayor?" airs Sunday at 9 and 10 p.m. ET.
CNN on the ground 2 miles from Soledar as Ukraine rejects Russian capture
Ukraine is rejecting a Russian claim that their forces have captured the town of Soledar in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. The battle for the city carries symbolic significance as its capture would be the first Russian victory in months. CNN's Ben Wedeman reports.
California Lt. Governor: 'Get ready to evacuate'
Sara Sidner speaks with California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis on the atmospheric rivers set to hit the state again and cause more flooding in the already saturated region.
Gaetz on keeping cameras in Congress, Santos controversy
Rep. Matt Gaetz says keeping cameras in Congress will also show the public "interpersonal warmth and collaboration and the forming of alliances that you might not normally see." And says George Santos "will have to go through the Congressional Ethics process," but "I'm going to treat him as a colleague."
'Command your troops, damn it!' How a series of security failures opened a path to insurrection in Brazil
A sea of people, draped in the yellow and green of the Brazilian flag, surge onto the roof of the country's modernist congressional building in the capital Brasilia, a video shared on social media shows.
Biden White House 'probably very angry at itself,' says CNN presidential historian
President Joe Biden's aides found five additional pages of classified material at his personal residence in Wilmington, Delaware. CNN presidential historian Tim Naftali explains why the Biden administration's handling of the classified documents is "problematic."
Smerconish: Biden's unforced error
The White House handling of classified documents in Biden's possession, says CNN's Michael Smerconish, is the opposite of crisis manager Lanny Davis's wise advice, "Tell it early, tell it all, tell it yourself."
Fmr. Prosecutor: Political considerations 'will not influence' Special Counsels
Political considerations "will not influence" the Special Counsels of the classified document cases of Biden and Trump, says former Federal Prosecutor Harvey Eisenberg, and the Presidents "may not be implicated at all. They have staff. Somebody else could have committed the crimes if, in fact, crimes were committed."
RNC braces for three-way chair race at winter meeting
A three-way race for chairman of the Republican National Committee could deal another setback to a party looking to enter the 2024 cycle with a unified front.
