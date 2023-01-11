Adventures by Disney is pleased to announce its return to three of Europe’s most iconic rivers for the 2024 travel season. With 22 river cruise departures planned, Adventures by Disney guests will once again experience the unparalleled beauty of European landscapes and vibrant culture with sailings on the Rhine River, the Danube River and the Seine River. Each itinerary will offer Disney’s signature storytelling with the convenience of hassle-free travel and attention to detail provided by a team of Disney-trained Adventure Guides.

