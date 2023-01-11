ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Muhlenberg hands Berks Catholic its first loss of the season

READING, Pa. - Heavyweight showdown on the court between Muhlenberg and Berks Catholic on Friday night. The host Muhls coming out on top with the upset over the Saints, 48-46. A wild final minute of play in this one, the Muhls holding a 46-42 lead couldn't hold off the Saints charge as they'd tie it up heading into the final seconds. J'Daniel Mosquera would get followed with a second left and knock down both free throws to give the Muhls the win.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Muhlenberg sweeps; ESU men and Kutztown women also win

No. 19 ESU 86, Millersville 75 - Carlos Pepin with 21 points and nine rebounds for the Warriors (14-1, 8-1) who have won six straight. Muhlenberg 90, Washington College 63 - Giovanni Rubino (17), Charlie Gillikin (14) and Brandon Goldberg (14) combine for 45 points for the Mules (10-5, 5-3).
KUTZTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bonus points allow No. 6 Cornell wrestlers to edge Lehigh

ITHACA, N.Y. - Sixth-ranked Cornell picked up a technical fall and a major decision to edge No. 20 Lehigh 18-15 on Saturday at the Friedman Center. The Mountain Hawks (4-6) split the ten bouts with the Big Red but the bonus points put the Big Red over the top in the final score.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton cheerleading hosting a clothing drive for Nationals

EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area High School cheerleading squad will be headed to the national competition in Florida later in the season. The Red Rovers looking to to add to their trophy case there. In looking to alleviate costs to get down there, the Red Rovers are hosting a...
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Seasonably chilly with north wind in store this weekend

A dry weekend with seasonable temperatures, but a north wind making it feel colder, is in store for the Lehigh Valley, according to the National Weather Service. That’s after some light snow showers developed early Saturday morning across portions of New Jersey and far eastern Pennsylvania. Accumulations weren’t expected to amount to more than a tenth of an inch in some spots, the weather service said in a forecast discussion: “Otherwise, the day will be dry.”
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Work progressing on community-owned grocery store in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Co-Op, a group bringing locally-sourced food to the community, is moving ahead with its biggest plan. Things are progressing on a new community-owned grocery store. Crews are working along East Broad Street in Bethlehem. The new store will be open year-round, and sell fresh, locally-produced...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

$1.65M awarded to help complete D&L Trail in Lehigh Valley

CATASAUQUA, Pa. - State funding will help crews complete a nearly two-mile stretch of the Delaware & Lehigh Trail, according to a news release from the office of state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-Lehigh). The stretch of trail will connect Catasauqua and Hanover Township with Allentown, according to the news release.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

The Flying V serves up delicious poutine and sandwiches

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Our good friends from The Flying V visited the Sunrise kitchen Friday morning, making their signature poutine and steamy hotdog. The Flying V has a food truck and a new restaurant location in Bethlehem. They serve a variety of poutine feasts, including a breakfast poutine with fresh...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Annual remembrance of the Opera House Fire of 1908

The Boyertown Area Historical Society will hold it's annual remembrance for the Opera House Fire of 1908. That fire killed 170 people. They will gather at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Fairview Cemetery in Boyertown at "The Unidentified." That's where 105 of the graves of the mass tragedy victims...
BOYERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire tears through house in Hanover Twp.

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Officials are investigating a fire that tore through a Lehigh County home. Firefighters were called around 3:15 p.m. Friday to a house in the 1600 block of Irving Street in Hanover Township. Thick flames and heavy smoke were seen billowing out of the home. It's not...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton OKs how 2 Downtown projects will look, holds off on extending meter hours

The developers of two properties in Downtown Easton earned city approval this week for how the projects can look. Easton City Council on Wednesday voted without dissent to approve certificates of appropriateness recommended in December by the Easton Historic District Commission for changes to several city properties. Among them were a two-story addition atop an existing building at 8 Centre Square, next to Lehn’s Court, and the renovation of the three-story building that was home to Joe’s Deli at 233-35 Northampton St.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Montgomery County issues Code Blue

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Code Blue has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday, January 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. and ending on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million.  Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

