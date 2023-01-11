Read full article on original website
hppr.org
‘This is do or die’: Western Kansas farmers push to save the Ogallala aquifer before it’s too late
SUBLETTE, Kansas — Travis Leonard had seen all the signs. Plummeting water levels. Clogged sprayer nozzles. Then as drought parched southwest Kansas this fall, the well next to his farmhouse in Haskell County began pumping up a muck of sand instead of clear water. After more than six decades...
kscbnews.net
LHS Opens Home Bowling Season vs. Great Bend at Billy’s
LHS bowling team competed vs Great Bend at Billy’s Ayr Lanes on Tuesday, Varsity boys finished the day with a total pinfall of 2228 and earned 1 WAC point. Lexton Batie finished second overall with a three game series of 518, missing first place by 3 pins, with a high game of 202. JV boys finished with a total pinfall of 1341. Braedin Gardner led the team with a 295 series. Varsity girls ended the day with a 1795 total pinfall. Frida Civis had a team high of 361 series. JV girls ended with a 1548 total pinfall and earned 2 WAC points. Rebecca Ruder had a strong third game of 142 allowing her to finish 3rd overall with a total pinfall 298. Reflecting on the day, Coach Potter had to say, “It was nice to get our first meet out of the way. With most of our team being new, I think it was a good learning moment and understanding of how everything works. Afterwards, I told the team to individually reflect on a good thing that happened and one thing that each of them feel like they need to work to improve on.” Liberal will travel to Garden City on Thursday to face the Buffalo for another WAC matchup.
kscbnews.net
Red Flag Warning for the Oklahoma Panhandle
The National Weather Service has placed Cimarron, Texas, and Beaver Counties are under a Red Flag Warning for today. Due to above average temperatures, low humidity levels, and expected high winds the fire danger will be extreme. High temperatures expected in the mid 60’s with winds West to Southwest at...
kscbnews.net
Middle School Results
The Eisenhower Warrior Boys 7th grade team kicked off the 2023 Basketball season with a non conference game against the Hugoton Eagles Monday night. The Boys started off the first half quite tentative allowing the Eagles to build a 20 to 4 halftime lead. After getting the initial first game nerves out of the way, the Warriors settled in and played evenly with Hugoton in the second half. Final score was 33 -16 in favor of the Eagles.
kscbnews.net
Guymon Police Involved In Officer-Involved-Shooting
*** The following update is based on an active and ongoing investigation. The OSBI’s initial understanding of the facts and circumstances may evolve over the course of the investigation as witnesses are interviewed and evidence is collected and analyzed. Upon completion of the OSBI investigation, agents will submit a...
kscbnews.net
Liberal City Commission Selects Jose Lara as Mayor, Jeff Parsons Vice Mayor
The Liberal City Commission met Monday evening at 5:30 pm with Reorganization before them. The Commission chose Jose Lara as Mayor and Jeff Parsons as Vice Mayor. After a brief recess, the commission tackled the agenda before them. Commissioners adopted Ordinance 4592 which eases regulations on Food Trucks within the...
