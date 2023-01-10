During Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, Pathways Center and AnotherWay Foundation will be hosting an Inclusive Prom on March 8. Businesses and individuals are being offered the opportunity to sponsor an inclusive prom experience for adults with an IDD diagnosis. The event, planned by a team of direct support professionals in the IDD field, will provide an inclusive experience for all attendees. The planners will consider sensory-aware lighting, sounds and other entertainment sources.

TROUP COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO