MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee Baseball has announced that its entire home schedule will be streamed live on ESPN+ for the upcoming 2023 season. MTSU will play 29 games at Reese Smith Jr. Field across its 55-game slate. This includes a 16-game homestand in February and March. Streaming options for road games will be announced at a later date.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO