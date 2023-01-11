ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

If Buc-ee's builds a location in north Louisiana, will it open the door to other stores farther south?

For years, Louisiana's neighboring southern states have added locations of Buc-ee's, the wildly popular Texas-based travel center chain. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and South Carolina all have locations of the travel culture phenomenon. Several stores are scattered throughout Texas. And another location is in the works across the Louisiana state line along Interstate 10 in south Mississippi.
KLFY News 10

Louisiana programs work to add more Black male K-12 school teachers

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The shortage of teachers in America is a national issue. But another concern is the lack of Black males in the classroom. In Louisiana, two organizations are working to change that. Grambling State University’s Call Me MiSTER program and Brothers Empowered to Teach (BE2T) are organizations that recruit and train […]
Axios

University of Texas releases unredacted NIL service contract

More than a year after Axios asked the University of Texas for a contract with a firm that offers advice on handling the new frontier of student-athletes and sponsorship money, the state attorney general's office forced university officials to fork over an unredacted copy. Why it matters: University administrators officially...

