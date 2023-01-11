Read full article on original website
Kroger is Opening a New Location This MonthBryan DijkhuizenMiamisburg, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Cold Case Files: An Ohio Grandmother Vanished Days After The New Year HolidayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
Kroger Customers Urged To Check For Fraudulent Charges - Protect Yourself From Shopping ScamsTy D.Moraine, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
MLive.com
Michigan basketball signee George Washington III leading undefeated HS team
With 18 seconds left and the game tied, the ball made it to the right player. Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School had a timeout, but once George Washington III gained possession, head coach Charles Szabo felt no need to use it. The best player for Wayne -- a perennial power...
underdogdynasty.com
Cincinnati Transfer Receiver Blue Smith Announces Commitment To Western Kentucky
L’Christian “Blue” Smith announced Wednesday on Twitter that he was committed to continue his college football career with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Smith spent the previous three seasons at Cincinnati and entered the portal December 23. Smith is a 6’5”, 215-pound wide receiver from Wayne High School...
CBS Sports
Fordham vs. Dayton: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Fordham Rams and the Dayton Flyers are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 10 at Rose Hill Gym. Fordham is out to stop a seven-game streak of losses at home. The Rams didn't have too much trouble with the Saint Joseph's...
Fans, parents storm court during fight at Hamilton middle school basketball game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A large fight broke out during a middle school basketball game on Monday, according to the Hamilton Local School District. The fight happened at the boys' basketball game between Hamilton and Circleville. In a letter that was sent to parents, it said tempers flared on the...
Look: Rece Davis' Final AP Poll Top 25 Ballot Goes Viral
On Tuesday morning, the final AP top 25 of the 2022 college football season was released. ESPN's Rece Davis had arguably the most interesting ballot out of eligible voters. Believe it or not, he didn't even have TCU ranked in his top four. Davis' top four consisted of Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State ...
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
To aid in your search, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Bon appetite!
Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell's Transfer Success
Luke Fickell struck again Tuesday. Former Mississippi State quarterback Braedyn Locke announced his commitment to Wisconsin. He joins Tanner Mordecai and Nick Evers as the third quarterback Fickell's Badgers have gained through the transfer portal this offseason. Observers praised Fickell for ...
dayton.com
Oregon District restaurant to host two-week Oyster Fest
Oyster Fest is returning to Lily’s Dayton on Wednesday, Jan. 25 and will continue through Sunday, Feb. 5. From East Coast or West Coast oysters on the half shell, oyster shooters and oyster chowder to oysters “Cochon-feller,” fried oysters, oyster pasta and fried oyster po-boys, guests can find a little bit of everything.
Wahlburgers founder to visit Dayton: How to meet him
From 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., restaurant guests will be able to meet the chef behind the newest addition to the Hollywood Gaming food court.
UC Lands Third Offensive Lineman From Transfer Portal
The bruiser has plenty of experience over the past two years.
dayton.com
New Waffle House restaurant to open in Dayton
A new Waffle House location is opening in April on the corner of Wilmington Avenue and Patterson Road in Dayton. Njeri Boss, vice president of public relations for Waffle House, Inc., confirmed the new restaurant will be located at 1210 Wilmington Avenue and is projected to open mid-April. She said...
dayton.com
4 new restaurants, bars coming to Troy
Downtown Troy is becoming the ultimate spot to eat, drink and hang out considering four new establishments are expected to open this year. From pizza and ramen to craft beer and cocktails, area residents will be able to plan a fun night out with family and friends. Old Scratch Pizza,...
Clark County man killed in Springfield industrial accident ID’d
2 NEWS crews on the scene confirmed that the coroner was called. Springfield police are currently on the scene.
Fox 19
Man accused of shootout with Middletown police found not guilty of aggravated murder
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man who was accused of shooting at Middletown police and deputies after a police chase in 2020 was found not guilty of aggravated murder Monday. Court documents show that Christopher Hubbard, 38, was found guilty on seven of the 11 charges stemming from an Aug. 31, 2020, police chase from Butler County’s Middletown to Turtlecreek Township in Warren County.
Urbana Citizen
Jordan’s Auto & Towing cuts ribbon
The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Jan. 6 for Jordan’s Auto & Towing. Jordan’s offers towing and recovery, ATV & motorcycle repairs, automotive detailing, and all automotive work including diesel. The office is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and located at 1100 N. Main St. Urbana. The phone number is 937-653-AUTO. Pictured left to right are: Gary Weaver, Shane Carter (Shop Manager), Rayan Clayton, Max Jordan Jr (ATV/Motorcycle Mechanic), Chandler Jordan (Owner), Michael Nitchman, Nick Redavide and Chris Phelps.
Eaton-based R&D Facility to receive $14 million for expansion to support semiconductor manufacturing
EATON — Bullen Ultrasonics announced they plan to expand its Technology Developments Center (TCD) in Eaton to support growth in semiconductor manufacturing and other technological advancements. The company will invest more than $14 million to expand the TDC with the help of the JobsOhio R&D Center Grant and the...
