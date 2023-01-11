Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tour Tyler Texas asked the question, can you have live chickens in city limits of Tyler Texas?Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Nansi Medina Jaimes for 10th year as tax a preparer in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations Brian Jones Emcee for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and welcome back to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations Max Duggan an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Just in time for Black History month in February 2023, CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre CenterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
inforney.com
Basketball: Brook Hill scores win over Prince of Peace
CARROLLTON — Beck Langemeier and Jakub Dluzewski combined for 33 points in leading the Brook Hill Guard to a 54-29 win over Carrollton Prince of Peace on Tuesday in a TAPPS 4A District 2 basketball. Langemeier hit for 17 points with Dluzewski adding 16. Colton Carson was also in...
inforney.com
Soccer: Brook Hill sweeps Prince of Peace
BULLARD — The Brook Hill soccer teams swept a doubleheader against Carrollton Prince of Peace on Thursday in a TAPPS Division III District 2 match at Herrington Stadium. In the first game, the Lady Guard scored a 2-1 win over the Lady Eagles. Caroline Smith scored both goals for...
inforney.com
East Texas Fishing Report
Athens — GOOD. Water clear; 51-54 degrees; 0.58 feet below pool. Bass are slow on deep structure out to 25 feet on brush and breaks using jigs, Carolina rigged worms, and suspending jerkbaits. Crappie are slow using small jigs and minnows fished over deep brush is your best bet to catch keepers.
inforney.com
Things to do in East Texas this weekend
The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. Dangerous Comedy Tour: Round 2, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Rose City Comedy, 115 W. Front St., Tyler. Featuring RJ Prince along with Dominique Thomas, Corey Cherry, Jordan J, Dexter C, LOA Rooster and Trey Mack. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 at door. Doors open at 8 p.m. Information: https://rosecitycomedy.club/ .
inforney.com
Portion of Rice Road to close for repairs
Rice Road between South Broadway Avenue and Old Bullard Road will close for permanent asphalt repairs starting Sunday. Contractors will begin repairs on Monday. This work will replace the temporary asphalt repair when Tyler Water Utilities located a sinkhole in December. Extensive work was done inside the sinkhole and along Old Bullard Road to replace sewer lines, a manhole and other infrastructure before the intersection could be opened to traffic.
inforney.com
Kilgore College breaks ground on new pedestrian bridge
KILGORE — Years of questions about the replacement of Kilgore College's pedestrian bridge were answered Thursday at a groundbreaking ceremony for the new structure — it should be completed this year. KC President Brenda Kays joked with a large crowd of spectators about the project's timeline. "We definitely...
inforney.com
Gladewater plans events to mark 150th birthday
GLADEWATER — Gladewater’s interim city manager says he expects to see a lot more traffic in his town as it celebrates its 150th birthday this year. Charlie Smith said one of the goals in celebrating the sesquicentennial is to get the word out about the many things the Gregg County city has to offer.
inforney.com
Authorities: Man arrested for coming to East Texas to 'make 14-year-old girl his wife'
According to the HCSO, on Thursday, the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Investigators received information regarding the man, identified as Joseph Melton, 22, of Cedar Hill, instructing the teenager to go into a local store where he would pick her up. Investigators say they set up surveillance on the location...
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Jan. 11 – Jan. 12
Deputies charged Brooke Ashley Wilson, 29, of Frisco, with theft of property between $100 and $750. Wilson was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $50,000 bond. Deputies charged Jeffery Wayne Coleman, 29, of Tyler, with two counts theft of property between $100 and $750. Coleman was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $20,000.
inforney.com
Man pleads guilty in Kilgore woman's death
A Henderson man has pleaded guilty in connection with the 2021 stabbing death of a Kilgore woman, according to Gregg County court records. Calvin Marcellus Anderson, 33, was indicted on murder charges Nov. 30, 2021, along with Kendall Damaal Johnson, 34, of Tyler in the death of La’Shekia “Shekia” Shardae Kenney in Kilgore.
inforney.com
News briefs: Upcoming club meetings, nonprofit grants announcement set
The Tyler Model A Club is inviting community members interested in joining the club to attend its meeting this Saturday. The meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Clear Springs Restaurant at 6519 S Broadway in Tyler. Several antique automobiles will be driven to the meeting. Potential members are...
inforney.com
City says Tyler Water Utilities could notice 'earthy' water taste, odor
Tyler Water Utilities consumers may be experiencing a spike in Geosmin, a taste and odor compound, in their drinking water. The water is safe to drink and continues to meet or exceed all federal and state water quality standards, according to the City of Tyler. Geosmin is non-toxic and safe...
Comments / 0