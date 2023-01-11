ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

tippahnews.com

Brandon Presley announces run for Governor of Mississippi

Brandon Presley, architect in getting high speed internet brought to rural Mississippi as Public Service Commissioner, is running for Governor. He made the announcement on social media this morning. See announcement below:. Mississippi deserves leaders who are focused on fighting for our families, children, and workers rather than themselves and...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Teacher leaves the classroom to advocate for educators

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Each year, Mississippi’s education system struggles with shortages as teachers give up their jobs. One educator left the classroom over what she said were mounting duties and responsibilities. She instead chose to fight to improve conditions for those still on the front lines in education.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Filing period to run for Mississippi county, state offices closes February 1

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Candidates in Mississippi have until Wednesday, February 1, at 5 p.m. to file and officially qualify to run for office for the 2023 election cycle. Elections in 2023 will include statewide offices, state district offices, county offices, and county district offices.  Mississippians may access the Secretary of State’s official 2023 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi company to pay $1.87M to settle false claims

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — An orthopedic clinic in north Mississippi and its owner have agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to resolve allegations that the health care provider knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. New Albany, Mississippi-based Mitias Orthopaedics, PLLC, its owner, Dr. Hanna “Johnny” Mitias, and a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Amid Mississippi water woes, proposal could unseat mayors

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As Mississippi’s capital city of Jackson struggles with water problems and its Democratic mayor clashes with the Republican governor, lawmakers debated a proposal Wednesday that would allow recall elections for municipal officials in the state. Rep. Shanda Yates, an independent from Jackson who sponsored the legislation, told reporters some constituents had asked whether […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two Rankin County students selected for U.S. Senate Youth Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi students will be representing the state during the 61st annual United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) Washington Week March 4-11. On Wednesday, the USSYP announced that high school students Joshua Emerson Bowman and Nadia Esmee Harden will join Sen. Roger F. Wicker and Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith during that week. Both […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

University Professor, Emerita Honored in Governor’s Arts Awards

A University of Mississippi professor and a professor emerita will be honored for their literary and community work next month when they receive the Mississippi Arts Commission’s 35th annual Governor’s Arts Awards. The commission is awarding Ann Fisher-Wirth, retired UM English professor, the 2023 Excellence in Literature and...
OXFORD, MS
eastcoasttraveller.com

Must-Try Bucket List Restaurants in Mississippi

The Hollywood Caf in Robinsonville, Mississippi, is where you can enjoy live music and a delicious meal. This restaurant is known for its deep-fried pickles. It is a Mississippi landmark once a part of the local blues scene. Now a Delta landmark, the Hollywood Café has had some legendary musicians perform within its walls. Take its rich musical history and pair it with the fact that the cafe has gained a reputation for serving authentic southern cuisine, including some of the best-fried pickles in the state.
ROBINSONVILLE, MS
ourmshome.com

The Best Bed & Breakfasts to Stay at in the Magnolia State

From ocean adventures with miles of relaxing white sandy beaches to gazing at the views of the famed Natchez Trace Parkway, the Magnolia State is a dream destination for any vacationist. And a bed and breakfast can allow adventurers the best of both worlds with an escape from everyday life...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Powerful storms slam South; at least 6 killed in Alabama

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people Thursday in central Alabama, authorities said, and spawned a tornado that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga...
SELMA, AL
WDAM-TV

CDC bill looks to bring better health care to rural areas

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Healthcare help is on the horizon for many living in rural parts of the country- including people in Mississippi. President Joseph Biden signed a bill last month that will focus on providing proper medical assistance to less urbanized states, like Mississippi. “For us, seeing this...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Two big jackpots remain unclaimed in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two big lottery wins remain unclaimed in Mississippi. A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball number. The player paid the extra $1 for the Powerplay option, turning the $100,000 prize into a $500,000 prize.  The ticket was purchased at the Broadway Mart in McComb on August 13, 2022. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

