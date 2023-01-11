ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell's Transfer Success

Luke Fickell struck again Tuesday. Former Mississippi State quarterback Braedyn Locke announced his commitment to Wisconsin. He joins Tanner Mordecai and Nick Evers as the third quarterback Fickell's Badgers have gained through the transfer portal this offseason. Observers praised Fickell for ...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Oregon District restaurant to host two-week Oyster Fest

Oyster Fest is returning to Lily’s Dayton on Wednesday, Jan. 25 and will continue through Sunday, Feb. 5. From East Coast or West Coast oysters on the half shell, oyster shooters and oyster chowder to oysters “Cochon-feller,” fried oysters, oyster pasta and fried oyster po-boys, guests can find a little bit of everything.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

New Waffle House restaurant to open in Dayton

A new Waffle House location is opening in April on the corner of Wilmington Avenue and Patterson Road in Dayton. Njeri Boss, vice president of public relations for Waffle House, Inc., confirmed the new restaurant will be located at 1210 Wilmington Avenue and is projected to open mid-April. She said...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

4 new restaurants, bars coming to Troy

Downtown Troy is becoming the ultimate spot to eat, drink and hang out considering four new establishments are expected to open this year. From pizza and ramen to craft beer and cocktails, area residents will be able to plan a fun night out with family and friends. Old Scratch Pizza,...
TROY, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of shootout with Middletown police found not guilty of aggravated murder

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man who was accused of shooting at Middletown police and deputies after a police chase in 2020 was found not guilty of aggravated murder Monday. Court documents show that Christopher Hubbard, 38, was found guilty on seven of the 11 charges stemming from an Aug. 31, 2020, police chase from Butler County’s Middletown to Turtlecreek Township in Warren County.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Urbana Citizen

Jordan’s Auto & Towing cuts ribbon

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Jan. 6 for Jordan’s Auto & Towing. Jordan’s offers towing and recovery, ATV & motorcycle repairs, automotive detailing, and all automotive work including diesel. The office is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and located at 1100 N. Main St. Urbana. The phone number is 937-653-AUTO. Pictured left to right are: Gary Weaver, Shane Carter (Shop Manager), Rayan Clayton, Max Jordan Jr (ATV/Motorcycle Mechanic), Chandler Jordan (Owner), Michael Nitchman, Nick Redavide and Chris Phelps.
URBANA, OH

