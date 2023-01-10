Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
John Robert Lines
John Robert Lines, age 74, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Newnan surrounded by his loving family. Bob, as he was known by friends and family, was born on Oct. 20, 1948, in Atlanta, GA, son to the late John Andrew Lines and Mary Claire Sheppard Lines.
Newnan Times-Herald
Stephen David Kelley
Stephen David Kelley, age 62, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at his home in Newnan. Steve, as he was known by friends and family, was born on Feb. 16, 1960, son to the late Charles Elliott Kelley and Marie Melear Kelley. Steve found joy in many things...
Newnan Times-Herald
Louise Leavell
Long-time Coweta County School Bus Driver, Mrs. Louise Leavell died on January 1, 2023, at the age of 90. Mrs. Leavell, as her many students called her over the years of driving, starting in 1967 was heralded as the first female and first Black female school bus driver for the county.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan Fire Department selected for anti-cancer incentive
Cancer is the No. 1 cause of death for firefighters, but an incentive program is giving the Newnan Fire Department some extra protection. Local Government Risk Management Services recently selected NFD for its Firefighter Cancer Awareness Incentive Program. The program provides up to $5,000 in reimbursement for the purchase of...
Newnan Times-Herald
Rotary Club distributes $15k in grants
The Newnan Rotary Club awarded $15,000 in grants to community nonprofits during its meeting Friday. The grants are the result of the club’s annual fundraiser, the “Tour de Coweta” bike ride. Proceeds from the Tour of Coweta are awarded to organizations that Rotary’s mission and ideals, enhance...
Newnan Times-Herald
Celebrating MLK: Remembering past and present dreamers
Public workers, school board members and city council members gathered to recognize Coweta locals serving the dream in the annual 32nd Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Celebration. The event was held at the Howard Warner Boys & Girls Club at 55 Savannah St. Derrick Teagle, Director of Empowered...
Newnan Times-Herald
Reid dominant in Cougars loss
Justyn Reid keeps getting better and better at basketball. The 6-foot-6 senior led the Cougars on Tuesday night with 18 points and 11 rebounds but saw his team fall 67-53 in a region game to the Paulding County Patriots at the Max Bass Gymnasium. The Patriots came into the contest...
Newnan Times-Herald
Inclusive Prom needs sponsors
During Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, Pathways Center and AnotherWay Foundation will be hosting an Inclusive Prom on March 8. Businesses and individuals are being offered the opportunity to sponsor an inclusive prom experience for adults with an IDD diagnosis. The event, planned by a team of direct support professionals in the IDD field, will provide an inclusive experience for all attendees. The planners will consider sensory-aware lighting, sounds and other entertainment sources.
Newnan Times-Herald
New Parks and Rec board in Grantville
Grantville’s new Parks and Recreation Advisory Board held its first meeting last week. The board has been inactive since 2016, but the City Council members filled the seats last month. “This is big news for Grantville and the city's commitment to bringing recreation to the citizens of Grantville,” Councilman...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan Council makes appointments, approves alcohol licenses
The Newnan City Council took care of housekeeping at their first meeting of the year on Tuesday. The council members elected Dustin Koritko as mayor pro tempore. They reappointed all their current department heads; as well as attorney, Brad Sears, to represent the city; Municipal Court Judge Clay Collins, Municipal Court Judge Pro Tempore Rufus Smith Jr.; Municipal Public Defender David Taylor; and Municipal Court Solicitor Danielle Sewell.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan DDA examines costs for trash services
Members of the Newnan Downtown Development Authority were talking trash at their meeting on Wednesday — or rather how to pay for getting rid of it. For the past five plus years the city has been paying a portion of the cost of trash pickup for downtown, said Abigail Strickland, Main Street manager.
Newnan Times-Herald
School board sets budget calendar
The tentative budget calendar is here for the Coweta County Board of Education. The budget discussions and first budget workshop begin May 9 at the regular board meeting and the following meeting on May 16. “We were within $14,000 of budget six months into the year,” said Evan Horton, the...
