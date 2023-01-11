LHS bowling team competed vs Great Bend at Billy’s Ayr Lanes on Tuesday, Varsity boys finished the day with a total pinfall of 2228 and earned 1 WAC point. Lexton Batie finished second overall with a three game series of 518, missing first place by 3 pins, with a high game of 202. JV boys finished with a total pinfall of 1341. Braedin Gardner led the team with a 295 series. Varsity girls ended the day with a 1795 total pinfall. Frida Civis had a team high of 361 series. JV girls ended with a 1548 total pinfall and earned 2 WAC points. Rebecca Ruder had a strong third game of 142 allowing her to finish 3rd overall with a total pinfall 298. Reflecting on the day, Coach Potter had to say, “It was nice to get our first meet out of the way. With most of our team being new, I think it was a good learning moment and understanding of how everything works. Afterwards, I told the team to individually reflect on a good thing that happened and one thing that each of them feel like they need to work to improve on.” Liberal will travel to Garden City on Thursday to face the Buffalo for another WAC matchup.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO