Brandon Presley announces run for Governor of Mississippi
Brandon Presley, architect in getting high speed internet brought to rural Mississippi as Public Service Commissioner, is running for Governor. He made the announcement on social media this morning. See announcement below:. Mississippi deserves leaders who are focused on fighting for our families, children, and workers rather than themselves and...
WDAM-TV
State Auditor Shad White claims state loses millions because of fatherless homes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Auditor Shad White said fatherlessness in Mississippi is one of the root causes of some of the state’s most pressing issues and it’s costing taxpayers hundreds of millions each year. We talk about Mississippi being 50th in this or 50th in that. We’re...
WLBT
Teacher leaves the classroom to advocate for educators
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Each year, Mississippi’s education system struggles with shortages as teachers give up their jobs. One educator left the classroom over what she said were mounting duties and responsibilities. She instead chose to fight to improve conditions for those still on the front lines in education.
Filing period to run for Mississippi county, state offices closes February 1
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Candidates in Mississippi have until Wednesday, February 1, at 5 p.m. to file and officially qualify to run for office for the 2023 election cycle. Elections in 2023 will include statewide offices, state district offices, county offices, and county district offices. Mississippians may access the Secretary of State’s official 2023 […]
Mississippi homeowners and renters can still get stimulus money from the state
Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)
Mississippi company to pay $1.87M to settle false claims
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — An orthopedic clinic in north Mississippi and its owner have agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to resolve allegations that the health care provider knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. New Albany, Mississippi-based Mitias Orthopaedics, PLLC, its owner, Dr. Hanna “Johnny” Mitias, and a […]
impact601.com
Most commonly seen birds in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Mississippi from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Amid Mississippi water woes, proposal could unseat mayors
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As Mississippi’s capital city of Jackson struggles with water problems and its Democratic mayor clashes with the Republican governor, lawmakers debated a proposal Wednesday that would allow recall elections for municipal officials in the state. Rep. Shanda Yates, an independent from Jackson who sponsored the legislation, told reporters some constituents had asked whether […]
Mississippi man accused of paying rent with thousands stolen from Tennessee bank accounts
A Mississippi man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Tennessee bank accounts to pay his rent. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, Hattiesburg Police arrested an individual on multiple felony indictments. Denario Hooks, 25, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on multiple felony indictments related to identity theft and...
Two Rankin County students selected for U.S. Senate Youth Program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi students will be representing the state during the 61st annual United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) Washington Week March 4-11. On Wednesday, the USSYP announced that high school students Joshua Emerson Bowman and Nadia Esmee Harden will join Sen. Roger F. Wicker and Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith during that week. Both […]
hottytoddy.com
University Professor, Emerita Honored in Governor’s Arts Awards
A University of Mississippi professor and a professor emerita will be honored for their literary and community work next month when they receive the Mississippi Arts Commission’s 35th annual Governor’s Arts Awards. The commission is awarding Ann Fisher-Wirth, retired UM English professor, the 2023 Excellence in Literature and...
Mississippi store on new list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
Troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced another round of closures, including one in the Magnolia State. This is the second round of dozens of stores being shuttered in the past four months, bringing the total to 120 locations on the two lists. The Hattiesburg location on U. S....
eastcoasttraveller.com
Must-Try Bucket List Restaurants in Mississippi
The Hollywood Caf in Robinsonville, Mississippi, is where you can enjoy live music and a delicious meal. This restaurant is known for its deep-fried pickles. It is a Mississippi landmark once a part of the local blues scene. Now a Delta landmark, the Hollywood Café has had some legendary musicians perform within its walls. Take its rich musical history and pair it with the fact that the cafe has gained a reputation for serving authentic southern cuisine, including some of the best-fried pickles in the state.
ourmshome.com
The Best Bed & Breakfasts to Stay at in the Magnolia State
From ocean adventures with miles of relaxing white sandy beaches to gazing at the views of the famed Natchez Trace Parkway, the Magnolia State is a dream destination for any vacationist. And a bed and breakfast can allow adventurers the best of both worlds with an escape from everyday life...
Mississippi Department Of Environmental Quality Says Racism Isn’t To Blame For Jackson’s Water Crisis
Mississippi department exec Christopher Wells argued that racism did not play a factor in the slow response to Jackson's water crisis. The post Mississippi Department Of Environmental Quality Says Racism Isn’t To Blame For Jackson’s Water Crisis appeared first on NewsOne.
WDAM-TV
Powerful storms slam South; at least 6 killed in Alabama
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people Thursday in central Alabama, authorities said, and spawned a tornado that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga...
wtva.com
Parents charged with kidnapping own children returned to Mississippi
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents accused of kidnapping their own children are back in Mississippi. Austin and Chelsey Payne are sitting in the Pontotoc County jail after they were returned last Thursday. They are accused of taking their three children, whom they do not have legal custody of, from...
WDAM-TV
CDC bill looks to bring better health care to rural areas
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Healthcare help is on the horizon for many living in rural parts of the country- including people in Mississippi. President Joseph Biden signed a bill last month that will focus on providing proper medical assistance to less urbanized states, like Mississippi. “For us, seeing this...
weisradio.com
TORNADO WATCH Issued for Northern Half of Alabama, Northwest Georgia
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for 33 Alabama counties, including the WEIS coverage area, as well as parts of Mississippi and Tennessee until 1 PM CST today. TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 17 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 655 AM CST THU JAN 12...
Two big jackpots remain unclaimed in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two big lottery wins remain unclaimed in Mississippi. A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball number. The player paid the extra $1 for the Powerplay option, turning the $100,000 prize into a $500,000 prize. The ticket was purchased at the Broadway Mart in McComb on August 13, 2022. […]
