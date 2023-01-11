Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Muhlenberg hands Berks Catholic its first loss of the season
READING, Pa. - Heavyweight showdown on the court between Muhlenberg and Berks Catholic on Friday night. The host Muhls coming out on top with the upset over the Saints, 48-46. A wild final minute of play in this one, the Muhls holding a 46-42 lead couldn't hold off the Saints charge as they'd tie it up heading into the final seconds. J'Daniel Mosquera would get followed with a second left and knock down both free throws to give the Muhls the win.
Future rivals Burnett and Herbine capped stellar careers with Emmaus field hockey
Abby Burnett and Rachel Herbine didn’t know what was in store for them when they started their field hockey careers. They were, after all, just elementary schoolers playing within the Lower Macungie Youth Association.
WFMZ-TV Online
Muhlenberg sweeps; ESU men and Kutztown women also win
No. 19 ESU 86, Millersville 75 - Carlos Pepin with 21 points and nine rebounds for the Warriors (14-1, 8-1) who have won six straight. Muhlenberg 90, Washington College 63 - Giovanni Rubino (17), Charlie Gillikin (14) and Brandon Goldberg (14) combine for 45 points for the Mules (10-5, 5-3).
These Bucks County Middle Schools Just Entered Into the Semifinals for a Major Basketball Tournament
The girls' teams are moving onto the final round of the local tournament. The basketball teams of three Bucks County middle schools have just entered into the last rounds of a major tournament. The teams from Charles Boehm Middle School, Pennwood Middle School, and William Penn Middle School have all...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bonus points allow No. 6 Cornell wrestlers to edge Lehigh
ITHACA, N.Y. - Sixth-ranked Cornell picked up a technical fall and a major decision to edge No. 20 Lehigh 18-15 on Saturday at the Friedman Center. The Mountain Hawks (4-6) split the ten bouts with the Big Red but the bonus points put the Big Red over the top in the final score.
Central Bucks West Senior One of Five Students to Be Admitted into Ivy League School Through Early Decision
A Bucks County student is one of a select few to be accepted into a major Ivy League university through a new acceptance program. Harsha Ravindran wrote about the local student for The Daily Pennsylvanian.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton cheerleading hosting a clothing drive for Nationals
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area High School cheerleading squad will be headed to the national competition in Florida later in the season. The Red Rovers looking to to add to their trophy case there. In looking to alleviate costs to get down there, the Red Rovers are hosting a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Ninja training facility, with extensive obstacle course equipment, opens in Quakertown
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A new facility in Quakertown is helping individuals take their physical fitness to the next level while also having fun. Power Parkour Ninja, offering open gym sessions and group training in ninja, a growing sport featuring unique obstacle course competitions, held a grand opening Dec. 30 at 18 S. Fifth St., Suite 200.
Lehigh Valley weather: Seasonably chilly with north wind in store this weekend
A dry weekend with seasonable temperatures, but a north wind making it feel colder, is in store for the Lehigh Valley, according to the National Weather Service. That’s after some light snow showers developed early Saturday morning across portions of New Jersey and far eastern Pennsylvania. Accumulations weren’t expected to amount to more than a tenth of an inch in some spots, the weather service said in a forecast discussion: “Otherwise, the day will be dry.”
WFMZ-TV Online
Work progressing on community-owned grocery store in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Co-Op, a group bringing locally-sourced food to the community, is moving ahead with its biggest plan. Things are progressing on a new community-owned grocery store. Crews are working along East Broad Street in Bethlehem. The new store will be open year-round, and sell fresh, locally-produced...
WFMZ-TV Online
$1.65M awarded to help complete D&L Trail in Lehigh Valley
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - State funding will help crews complete a nearly two-mile stretch of the Delaware & Lehigh Trail, according to a news release from the office of state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-Lehigh). The stretch of trail will connect Catasauqua and Hanover Township with Allentown, according to the news release.
WFMZ-TV Online
The Flying V serves up delicious poutine and sandwiches
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Our good friends from The Flying V visited the Sunrise kitchen Friday morning, making their signature poutine and steamy hotdog. The Flying V has a food truck and a new restaurant location in Bethlehem. They serve a variety of poutine feasts, including a breakfast poutine with fresh...
WFMZ-TV Online
Annual remembrance of the Opera House Fire of 1908
The Boyertown Area Historical Society will hold it's annual remembrance for the Opera House Fire of 1908. That fire killed 170 people. They will gather at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Fairview Cemetery in Boyertown at "The Unidentified." That's where 105 of the graves of the mass tragedy victims...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire tears through house in Hanover Twp.
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Officials are investigating a fire that tore through a Lehigh County home. Firefighters were called around 3:15 p.m. Friday to a house in the 1600 block of Irving Street in Hanover Township. Thick flames and heavy smoke were seen billowing out of the home. It's not...
Easton OKs how 2 Downtown projects will look, holds off on extending meter hours
The developers of two properties in Downtown Easton earned city approval this week for how the projects can look. Easton City Council on Wednesday voted without dissent to approve certificates of appropriateness recommended in December by the Easton Historic District Commission for changes to several city properties. Among them were a two-story addition atop an existing building at 8 Centre Square, next to Lehn’s Court, and the renovation of the three-story building that was home to Joe’s Deli at 233-35 Northampton St.
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bryan Kohberger's Pa. public defender opens up about what happened in the Poconos, what's next
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - 69 News is learning new details from the Pennsylvania public defender who represented the Monroe County man accused of killing four Idaho college students. "I actually hung up on my office one time because I did not believe that they were telling me the truth," said Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar.
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County issues Code Blue
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Code Blue has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday, January 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. and ending on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million. Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
Former Sacred Heart Hospital Building in Norristown Sells for $22.5 Million
1430 Dekalb Street, Norristown, site of the former Sacred Heart Hospital. The Sacred Heart Hospital building in Norristown has sold to an undisclosed, out-of-state purchaser for $22.5 million. Ryan Mulligan reported the purchase in the Philadelphia Business Journal. The five-story structure’s current tenants work for the Montgomery County Department of...
